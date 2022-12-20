Read full article on original website
Meet Morocco’s ‘David Beckham’ Achraf Hakimi who’s married to ‘world’s most beautiful actress’
MOROCCO might be the underdogs but they have already got the makings of a superstar squad on and off the pitch. And after French striker Kylian Mbappe’s uncontrolled laughter at the site of Three Lions captain Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty, most of England will be behind them.
Yardbarker
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo reaches astronomical agreement with wealthy club
Cristiano Ronaldo's inflammatory comments last month led to his departure from Manchester United. Now that he is a free agent, he is expected to sign a seven-year deal with Al-Nassr, with an estimated €200 million in guaranteed compensation beginning in 2024. After Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic departure from Old Trafford...
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
Former Italy PM Silvio Berlusconi Promises 'Bus Of Whores' If His Soccer Team Wins
The populist politician went full Donald Trump after criticism of his misogynistic comment.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Argentina star Angel Di Maria will return to Juventus with a giant tattoo of the World Cup
Di Maria continued his run of scoring in finals after he bagged the winning goal in the Copa America and netted again in a 3-0 win against Italy in the UEFA Cup of Champions.
FIFA finally break their silence over celeb-chasing Salt Bae
Salt Bae, real name Nusret Gokce, broke FIFA rules by touching and holding the World Cup after Argentina had beaten France on penalties in Sunday's thrilling final.
France Team Mocking Lionel Messi Resurfaces After Argentina World Cup Win
Messi has been slammed for not stopping his Argentina teammates making fun of his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé but he was the subject of a song sung by the French team in 2018.
Salt Bae punished for World Cup antics
Viral sensation and restauranteur Salt Bae has been banned from the US Open Cup after causing a stir at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.On Sunday, Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, interrupted the Argentina national football team's celebration to put the spotlight on himself, resulting in massive backlash. As footballers tried to soak up their winning moment, Gökçe could be seen relentlessly pulling captain Lionel Messi's arm to get a photo, kissing the World Cup trophy, posing with the trophy, and taking videos with other players.People online mocked Gökçe, claiming the restauranteur's behavior was attention-seeking and obnoxious.Sign up...
Report: N'Golo Kante Will Not Play For Chelsea Until At Least February
N'Golo Kante will not be fit to play for Chelsea until at least February.
BBC
Friday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Fernandez, Locatelli, Fofana, Mendy, Mudryk, Rabiot
England midfielder Jude Bellingham's preference is to join Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, despite interest in the 19-year-old from Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (AS - in Spanish) Benfica have turned down a 100m euro (£88m) bid from an unnamed club for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who has been...
NBC Sports
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp and the Reds hope to begin their climb toward the top-four when the Premier League returns to Villa Park on Boxing Day (Monday, Dec. 26 – watch live, 12:30 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). It was, by Liverpool’s own...
SB Nation
Lampard confident Everton can match Jordan Pickford’s ambitions despite transfer speculation
Frank Lampard is confident Jordan Pickford will sign a new long-term contract at Everton and that the club can match the England No.1’s ambitions. Pickford has 18 months remaining on his current contract and the Toffees will not want the former Sunderland goalkeeper to enter the final year of his deal or risk losing him on a free transfer in 2024.
BBC
Mario Sandoval: Notorious Argentine torturer jailed
A court in Argentina has sentenced a former policeman who worked at one of the most notorious torture centres during the country's military rule to 15 years in prison. Mario Sandoval, 69, was found guilty of abducting and torturing left-wing student Hernán Abriata, who disappeared in 1976 and is presumed dead.
NBC Sports
Premier League odds, picks: Week 17 of the 2022-23 season
If picking results in this wild Premier League season has been difficult — it has — then selecting the winner (or draw) coming off a month where some players played in the biggest matches of their lives while others had friendlies at best?. [ VIDEO: Premier League highlights...
Soccer-French minister wants FIFA probe as team targeted by insults at home and abroad
PARIS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The distasteful taunting of France striker Kylian Mbappe by some Argentina fans amid celebrations in Buenos Aires to welcome back the World Cup winners should be investigated by soccer's world governing body FIFA, a senior French cabinet minister said.
Laura Woods: ‘Be yourself sounds like a cliche – but you have to do that’
Laura Woods is just back from Qatar but has somehow managed to fit in a visit to Manchester to interview Kevin De Bruyne, her Christmas shopping and a trip to collect her dog from the dog sitters (although, she says, it was more of a training camp because Lulu can be a little bit badly behaved at times).
SB Nation
Leicester vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
The Foxes defeated MK Dons in the Carabao Cup and so did Newcastle facing Bournemouth last Wednesday. Both teams advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition, will meet next Monday, and will do so once more in the second week of January after the next-round draw wanted it that way.
BBC
Euro 2022: The inside story of England's win, as told by the Lionesses
Watch Lionesses: Champions of Europe on BBC iPlayer. A new BBC film reveals the inside story of England's fairytale success at Euro 2022 - told by the players involved. In July, England made history by winning their first major women's tournament. The circumstances in which it happened - with a final against Germany at Wembley, could not have been more perfect.
BBC
Elliot Embleton: Sunderland midfielder could return this season after surgery
Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton could return from a serious ankle injury before the end of the season. The 23-year-old had an operation on the injury picked up in the draw at Hull on Saturday. Embleton sustained the damage in a high challenge on Ryan Woods which also earned him a...
