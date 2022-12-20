ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Parish, LA

Indictment of 5 officers in Ronald Greene’s death just easy pickings as former LSP higher-ups still not held to account

By tomaswell
louisianavoice.com
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

Deadly shooting in Morehouse Parish kills one victim

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating Dantavius Fredjuan Madison, 18. Madison is described as a black male standing at five feet two inches tall and weighing 144 lbs. Madison has warrants issued for his arrest on these charges:. One count...
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man accused of attempting to burglarize several vehicles

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 23, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Edinburg Drive in reference to attempted vehicle burglaries. Deputies were informed that two males were circulating the area in a Chevy Tahoe. Once authorities arrived […]
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman arrested in domestic incident

A Choudrant woman was arrested Monday afternoon after Lincoln Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic complaint. The victim told deputies Shawniya Jenkins, 24, had gotten mad over a comment and grabbed her by the throat and threw her up against a wall and held her against the wall with her forearm. The victim said she punched Jenkins to get her off of her.
CHOUDRANT, LA
CBS 42

Louisiana man allegedly bit officers during arrest on drug charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police responded to a medical call at a residence on South 5th Street on December 17, 2022. Once police arrived at the scene, they made contact with 30-year-old Aaron Jamal Scoby. While at the scene, officers noticed marijuana and drug paraphernalia on the coffee table inside the living room. As […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect wanted for drug and gun offenses

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 36-year-old Blaine Audrey Powell. According to reports, Powell is wanted for Aggravated Flight, multiple counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession […]
UNION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

3 arrested in West Carroll drug investigation

OAK GROVE, La. (KNOE) - West Carroll deputies and Oak Grove police executed a search warrant at a residence near Boatman Crossing in the early morning of Dec. 13, 2022. During the search, deputies and officers found two ounces of meth, one ounce of “mojo” and six ounces of raw marijuana.
OAK GROVE, LA
KNOE TV8

Woman found shot on Millhaven Road, suspect arrested

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 5 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2022, in the 8400 block of Millhaven Road. MPD found a woman who was shot. A suspect was later taken into police custody near the 1200 block of Pecanland Road.
MONROE, LA
fgazette.com

UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Mary Brantley Forwood, 6/18/1982; 296 Old Sterlington Rd, Sterlington, La; FTA, FTA Roderick Lemon Kennedy, 12/28/1973; 1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, La; Simple Battery, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Theft -Misd. December 14. Roy Lavelle Brantley, 4/8/1973; 226 Jurd Pardue Rd, Marion, La; Poss. Legend Drug without Prescription or Order, Poss....
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

“Just take me to jail”: Monroe man arrested for allegedly stealing fireworks; leads deputies on chase

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s office was dispatched to the 2000th block of Sterlington Road regarding a burglary at a firework stand. According to reports, upon arrival, the deputy observed 34-year-old Justin Collins allegedly fleeing on foot from the […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Motorist arrested after running from officers

Ruston police arrested a man early Monday on numerous charges following a traffic stop. Sha’Quille D. Williams, 28, of Ruston was stopped at about 1:00 a.m. for driving a vehicle with an inoperable headlight. A records check indicated Williams was wanted on bench warrants for failing to appear in Ruston City Court. When officers attempted to arrest him, Williams fled on foot.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

18-year-old Bastrop man dies in fatal shooting

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 22, 2022, Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on North Washington Street in Bastrop, La. Upon arrival, authorities located 18-year-old Jacquarius Bennett. According to deputies, Bennett was taken to a located hospital where he was pronounced dead. We will keep you updated with the latest.
BASTROP, LA
fgazette.com

FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS

The Farmerville Police Department and Chief Bim Coulberston report the following arrests: Stanley Hendricks, 53 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 11-19-22 for Second Degree Battery. Jasmine Brickey, 28 years of age, West Monroe, La. arrested on 11-29=8-22 for Entering and Remaining after being Forbidden. Antonio Elliot, 35 years...
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Caldwell Parish crash claims the life of 73-year-old woman

CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 2:50 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 73-year-old Sherry M. Bates. The investigation revealed that a 2013 Ford F250, driven by 30-year-old Cody Culpepper from Columbia, was driving […]
CALDWELL PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy