Atlanta, GA

South Atlanta family stuck with flooded apartment on Christmas Eve

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It was like Niagara Falls, coming out of the bedroom wall. That was the reality for one South Atlanta family, dealing with a flooded apartment on Christmas Eve. “It flooded their hopes for Christmas. They thought it was a dream, they woke up and...
City’s warming centers open to all who need shelter says Atlanta Mayor

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens walked into the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at the corner of Delmar Lane and Brownlee Road not long after the 865 MARTA bus dropped off a pair of visitors to the center. The men were there to find a warm place to spend the next couple of nights. The mayor was […] The post City’s warming centers open to all who need shelter says Atlanta Mayor appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
FIRST ALERT | Cold weather keeps a grip on North Georgia!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temperatures are tumbling across North Georgia this evening. Waiting up for Santa? Grab an extra blanket. Another bitterly cold night is in the First Alert Forecast. Mid-evening temperatures are in the upper teens and lower 20s across the area. A Wind Chill Advisory remains...
Atlanta warming centers are open as extreme weather approaches

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People lined up an hour before warming centers opened and many of them said without this support they would be sleeping outside tonight as the frigid temperatures move in. The warming centers are proving people with a fresh cot to sleep on, pillows, blankets,...
Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power

A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
One detained after Christmas Eve fire at southeast Atlanta apartment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have confirmed to Atlanta News First that one individual has been detained in connection to a massive fire at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex on Christmas Eve. According to Atlanta Fire Rescue Department officials, crews responded to an apartment building at 1177 Constitution...
LIVE BLOG: Cold weather, strong winds move into Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds and dangerously cold air. When you combine the two, it’s not a good situation. That’s why Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. WATCH OUR CONTINUING COVERAGE BELOW. Atlanta News First is staying on top of everything you need to...
LIST: Reports of trees down around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds are already causing damage Friday morning. Polk County EMA reporting “multiple trees down throughout the county from overnight. No damage other than a few power lines down. No injuries.”. 8:07 a.m. 8:04 a.m. DeKalb Fire: Tree down on a home on...
Gwinnett County receives $1.5 million grant for seniors

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently accepted a $1.5 million grant that will go toward assisting seniors in the community. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Consitution, the grant comes from the Atlanta Regional Commission. Gwinnett County Health and Human Services will use the funds to assist over...
Fire, power, road crews prep for weekend cold blast in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, agencies across the state began making preparations ahead of an extreme cold front sweeping across Georgia starting on Friday. “We are preparing for this extreme cold weather event,” said Russell McMurry, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Transportation. GDOT crews began...
