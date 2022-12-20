ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

South Jersey Jewish community participates in "Shine a Light" campaign against antisemitism

By Brandon Goldner
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08mzrW_0jpOv4Xn00

SJ community participates in "Shine a Light" against antisemitism 02:07

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- About 10 South Jersey synagogues, two Jewish day schools and the Katz JCC in Cherry Hill are participating in the national "Shine A Light" campaign Tuesday night to take a stand against antisemitism.

Besides lighting the third candle on the menorah to signify the third night of Hanukkah, the synagogues, day schools and JCC will keep their building lights on all night as part of the campaign.

Sabrina Spector, the associate director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Southern New Jersey , is responsible for organizing the "Shine A Light" campaign locally.

"This is super exciting to see everyone united and standing together about a common message," Spector said. "The Greeks tried to stamp out Judaism by denying us the ability to practice our religion, and here we are today, and we're going to stamp it out again."

The campaign comes as the Anti-Defamation League reports a record number of antisemitic incidents nationwide this year, including two days of bomb threats against the Katz JCC , and an incident where swastikas were spraypainted on trees in Haddonfield.

"It's scary, and our community members are nervous and anxious, especially our more senior members," Spector said. "It's bringing back a lot of memories from the past."

Congregation Kol Ami in Cherry Hill is one of the synagogues participating in the campaign.

Senior Rabbi Jennifer Frenkel said the synagogue felt it was important to participate, especially since Hanukkah is a holiday celebrating religious freedom.

"Supporting those victims of antisemitism," Rabbi Frenkel said. "Realizing that we're all part of the solution of making sure that a little bit of light dispels a lot of darkness."

Hanukkah ends on the evening of Dec. 26.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Hundreds of people attend Christmas Eve masses in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Hundreds of people attended one of two Christmas Eve masses at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Center City Saturday evening.Father Dennis Gill said he hoped families will continue to brave the cold temperatures to participate in prayers, including Midnight Mass."Just seeing all the people coming together to worship God, with the lord Jesus and the Eucharist, that thrills me," Father Gill said. Though a thrilling Eagles game was happening during the 5 p.m. Christmas Eve mass, it didn't stop Connie Winters from coming to the Basilica. "We're recording the game, and my one son is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SoJO 104.9

These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022

Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Montreal-style bagel shop now open in Cherry Hill, NJ

We’re nothing if not passionate about our food in the Garden State, especially when it comes to bagels. So the opening of a new bagel shop is of course something to look forward to. Well, Cherry Hill better get excited!. Spread Bagelry, originally from Philadelphia, just opened a New...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Can You Pronounce These Five South Jersey Towns Correctly?

New Jersey is known for having its own language. How many times do we all get asked by outsiders what the heck a "Wawa" is?. Besides the NJ-specific "weird odysseys" like Wawa, scrapple, and pork roll, NJ also serves as home to towns with some pretty interesting names. What's worse than their names is the way you pronounce them. Some of the names look like they'd be pronounced the way you say the word.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In

There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Fantastic Family Fun Center Opening Another New Jersey Location

There's a new family entertainment center coming to New Jersey that has something for everyone, and it looks awesome. It seems like more and more often we are seeing massive indoor entertainment facilities open around New Jersey. Just the other month it was announced that a go-kart track was opening...
EDISON, NJ
jerseysbest.com

Husband and wife Kean University grads lead rival N.J. school districts

Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents — in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, superintendent of schools...
BOUND BROOK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This adorable town is NJ’s ‘Destination of the Year’ in 2023

An absolutely adorable New Jersey town has just been named the 2023 NJ Destination of the Year, according to Jersey's Best. When I saw this article online I giggled because just over the weekend, my husband and I drove through Lambertville over the New Hope Bridge, on the way to Peddler's Village in Lahaska, PA, and I commented how we have to stop in Lambertville one of these days instead of always driving through because it's so darn cute, especially during the holidays.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
thisislowermerion.com

1966 Was A Very White Christmas

Arguably, The Main Line and the rest of the Philadelphia region experienced a White Christmas in 2009, thanks to a blizzard that brought almost two feet of snow to the area on December 20, 2009. If you looked out the window on Christmas Morning that year, everything looked white, so...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 HolidayFest: Magical holiday experience in Hammonton

HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS) -- It's a HolidayFest Friday and CBS3 is heading to Hammonton. From twinkling lights to a magical holiday railway, we checked out some of the festive fun this season."We boil it down to Norman Rockwell and an old Christmas movie an old Christmas picture," Steve DiDonato said. "Just keep it simple, keep it basic, keep it old fashion and keep it what it's about the spirit of season."At DiDonato's in Hammonton, has been striving for you and your family to have a very Merry Christmas since 2016. The addition of a train transformed this family fun center...
HAMMONTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia elementary school brings back holiday tradition of caroling classrooms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia elementary school is getting into the holiday spirit by bringing back a longtime tradition.The sound of music filled the halls at the Honorable Luis Muñoz-Marín Elementary School as students went from classroom to classroom Thursday singing Feliz Navidad and El Burrito Sabanero, Spanish for the little donkey of Bethlehem."We are a primarily Spanish-speaking population here at Marín," principal Amanda Jones said. "We are almost 35% ELL students as well. A lot of our students come from Honduras, from Dominican Republic, from Puerto Rico, so I'm really intentional around celebrating our culture."Celebrating their culture with parranda, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastside-online.org

Spread Bagelry opens its first location in New Jersey

Spread Bagelry, a Philadelphia-based mini-chain of bagel shops, opened its Cherry Hill Location at 950 Blvd (next to Crumbl Cookies). Spread Bagelry, known for its hand-rolled, Montreal bagels has eight locations in Philadelphia, and this will be its first location in New Jersey. The 1,564 square foot Cherry Hill store offers 18 seats inside and, in the warmer months, up to 25 seats on the neighboring patio outdoors. The staff are all properly dressed in matching attire, and the space is clean and modern. The wood-fired oven, chandelier over the coffee bar, and baskets of warm bagels right at the entry are sure to catch customers’ attention. Customers can observe the unique bagel-making process up close as their Montreal-style bagels are brought fresh from the oven.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Another pension grab for N.J.’s politically privileged | Editorial

Here comes another insidious public-pension-padding example involving a South Jersey elected official. This one almost flew under the radar. You may have read a celebratory news item or press release about Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash. In addition to his part-time elected post as a county commissioner (formerly freeholder), Nash was just named president of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors, which also comes with a CEO title.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police 18th District treat families for 3rd holiday party

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Several dozen area families were treated to Christmas a few days early Wednesday night."Tonight, we are here to honor and show respect to families that have undergone significant trauma in the last year during the holiday season," 18th District captain Daniel Ginion said.This is the third straight year the Philadelphia PD's 18th District together with the Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation and the West Philadelphia YMCA have thrown this party for families who've dealt with countless hardships and or tragedies throughout the year."Some people may be about to lose their homes, people losing parents, to gun violence," 18th...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Cape May, Atlantic City ranked among best Christmas towns in US

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) -- Cape May and Atlantic City are popular summer vacation spots along the Jersey Shore, but did you know they are also among the best Christmas towns in the United States?Travel + Leisure ranked Cape May and Atlantic City on their "25 Best Christmas Towns in the USA" list this year. From the holiday decorations to seeing the town shining bright with Christmas lights, who doesn't love exploring some of the best Christmas destinations? Cape May ranked No. 21 and Travel + Leisure describes the town as having a "strong Victorian streak." The mix of quaint architecture with the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Man Critical In Asbury Street Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police are investigating a shooting that left a 24 year old male shot on Asbury Street just after 2:30 Pm. Police arrived on the scene and found the male suffering from. Multiple gunshot wounds. Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics rushed the 24 year old to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the shooting is unknown.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Who killed Everett Beauregard? His family is still seeking answers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been a little over three months, but there are no arrests in the death of Everett Beauregard. The 23-year-old was shot and killed in September in what police called an "unprovoked attack." His family continues to seek closure.The Beauregards are hoping to get this case back in the spotlight and ultimately, find the person who killed their son.The biggest question they want to know is, why?"We wake up every day. It's what I like to say, we get up and we get through the day," Leslie Beauregard said."If we can get out of bed, it's all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
92.7 WOBM

Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey

I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
MILLVILLE, NJ
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
109K+
Followers
24K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy