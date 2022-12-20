Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp and the Reds hope to begin their climb toward the top-four when the Premier League returns to Villa Park on Boxing Day (Monday, Dec. 26 – watch live, 12:30 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). It was, by Liverpool’s own...
BBC
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head stats
Nottingham Forest have lost four of their five Premier League away games against Manchester United, with the exception being a 2-1 win in December 1994 . That victory accounted for 50% of the total goals United conceded at Old Trafford in the league that season. This is United's first game...
‘Welcome back, Mister!’: Claudio Ranieri makes managerial return at Cagliari
Claudio Ranieri has returned to life in the dugout with Cagliari, who have appointed him as head coach on a contract until June 2025. The Serie B club announced the news on Friday, some 31 years after he first left the club, with Ranieri saying: “We are bound by mutual respect and love.”
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Tomoki Iwata, Rangers, Celtic, St Mirren, Hibernian, Aberdeen
Celtic have placed Japanese midfielder Tomoki Iwata on a list of potential January signings. The 25-year-old defensive midfielder was voted most valuable player with J-League champions Yokohama F Marinos. (Daily Mail, print edition) St Mirren are closing in on a deal for Waterford central defender Richard Taylor. (Daily Record) Hibs...
Highlights: Man City 3-2 Liverpool - Watch All The Goals From EFL Cup Classic
Manchester City knocked Liverpool out of the EFL Cup on Thursday night after winning a five-goal classic in the fourth round.
BBC
Trio who burgled ex-Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti's home jailed
Three burglars who targeted the home of former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti have been jailed. Shaun Rimmer, 29, Adam Hastings, 31, and Callum Martin, 33, stole cars and jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in 37 separate burglaries. At Liverpool Crown Court they were jailed for seven-and-a-half years, 10...
Arteta keeps the faith in Arsenal’s resurrection despite absence of Jesus
When Gabriel Jesus limped from the Lusail Stadium field on 2 December, having played 64 minutes for Brazil in a game against Cameroon they could afford to lose – and eventually did – the effect on his club bordered on catastrophic. Thursday brought the regrettable sight of Jesus...
EFL Cup Draw Delivers Quarter-Final Clash Between Manchester City And Southampton
The draw was made on Thursday night after City beat Liverpool 3-2 in the last game of the fourth round.
BBC
Rangers playing through the pain, says manager Michael Beale
Rangers manager Michael Beale is calling for his injury-hit squad to "bite down on the gumshield and go". Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos had fitness problems going into Tuesday's 3-2 win at Aberdeen, Beale revealed. Captain James Tavernier travelled alone to Pittodrie after feeling unwell. "If...
BBC
A tale of two strikers at the top of the league
While the world did not get to see the Premier League's most potent striker in Qatar, Manchester City will hope that a mid-season holiday helps Erling Haaland maintain his explosive form. With 18 goals in 13 league games and another five in four Champions League appearances, much could depend on...
BBC
Fixtures, oda tins to know as Premier League dey return afta World Cup
Di last wey we see of di Premier League games na on Sunday, 13 November, wen Manchester United gbab one injury-time winner for Fulham. Six weeks don pass, during di time wey everybody dey glued to di event wey happun for Qatar, wia Wales fall at di group stage and England suffer penalty palava again, before Argentina lift di 2022 World Cup.
NBC Sports
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, stream link, team news
An old rivalry is renewed at the Premier League level for the first time in nearly a quarter-century when Manchester United hosts Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford (watch live, 3pm ET Tuesday Dec. 27 on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Both Man Utd and Forest entered the World Cup...
BBC
Andy Murray regrets not playing in Scotland more after Battle of the Brits appearance
Andy Murray wishes he had played in his Scottish homeland more after taking part in this week's Battle of the Brits in Aberdeen. Dan Evans beat Andy Murray as England clinched the tournament with an 8-4 win over Scotland. However, Murray and older brother Jamie teamed up to beat Evans...
BBC
West Brom: Ron Gourlay assures fans £4.95m Guochuan Lai loan will be repaid
West Brom chief executive Ron Gourlay has assured fans that a £4.95m loan from the club to chairman Guochuan Lai will be repaid in time to be used by the Baggies in the January window. The loan, listed in Albion's accounts to June 2021, helped one of Lai's companies...
SB Nation
No injury respite for Everton ahead of Boxing Day return to action
Everton have struggled with injures last season and that has carried on into this campaign as well. Now with the Premier League about to resume after a month’s break for the World Cup, the Toffees are still struggling with injury issues. Lead striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has missed a lot...
BBC
Premiership Rugby: London Irish 29-20 Saracens
Tries: Hassell-Collins, Cunningham-South Cons: Jackson 2 Pens: Jackson 5. Tries: Pifeleti, Maitland Cons: Farrell 2 Pens: Farrell 2. London Irish survived a spell with just 12 men to hand Saracens their first Premiership defeat of the campaign in an absorbing contest. Ollie Hassell-Collins and Chandler Cunningham-South crossed for Irish and...
The Hockey Writers
5 Draft-Eligible Prospects for Canadiens Fans at the 2023 WJC
As the World Junior Championship (WJC) gets underway this holiday season, Montreal Canadiens fans will no doubt renew the tradition of watching the tournament among family and friends. While they cheer on their home nations, be it Canada or any other nation, fans will no doubt want to watch the Canadiens’ prospects participating in the tournament and see how they measure up as this may be the only time they see these players.
