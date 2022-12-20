ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small business owner Beau Ballard named Nebraska's newest state senator

LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The Nebraska Legislature is getting a new state senator. That announcement was made today at the State Capitol. Small business owner Beau Ballard has been selected to replace State Senator Mike Hilgers. Hilgers is vacating his District 21 seat to become the Attorney General in January.
Holiday travel is here and here are some tips to get through it

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — With holidays comes travel and that means more cars, more people, and full flights. With just days before Christmas people are gearing up to hit the highways and the skies. Before you drive off remember a few things. You are one of hundreds...
