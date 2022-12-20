Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Adelanto ranks top 20 in cheapest cities to do business in the USThe HD PostAdelanto, CA
Hesperia Quick Quack Car Wash net lease selling for $3.4 MillionThe HD PostHesperia, CA
A Romantic Mountain Getaway Itinerary in Big BearTammy EminethBig Bear Lake, CA
Hesperia inventor develops new hair styling device for childrenThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Hesperia and SB County Sheriff to pay $1M settlement for housing discriminationThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Related
WacoTrib.com
Pennsylvania warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts because power plants are having difficulty operating in the freezing cold. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection issued the emergency call for conservation...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. December 20, 2022. Today (Wednesday) marks the official arrival of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, although it sure seems that the snow, the bitter winds and Arctic misery are already here to greet the season. It’s been a tough time in this region the past several...
WacoTrib.com
Kentucky gov warns motorists to avoid section of snowy I-71
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear warned residents Saturday to avoid a snowy stretch of Interstate 71 after a series of accidents over two days caused significant traffic backups. “We got one cleared, then another happened. We got that cleared, and then another happened,” Beshear said during...
WacoTrib.com
Owners of destroyed cafe at Homestead Heritage plan to rebuild
Partners in the popular Cafe Homestead at the Homestead Heritage community near Gholson were making plans Friday to rebuild after an early morning blaze destroyed the handmade log building. By late morning, only the stone chimney and two or three vertical beams were left standing, the rest of the structure...
WacoTrib.com
Man convicted in 2020 Indiana crash that paralyzed motorist
LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — A Missouri man has been convicted in a drunken-driving crash in central Indiana that seriously injured another motorist two years ago, leaving her paralyzed. A Boone County judge convicted Ryann Early, 36, of multiple drunken driving charges this week, including causing catastrophic injury when operating...
WacoTrib.com
Alaska Digest, 1pm update
Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Alaska stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Alaska and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed...
WacoTrib.com
OH--Ohio Digest, 130pm update, OH
Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Ohio stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Ohio and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed...
WacoTrib.com
PA--Pennsylvania Digest, 130pm update, PA
Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Pennsylvania stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Pennsylvania and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Alabama
Cullman Times. December 21, 2022. A few days ago in these pages we wrote a stern reminder about the perils of drinking and driving — during the holidays and beyond (Dec. 17, “A holiday reminder not to drink and drive,” https://tinyurl.com/yxv2swe4). But because we recognize that driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs — prescription or otherwise — is only one issue threatening safety during the holiday travel period between Dec. 24 and Jan. 1, we continue the mini-series here with sound advice from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WacoTrib.com
Noem activates National Guard to haul firewood to tribe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem late Thursday declared an emergency to respond to the winter storm and activated the state's National Guard to haul firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. Rosebud Sioux Tribe emergency manager Robert Oliver said...
WacoTrib.com
Kentucky residents urged to check federal broadband map
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission has released a draft of a national broadband map and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging residents to look at it and give feedback to improve its accuracy. The FCC released the draft last month and has sought feedback from the...
WacoTrib.com
New crime data collection system doesn't reflect crime wave
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The number of crimes committed in Maine last year more than doubled, but it’s because of a new crime data collection system, not a massive crime wave across the state, officials said Thursday. The numbers released Thursday show there were 44,513 crimes committed in...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Brunswick News. December 21, 2022. Editorial: State should consider incentives to boost music industry. If you sit all the way through the credits of a major movie or TV show, you will find something that has become very common at the end — a logo featuring a peach and the some variation of the words “Made in Georgia.”
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
Post and Courier. December 18, 2022. Editorial: Infrastructure law shows compromise is still possible, and SC benefits from it. A year after President Joe Biden signed the long-elusive bipartisan infrastructure bill, we have more clarity about how it will affect South Carolina, and its impact promises to be significant indeed: About $2.3 billion in investment on more than 90 projects, from roads to clean water to airports to sea ports, already has been announced, and there is more to come.
WacoTrib.com
Judge rejects Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in Arizona governor's race, claims of intentional election misconduct
PHOENIX (AP) — Judge rejects Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in Arizona governor's race, claims of intentional election misconduct. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: New York
Albany Times Union. December 21, 2022. A modest raise for state lawmakers wouldn’t be out of line — but the proposal on the table feels like a bait and switch. We were all set to endorse a raise for state lawmakers — until we got a look at what they’re proposing. Talk about nerve.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Frankort State Journal. December 20, 2022. Editorial: Graham makes history as first Black caucus leader. When the legislature convenes for its regular session next month, one of Franklin County’s own will be the new Minority Floor Leader. Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, was elected to the position by the Kentucky House Democratic Caucus on Friday.
Comments / 0