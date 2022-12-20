ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo reaches astronomical agreement with wealthy club

Cristiano Ronaldo's inflammatory comments last month led to his departure from Manchester United. Now that he is a free agent, he is expected to sign a seven-year deal with Al-Nassr, with an estimated €200 million in guaranteed compensation beginning in 2024. After Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic departure from Old Trafford...
Indy100

Salt Bae punished for World Cup antics

Viral sensation and restauranteur Salt Bae has been banned from the US Open Cup after causing a stir at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.On Sunday, Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, interrupted the Argentina national football team's celebration to put the spotlight on himself, resulting in massive backlash. As footballers tried to soak up their winning moment, Gökçe could be seen relentlessly pulling captain Lionel Messi's arm to get a photo, kissing the World Cup trophy, posing with the trophy, and taking videos with other players.People online mocked Gökçe, claiming the restauranteur's behavior was attention-seeking and obnoxious.Sign up...
BBC

Friday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Fernandez, Locatelli, Fofana, Mendy, Mudryk, Rabiot

England midfielder Jude Bellingham's preference is to join Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, despite interest in the 19-year-old from Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (AS - in Spanish) Benfica have turned down a 100m euro (£88m) bid from an unnamed club for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who has been...
NBC Sports

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp and the Reds hope to begin their climb toward the top-four when the Premier League returns to Villa Park on Boxing Day (Monday, Dec. 26 – watch live, 12:30 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). It was, by Liverpool’s own...
SB Nation

Lampard confident Everton can match Jordan Pickford’s ambitions despite transfer speculation

Frank Lampard is confident Jordan Pickford will sign a new long-term contract at Everton and that the club can match the England No.1’s ambitions. Pickford has 18 months remaining on his current contract and the Toffees will not want the former Sunderland goalkeeper to enter the final year of his deal or risk losing him on a free transfer in 2024.
BBC

Mario Sandoval: Notorious Argentine torturer jailed

A court in Argentina has sentenced a former policeman who worked at one of the most notorious torture centres during the country's military rule to 15 years in prison. Mario Sandoval, 69, was found guilty of abducting and torturing left-wing student Hernán Abriata, who disappeared in 1976 and is presumed dead.
NBC Sports

Premier League odds, picks: Week 17 of the 2022-23 season

If picking results in this wild Premier League season has been difficult — it has — then selecting the winner (or draw) coming off a month where some players played in the biggest matches of their lives while others had friendlies at best?. [ VIDEO: Premier League highlights...
SB Nation

Leicester vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference

The Foxes defeated MK Dons in the Carabao Cup and so did Newcastle facing Bournemouth last Wednesday. Both teams advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition, will meet next Monday, and will do so once more in the second week of January after the next-round draw wanted it that way.
BBC

Euro 2022: The inside story of England's win, as told by the Lionesses

Watch Lionesses: Champions of Europe on BBC iPlayer. A new BBC film reveals the inside story of England's fairytale success at Euro 2022 - told by the players involved. In July, England made history by winning their first major women's tournament. The circumstances in which it happened - with a final against Germany at Wembley, could not have been more perfect.
BBC

Elliot Embleton: Sunderland midfielder could return this season after surgery

Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton could return from a serious ankle injury before the end of the season. The 23-year-old had an operation on the injury picked up in the draw at Hull on Saturday. Embleton sustained the damage in a high challenge on Ryan Woods which also earned him a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy