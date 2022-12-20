Building Homes for Heroes pays mortgage for widow of fallen FDNY firefighter

Charity pays off mortgage of fallen FDNY firefighter 02:38

LONG BEACH, N.Y. - Just in time for the holidays, the family of a fallen New York firefighter is the first recipient of financial support from a nationwide charity.

Building Homes for Heroes just expanded its mission helping veterans to now include first responders. The response has been an emotional one.

Angela Skudin is a overwhelmed with gratitude. The Building Homes for Heroes charity announced it will pay down the Long Beach mortgage of her husband Casey, an FDNY first responder for 17 years who died tragically during a family trip to Asheville, N.C.

"Casey was a great man. If there was any first responder to choose to help, he was the epitome," Angela said. "Their help is allowing us to stay in our home. Our boys will have that normalcy and that consistency, and of course I want to be in that home - it's where my memories are with Casey."

This will be their first holiday without their husband and father - memories of Father's Day and Casey's birthday in June. They were approaching the famed Biltmore Estate when a 2,000 pound tree limb fell on their vehicle .

"Everybody knocked out. Both my children injured. Casey was next to me," Angela said.

The FDNY veteran did not survive.

Assigned to Ladder 137 in the Rockaways, he had twice been cited for bravery. He was valedictorian of his fire academy class, a long time lifeguard, teacher and coach.

"Even though he's not here anymore, I feel obligated to continue living the life that I know he wants for our children and our future," Angela said.

Finances are tough for his family. Casey Skudin was just short of the 20 year mark needed to secure a full pension with the FDNY , and he didn't die in the line of duty. Building Homes for Heroes, based in Island Park, stepped in.

"As our first first responder family, it's just overwhelming. We get to see Angela and her family, and get to feel the energy, the love, and the community support," said Kimberly Vesey of Building Homes for Heroes.

"It really means so much that this organization is allowing this to happen. I feel honored," Angela said.

Fundraising from strangers, donations to the nonprofit are making this difficult season a bit brigher.

Building Homes for Heroes has a new list that includes dozens of first responder families they'd like to help in 2023. The nonprofit is now fundraising.