Winter storm causes power outages, road closures across the DMV
WASHINGTON — Residents in the DMV woke up Friday to cold temperatures and messy weather with rain turning into snow as Arctic air rushes in. This combination has led to power outages across the region and traffic issues just before the holiday weekend. WUSA9 is keeping track of all...
Cape Gazette
41 homes planned near Camp Arrowhead Road
The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for Suncrest, a new cluster subdivision near Camp Arrowhead Road, during its Dec. 15 meeting. WV3 LLC has proposed building 41 single-family home lots on an 18-acre parcel along the south side of Waterview Road, 500 feet east of the Camp Arrowhead Road intersection.
WBOC
A Potential Streetscape Project Costing Up to $50 Million in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- The City of Rehoboth Beach will potentially invest in street improvements to Baltimore and Wilmington Avenues that could cost up to $50 million and take more than five years to complete. According to Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills, city commissioners have been exploring the idea of...
WBOC
Van Hollen, Cardin Secure Over $15 Million in Direct Investments for Eastern Shore in Fiscal Year 2023 Funding Bill, Vote to Pass it in Senate
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin announced that they have secured $18,640,000 in direct federal funding for local projects on the Eastern Shore within the fiscal year 2023 omnibus funding legislation, which they voted to pass yesterday. The projects encompass a wide array of local...
Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve
BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
Bay Net
Department of Emergency Services Encourages Community To Prepare For Power Outages
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services encourages citizens to prepare for power outages, and to take steps to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. When power outages occur during severe weather, the use of alternative power sources can cause carbon monoxide to build up in...
WBOC
Downtown Demolition Ahead of Schedule
DOVER, Del.- An eyesore in downtown Dover will soon be gone for good. Demolition is underway for the building on the corner of West Loockerman and South New streets. The property was severely damaged by a fire in March, that killed one person and injured several others. Dover City Council voted to tear it down in August, but the process did not begin until Dec. 5.
