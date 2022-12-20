ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cape Gazette

41 homes planned near Camp Arrowhead Road

The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for Suncrest, a new cluster subdivision near Camp Arrowhead Road, during its Dec. 15 meeting. WV3 LLC has proposed building 41 single-family home lots on an 18-acre parcel along the south side of Waterview Road, 500 feet east of the Camp Arrowhead Road intersection.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
CBS Baltimore

Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Downtown Demolition Ahead of Schedule

DOVER, Del.- An eyesore in downtown Dover will soon be gone for good. Demolition is underway for the building on the corner of West Loockerman and South New streets. The property was severely damaged by a fire in March, that killed one person and injured several others. Dover City Council voted to tear it down in August, but the process did not begin until Dec. 5.
DOVER, DE

