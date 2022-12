ROGERS, Ark. — Whether it’s 100 degrees outside or below freezing firefighters say facing winter challenges is more dangerous and difficult. “When you have these temperatures extremes, it’s not only tough on the body of a firefighter meaning that we have to rehabilitate them and have to send additional firefighters to incidents that we normally wouldn’t, it also means the scene itself is risky,” Said Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins.

ROGERS, AR ・ 12 HOURS AGO