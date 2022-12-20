Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta warming centers at capacity, City expands resources to meet demand
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On the coldest night of the year, Atlanta’s warming centers were at capacity. Atlanta News First crews walked into one of the City’s two warming centers, at a rec center in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. At roughly 8 o’clock, the City...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Unhoused Georgians face winter freeze on the streets of downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - First the rain. Then the freeze. Now the wait. Atlantans braving the winter weather on the streets of downtown are being hit especially hard by brutal temperatures. “My hands are getting cold and I had to get these warmers right here and keep on...
atlantanewsfirst.com
South Atlanta family stuck with flooded apartment on Christmas Eve
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It was like Niagara Falls, coming out of the bedroom wall. That was the reality for one South Atlanta family, dealing with a flooded apartment on Christmas Eve. “It flooded their hopes for Christmas. They thought it was a dream, they woke up and...
City’s warming centers open to all who need shelter says Atlanta Mayor
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens walked into the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at the corner of Delmar Lane and Brownlee Road not long after the 865 MARTA bus dropped off a pair of visitors to the center. The men were there to find a warm place to spend the next couple of nights. The mayor was […] The post City’s warming centers open to all who need shelter says Atlanta Mayor appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Crews across metro Atlanta work to fix broken water pipes during holiday freeze
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews in the metro Atlanta area continue working to fix broken water pipes as the Holiday Freeze continues. Officials responded to the area near Ponce De Leon Ave NE & Kennesaw Ave NE on Saturday afternoon. Atlanta News First observed water shooting up in...
Water line problem worsened during cold weather, potentially costing Atlanta residents thousands
ATLANTA — An Atlanta neighborhood is concerned that the freezing temperatures will worsen a water line problem. Homeowner Relando Walters watched as the ice built around his front yard admist the frigid temperatures. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Hopefully, I get a Christmas gift,...
Emergency warming centers open in metro Atlanta Dec 23 and beyond
Warming centers are open for people who need them in metro Atlanta. Below is a list of locations. Addresses of others wi...
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT | Cold weather keeps a grip on North Georgia!
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temperatures are tumbling across North Georgia this evening. Waiting up for Santa? Grab an extra blanket. Another bitterly cold night is in the First Alert Forecast. Mid-evening temperatures are in the upper teens and lower 20s across the area. A Wind Chill Advisory remains...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta warming centers are open as extreme weather approaches
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People lined up an hour before warming centers opened and many of them said without this support they would be sleeping outside tonight as the frigid temperatures move in. The warming centers are proving people with a fresh cot to sleep on, pillows, blankets,...
DeKalb County says to call property management, plumbers, not 911 regarding home flooding
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County is asking residents not to call the police about flooding issues in their homes. Instead, the government recommends calling property management or a private plumber to turn off the water at affected homes. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
WEATHER UPDATE: Companies still working to restore power amid arctic blast
The long-anticipated arctic front blanketing much of the U.S. has arrived, bringing bitterly cold temperatures to North Georgia and triggering a wind chill warning in some metro Atlanta counties.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County officials: Refrain from calling 9-1-1 to report burst water pipes
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County officials have advised residents who experience issues regarding burst water pipes caused by the holiday freeze to refrain from calling 9-1-1. Officials are experiencing a “higher than normal call volume due to emergency calls about burst water pipes.”. “We understand...
accesswdun.com
Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power
A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
atlantanewsfirst.com
One detained after Christmas Eve fire at southeast Atlanta apartment
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have confirmed to Atlanta News First that one individual has been detained in connection to a massive fire at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex on Christmas Eve. According to Atlanta Fire Rescue Department officials, crews responded to an apartment building at 1177 Constitution...
atlantanewsfirst.com
LIVE BLOG: Cold weather, strong winds move into Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds and dangerously cold air. When you combine the two, it’s not a good situation. That’s why Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. WATCH OUR CONTINUING COVERAGE BELOW. Atlanta News First is staying on top of everything you need to...
Metro Atlanta sees coldest morning in almost a decade
Metro Atlanta welcomed Christmas Eve with its coldest morning in nearly a decade on Saturday....
Where to find rent, utility assistance in Forsyth County
Forsyth County has been affected by the national trend of rising prices affecting the cost of basic living needsPhoto byMichelle Hall. (Forsyth County, GA) Throughout the past year, Forsyth County has been affected by the national trend of rising prices affecting the cost of basic living needs, including rent and utility bills.
atlantanewsfirst.com
LIST: Reports of trees down around metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds are already causing damage Friday morning. Polk County EMA reporting “multiple trees down throughout the county from overnight. No damage other than a few power lines down. No injuries.”. 8:07 a.m. 8:04 a.m. DeKalb Fire: Tree down on a home on...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County receives $1.5 million grant for seniors
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently accepted a $1.5 million grant that will go toward assisting seniors in the community. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Consitution, the grant comes from the Atlanta Regional Commission. Gwinnett County Health and Human Services will use the funds to assist over...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fire, power, road crews prep for weekend cold blast in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, agencies across the state began making preparations ahead of an extreme cold front sweeping across Georgia starting on Friday. “We are preparing for this extreme cold weather event,” said Russell McMurry, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Transportation. GDOT crews began...
