Indictment of 5 officers in Ronald Greene’s death just easy pickings as former LSP higher-ups still not held to account

Calhoun woman arrested for shoplifting and drug offenses; allegedly assaulted police during arrest
According to a Walmart Asset Protection agent 34-year-old Chelsea Mae Strange allegedly concealed stolen store merchandise in her purse prior to leaving the building
Deadly shooting in Morehouse Parish kills one victim
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating Dantavius Fredjuan Madison, 18. Madison is described as a black male standing at five feet two inches tall and weighing 144 lbs. Madison has warrants issued for his arrest on these charges:. One count...
Man arrested after attempting to assault West Monroe resident; claimed to be Jesus Christ
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 22, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at the intersection of Martin Street and Evergreen Street in West Monroe, La. Deputies were advised by the caller that a White male was yelling about demons and attempting […]
West Monroe man arrested for allegedly calling police multiple times without valid reason
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 22, 2022, at 9:32 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Browning Avenue in West Monroe. According to reports, upon arrival, the officer learned that 30-year-old Charles Meredith allegedly made the call and could not provide a valid reason […]
73-year-old Louisiana Driver Killed and Another Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 165
73-year-old Louisiana Driver Killed and Another Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 165. Caldwell Parish, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 165 in Louisiana on December 22 resulted in the death of a 73-year-old Louisiana resident and injured another driver. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
West Monroe man accused of attempting to burglarize several vehicles
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 23, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Edinburg Drive in reference to attempted vehicle burglaries. Deputies were informed that two males were circulating the area in a Chevy Tahoe. Once authorities arrived […]
Authorities release more information on Millhaven Road shooting; suspect identified
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (12/23/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department has released more information on the shooting incident that took place on December 22, 2022, on Millhaven Road. According to police, they were called to Chennault Park due to a shooting. Once authorities arrived at the scene, they located […]
Woman arrested in domestic incident
A Choudrant woman was arrested Monday afternoon after Lincoln Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic complaint. The victim told deputies Shawniya Jenkins, 24, had gotten mad over a comment and grabbed her by the throat and threw her up against a wall and held her against the wall with her forearm. The victim said she punched Jenkins to get her off of her.
Louisiana man allegedly bit officers during arrest on drug charges
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police responded to a medical call at a residence on South 5th Street on December 17, 2022. Once police arrived at the scene, they made contact with 30-year-old Aaron Jamal Scoby. While at the scene, officers noticed marijuana and drug paraphernalia on the coffee table inside the living room. As […]
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect wanted for drug and gun offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 36-year-old Blaine Audrey Powell. According to reports, Powell is wanted for Aggravated Flight, multiple counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession […]
3 arrested in West Carroll drug investigation
OAK GROVE, La. (KNOE) - West Carroll deputies and Oak Grove police executed a search warrant at a residence near Boatman Crossing in the early morning of Dec. 13, 2022. During the search, deputies and officers found two ounces of meth, one ounce of “mojo” and six ounces of raw marijuana.
Woman found shot on Millhaven Road, suspect arrested
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 5 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2022, in the 8400 block of Millhaven Road. MPD found a woman who was shot. A suspect was later taken into police custody near the 1200 block of Pecanland Road.
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Mary Brantley Forwood, 6/18/1982; 296 Old Sterlington Rd, Sterlington, La; FTA, FTA Roderick Lemon Kennedy, 12/28/1973; 1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, La; Simple Battery, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Theft -Misd. December 14. Roy Lavelle Brantley, 4/8/1973; 226 Jurd Pardue Rd, Marion, La; Poss. Legend Drug without Prescription or Order, Poss....
Three die in house fires in Louisiana this week, how to keep family safe
The Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office is pleading with people to be aware of fire hazards, as temperatures continue to plunge.
“Just take me to jail”: Monroe man arrested for allegedly stealing fireworks; leads deputies on chase
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s office was dispatched to the 2000th block of Sterlington Road regarding a burglary at a firework stand. According to reports, upon arrival, the deputy observed 34-year-old Justin Collins allegedly fleeing on foot from the […]
Motorist arrested after running from officers
Ruston police arrested a man early Monday on numerous charges following a traffic stop. Sha’Quille D. Williams, 28, of Ruston was stopped at about 1:00 a.m. for driving a vehicle with an inoperable headlight. A records check indicated Williams was wanted on bench warrants for failing to appear in Ruston City Court. When officers attempted to arrest him, Williams fled on foot.
18-year-old Bastrop man dies in fatal shooting
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 22, 2022, Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on North Washington Street in Bastrop, La. Upon arrival, authorities located 18-year-old Jacquarius Bennett. According to deputies, Bennett was taken to a located hospital where he was pronounced dead. We will keep you updated with the latest.
FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS
The Farmerville Police Department and Chief Bim Coulberston report the following arrests: Stanley Hendricks, 53 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 11-19-22 for Second Degree Battery. Jasmine Brickey, 28 years of age, West Monroe, La. arrested on 11-29=8-22 for Entering and Remaining after being Forbidden. Antonio Elliot, 35 years...
Ruston man sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for threatening Member of US Congress
Attorney Brandon Brown announced that 39-year-old Chase Levi Thibodeaux has been sentenced by United District Judge Terry A. Doughty to 36 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
Caldwell Parish crash claims the life of 73-year-old woman
CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 2:50 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 73-year-old Sherry M. Bates. The investigation revealed that a 2013 Ford F250, driven by 30-year-old Cody Culpepper from Columbia, was driving […]
