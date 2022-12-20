Read full article on original website
Shockers Put Away Texas Southern
WICHITA, Kan.– Jaron Pierre Jr.scored eight of his game-high 18 points in the final 3:17 to help Wichita State put away upset-minded Texas Southern, 65-56, on a bitterly cold Thursday evening at Charles Koch Arena. James Rojas added 14 points and Jaykwon Walton claimed his third double-double with 10...
James L. “Jim” McIver
James L. “Jim” McIver, 93, of Buhler, Kansas, died Monday, December 19, 2022, at Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community. He was born October 24, 1929, in Satanta, Kansas, the son of Oscar L. and Alice Marie (Harlow) McIver. He graduated from Langdon High School with the class of 1947.
Clara D. Wright
Clara D. "Claire" Wright, 76, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at her home. Cremation is planned and a full obituary will be placed later by Ott Funeral Home.
Kansas Gas Customers Still Paying 2021 Storm Costs
WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) – As severe winter weather rolls through Kansas, many residents are seeing new fees on their utility bills to pay for a record storm last year. The Kansas News Service reports that starting this month, Kansas Gas Service customers will notice a separate fee that raises their monthly bill by about $5 dollars. It’s connected to a storm in February of 2021 that knocked out power to much of the country and sent natural gas prices soaring.
Hutchinson Clinic Open with Limited Services
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Clinic will be open on Friday, Dec. 23 with limited services. All patients who should come in for their appointments will be contacted. The clinic was closed on Thursday after suffering a major systems failure. “Our I.T. department is working diligently to correct the issue,” clinic staff said in a statement on social media.”
Hutchinson Police Department Activates Emergency Accident Reporting Plan
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Police Department has activated the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan. This includes any non-hit-and-run accident where no injuries, alcohol or drugs are involved, and where the vehicles involved can be moved. Drivers are instructed to exchange insurance information and to fill out an accident report available at most local convenience stores or online at www.hutchgov.com.
USD 308 Begins Strategic & Facility Planning Process
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Public Schools to undertake the development of a new strategic plan and comprehensive facility plan. USD 308 will be working with the Community Engagement Institute (CEI) at Wichita State University to facilitate the new strategic planning process. SJCF, an architecture firm based in Wichita, will be working with the district to assess all facilities and create a master facility plan for the future.
