Senators Warren, Smith Send Letters to US Federal Reserve Chair, FDIC Acting Chair, Demanding Information on Banking Industry and Ties to Crypto
The aftershocks of FTX’s bankruptcy will be felt for many months. The collapse of the crypto exchange and the potential loss of billions in value has fueled demands for regulatory oversight on Capitol Hill with renewed vigor. Earlier this week, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Tina Smith, co-signed two...
Sen. Warren Raises Considers To Federal Reserve & Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation About Crypto Firms & Banks Relationships
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office. She was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. She is a Democrat. (stock photo) ***. WASHINGTON DC – U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren...
Elizabeth Warren wants regulators to investigate bank ties to cryptocurrency
Senate Democrats are pressing financial regulators to look at the links between small banks and big cryptocurrency firms in the aftermath of FTX's collapse.
Capitol coin: Crypto giants have spent over $10M on lobbying in 2022 amid regulation push
Top cryptocurrency groups have doled out millions of dollars on lobbying in 2022 as Congress weighs regulations aimed at cracking down on the industry, especially in the wake of FTX's collapse, according to disclosures reviewed by the Washington Examiner.
Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, is now under intense scrutiny after the FTX debacle. Here are 5 things you need to know.
Crypto exchange Binance is facing questions over its reserves and is under DOJ investigation, putting investors caught out by FTX's implosion on edge.
Crypto is like the ‘World of Warcraft’ economy and legitimizing it with regulations would hurt the financial system, says economist
Stephen Cecchetti, an economist at Brandeis International Business School, arrives to participate in the 2017 European Central Bank Forum in Sintra, Portugal. In the wake the FTX collapse, calls to regulate crypto have increased among U.S. lawmakers. But doing so would confer legitimacy to the crypto industry, a prominent economist argued this week, and that in turn could lead to more widespread economic damage.
US Senate Banking Chairman Says Banning Cryptocurrencies Is Very Difficult: Report
US Senator Sherrod Brown reportedly says banning cryptocurrencies is “very difficult” after presiding over a hearing on the collapse of FTX. In an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press host Chuck Todd, the chair of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is pushing for more regulations on the cryptocurrency market and has not ruled out backing an outright ban.
Coinbase CEO on What a ‘Modern Day Howey Test for Cryptocurrency’ Might Look Like
Earlier this week, Brian Armstrong, Co-Founder and CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, shared his thoughts on crypto regulation in the U.S. In a blog post published on 19 December 2022, Armstrong said that, in the wake of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, the U.S. and other major jurisdictions needed to take the aforementioned steps to “restore trust”:
Today in Crypto: Gensler Steps Up; Coinbase Beat Down
Here’s a look a some of the events shaping the cryptocurrency landscape Wednesday (Dec. 7). Governments step up to the plate, while market makers slim down. The runway for crypto firms is getting shorter. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler seems to be saying “the buck stops here,” by waving away the calls for legislation to increase the authority of his agency to regulate the crypto industry. He said he already has enough power under the current authority granted to the SEC.
GOP Congressman Cawthorn Fined for Promoting ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Cryptocurrency
The House Ethics Committee said it “found substantial evidence” that Cawthorn had promoted a cryptocurrency in which he had invested $150,000. The United States House Committee on Ethics slapped Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) with a $15,237 fine for violating rules protecting against conflicts of interest by promoting a cryptocurrency he had invested.
Will SEC v Ripple end come too late for crypto industry in the United States?
SEC v. Ripple Labs has entertained the digital asset industry ever since being filed in 22 December 2020. Nearly two years in, both parties have addressed the court to pursue a summary judgment in order to avoid going to trial. The ruling will come at a time of intense pressure...
Supreme Court takes Coinbase appeal over crypto lawsuits
The Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal by the major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. Coinbase is seeking to have two customer lawsuits against the company resolved by private arbitration, not by a federal court. A federal appeals court has refused to stay both cases at the district court level while...
Approach with caution: US banking regulator’s crypto warning
A United States banking industry regulator warned banks of the “emerging risks” of cryptocurrencies saying the sector should take a “cautious approach” and seek permission in some cases when engaging with crypto or crypto firms. Citing “dislocations” in the crypto market over 2022, the Office of...
