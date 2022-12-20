Cullman Times. December 21, 2022. A few days ago in these pages we wrote a stern reminder about the perils of drinking and driving — during the holidays and beyond (Dec. 17, “A holiday reminder not to drink and drive,” https://tinyurl.com/yxv2swe4). But because we recognize that driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs — prescription or otherwise — is only one issue threatening safety during the holiday travel period between Dec. 24 and Jan. 1, we continue the mini-series here with sound advice from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO