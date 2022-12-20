Read full article on original website
fox42kptm.com
Small business owner Beau Ballard named Nebraska's newest state senator
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The Nebraska Legislature is getting a new state senator. That announcement was made today at the State Capitol. Small business owner Beau Ballard has been selected to replace State Senator Mike Hilgers. Hilgers is vacating his District 21 seat to become the Attorney General in January.
Nebraska Public Service Commission looking to increase internet access in the state
KEARNEY, Neb. — The first of a series of webinars focusing on the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program happened Wednesday. The meeting had many representatives from entities that provide broadband, also groups like the Farm Bureau, public power representatives, tribal entities and more. “We determined that reaching...
Nebraska State Patrol reports busy past two days because of winter weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - It was a busy day for the Nebraska State Patrol Thursday. Weather played a major factor. Troopers reported more than 100 motorists had to be helped out. That's in addition to the more than 200 that had to be assisted yesterday. Roads across Nebraska are still...
Officials confirm 2nd pediatric death from flu-related complications in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) — Wisconsin health officials confirmed a second pediatric influenza-associated death in the state. The state did not identify the patient, but the Howard-Suamico School District and online posts say a Bay Port High School freshman died of Influenza A complications this week. Ava Schmidt, 14,...
Homeless advocates worry some may not go to warming shelters in dangerous temperatures
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Groups who help the homeless and Oregon leaders worry some people living on the streets may not go to warming shelters despite dangerously cold temperatures. “We’re handing out coats, and blankets, and sleeping bags as fast as we can," said Executive Director of Blanchet House...
Holiday travel is here and here are some tips to get through it
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — With holidays comes travel and that means more cars, more people, and full flights. With just days before Christmas people are gearing up to hit the highways and the skies. Before you drive off remember a few things. You are one of hundreds...
