Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Ukraine news – live: Putin says Zelensky and West ‘refuse to negotiate’
President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but that Kyiv and its Western backers had refused to engage in talks.“We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them - we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are,” Mr Putin told Rossiya 1 state television in an interview aired on Sunday.The Kremlin said it will fight until all its aims are achieved while Kyiv says it will not rest until every Russian soldier is ejected from all of its...
Putin says West wants to 'tear apart' Russia
President Vladimir Putin blasted the West for trying to "tear apart" Russia and said his offensive in Ukraine aimed to "unite the Russian people". He said Russia's "geopolitical opponents (were) aiming to tear apart Russia, the historical Russia," Putin said in excerpts from an interview to be aired later on Sunday.
China's foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has defended what he says is his country's position of impartiality on the war in Ukraine and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year
At Christmas, Pope urges end to 'senseless' Ukraine war
Pope Francis on Sunday appealed for an end to the "senseless" war in Ukraine, in his traditional Christmas Day message broadcast around the world. "May the Lord inspire us to offer concrete gestures of solidarity to assist all those who are suffering, and may he enlighten the minds of those who have the power to silence the thunder of weapons and put an immediate end to this senseless war!"
3 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women
The three NGOs provide healthcare, education, child protection and nutrition services.
americanmilitarynews.com
Zelenskyy to Congress: ‘Your money is not charity’
Making a dramatic, risky wartime visit to Washington on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy strategized privately with President Joe Biden at the White House, addressed a packed joint session of Congress and delivered an impassioned pitch for sustained U.S. military aid for his country. “Your money is not charity,” Zelenskyy...
americanmilitarynews.com
Marine Raider killed in Iraq; special operations force member
A U.S. Marine assigned to Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC) was killed Monday in Iraq, the U.S. Department of Defense announced on Thursday. The Marine, identified as Staff Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce, 32, of Jefferson, Tenn., died in an unspecified non-combat related incident. Lecce was deployed in Iraq at the time as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. military mission to counter the rise of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria.
americanmilitarynews.com
What the Patriot missile system can — and can’t — do for Ukraine
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Washington will supply an expensive, highly advanced Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, but experts say the defensive weapon may not be the game changer many are hoping for. During his visit to Washington on December...
americanmilitarynews.com
Chinese military drills simulate attacks on Nansei Islands
A Chinese carrier strike group has been conducting drills that simulate attacks on Japan’s Nansei Islands since Dec. 16, Chinese government sources told The Yomiuri Shimbun. Chinese President Xi Jinping is said to have instructed the military to start the drills on the day the Japanese government unveiled three major defense-related documents.
Comments / 0