Need your fill of action in and around Lewis and Clark County, Montana? Jump into Big Sky, the ABC crime thriller that has everyone talking. Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick have brought us an intriguing twist on the buddy cop drama as they work to solve a variety of strange cases across a small Montana town. The third season, subtitled Deadly Trails, is set to wind up in January 2023, so that begs the question: What's next? Can we expect to see another season extending the Big Sky storyline? Here's everything we know so far.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO