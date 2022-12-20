Read full article on original website
Christmas fun facts from Oklahoma history
The Oklahoma Historical Society has shared some holiday fun facts pulled from Oklahoma's history.
PHOTOS: Christmas in Oklahoma City through the years
The Oklahoma Historical Society pulled some vintage photos from their archives of downtown OKC during the holidays over the years.
Red Andrews Christmas Dinner taking care of several families across Oklahoma City Saturday
Despite the cold weather, volunteers across Oklahoma City are outside blessing families in need this Christmas Eve.
Generous KFOR viewer helps woman whose SNAP benefits were stolen
After a Grinch stole from an Oklahoma family, things were looking pretty bleak until a generous viewer stepped in to help.
Blanchard family’s house explodes just days before Christmas
Pipes freezing and heat not working correctly turned out to be an incredible blessing in disguise for one Blanchard family.
57 flight delays and over 15 cancellations at Will Rogers World Airport Friday
It’s a busy holiday weekend for Oklahoma travelers as Christmas approaches. AAA Oklahoma estimates nearly 1.1 million people across the state will travel more than 50 miles or more starting December 23rd to January 2nd.
Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Livia Ward
Tonight we are teaming up with "Homeland" to honor Livia Ward of Mount Saint Mary High School.
KFOR
‘I sell imagination here,’ OKC toy shop has something for everybody
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Steve Siemans can always tell a first time customer because they don’t know where to look. You can name a toy line, a movie promotion, any TV show or merchandise crossover and it’s probably inside this old doctor’s office turned toy store universe.
Oklahoma ministry opens emergency shelter amid dangerously cold weather
The dangerous weather conditions leave those unhoused with no place to stay warm. But thanks to a local ministry, they'll have a place to keep warm.
Oklahoma County Detention Center marks 16th inmate death of 2022 after 39-year-old detainee found unresponsive
The Oklahoma County Detention Center has now recorded 16 deaths at the jail in 2022 after a detainee on the medical floor was found unresponsive Wednesday evening.
One killed in Lincoln County wreck
Officials say one person has died in an accident Thursday morning in Lincoln County.
KFOR
Dental company offers free dental care just before Christmas
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some Oklahoma City residents got an early Christmas gift Friday morning, but it’s not what you’d think. We’re not talking about anything you’d find under the tree either. We’re talking about free dental care. It’s definitely not an ordinary Christmas...
OHP: Drivers not dressed for the elements
Troopers with the OHP say they have already worked numerous crashes all over the metro area that are just single-vehicle accidents.
OHP Trooper uninjured in semi-involved car accident
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper was involved in vehicle accident involving a semi on Thursday.
OKC Thunder surprises Jefferson Middle School girl’s basketball team
A girl's basketball team is getting a fresh start following a gift from the Oklahoma City Thunder.
‘It’s ridiculous’: Choctaw engine repair shop keeps customer’s car for nearly two years
For almost two years, X Power Racing Engines has been rebuilding an engine for a Newalla customer, but that customer says they've been left in the dark for the last several weeks and are now unsure if they'll ever get their car back.
Stabbing in NW OKC leaves two injured and the suspect still sought after
Oklahoma City Police confirm they are working a stabbing in the NW part of the city at Homeless Alliance.
KFOR
Here’s a look at the Christmas Day Forecast for Oklahoma City.
Merry Christmas! Here’s a look at the latest forecast for Christmas Day. Rather cold early in the morning but with mostly sunny skies temps should warm well above freezing by late morning into the afternoon! Santa will have smooth flying on his trip across Oklahoma!
High winds wreak havoc around metro Thursday
Thursday’s blustery winds caused several problems for Oklahomans around the metro.
