South Jersey Jewish community participates in "Shine a Light" campaign against antisemitism

SJ community participates in "Shine a Light" against antisemitism 02:07

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- About 10 South Jersey synagogues, two Jewish day schools and the Katz JCC in Cherry Hill are participating in the national "Shine A Light" campaign Tuesday night to take a stand against antisemitism.

Besides lighting the third candle on the menorah to signify the third night of Hanukkah, the synagogues, day schools and JCC will keep their building lights on all night as part of the campaign.

Sabrina Spector, the associate director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Southern New Jersey , is responsible for organizing the "Shine A Light" campaign locally.

"This is super exciting to see everyone united and standing together about a common message," Spector said. "The Greeks tried to stamp out Judaism by denying us the ability to practice our religion, and here we are today, and we're going to stamp it out again."

The campaign comes as the Anti-Defamation League reports a record number of antisemitic incidents nationwide this year, including two days of bomb threats against the Katz JCC , and an incident where swastikas were spraypainted on trees in Haddonfield.

"It's scary, and our community members are nervous and anxious, especially our more senior members," Spector said. "It's bringing back a lot of memories from the past."

Congregation Kol Ami in Cherry Hill is one of the synagogues participating in the campaign.

Senior Rabbi Jennifer Frenkel said the synagogue felt it was important to participate, especially since Hanukkah is a holiday celebrating religious freedom.

"Supporting those victims of antisemitism," Rabbi Frenkel said. "Realizing that we're all part of the solution of making sure that a little bit of light dispels a lot of darkness."

Hanukkah ends on the evening of Dec. 26.