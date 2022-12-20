Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2022
As the year draws to a close, it’s a good time to take a look back at the celebrities who died over the previous 12 months. These are stars who made us smile, made us think and made us laugh. These are some of the most notable deaths in 2022.
Kelly Osbourne Rocks Matching Christmas Sweater With Dad Ozzy After Giving Birth To 1st Child
Kelly Osbourne just gave birth to her first child so the holidays are looking extra special for her this year. The 38-year-old posed with her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, when they wore matching ugly Christmas sweaters while posing by the tree with a friend, Billy Morrison. Ozzy posted the photo with...
soaphub.com
All My Children Alum And Soap Opera Veteran Robert Gentry Passes Away At 81
Soap Hub has recently learned of the passing of soap hopper Robert Gentry on September 17, 2022, at the age of 81. Robert Gentry: Left His Unique Signature On Daytime. Gentry was best known for portraying Ross Chandler on All My Children from 1983 through 1990. Ross was the nephew of the devious and powerful Adam Chandler (played by the late, great David Canary) and the illegitimate son of his long-time rival Palmer Cortlandt (played by the late James Mitchell). The role garnered him two Daytime Emmy nominations and had him working opposite onscreen daughter Lauren Holly (Julie Chandler) and onscreen wife Kathleen Noone (Ellen Dalton) a great deal.
Popculture
Soap Opera Star Finds New Love 6 Years After Divorcing Co-Star
Congratulations are in order for Brandon Barash! Six years after his divorce from Kristen Storms, the Days of Our Lives star is once again a married man after he said "I do" with fiancée Isabella Devoto in a Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony on Dec. 17, the actor calling himself "the luckiest man on the planet."
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley: A love story
Kirstie Alley and John Travolta were never romantically involved, but that wasn't how she initially wanted it.
'Big Sky' Season 4: Everything Fans Need to Know About the ABC Crime Series
Need your fill of action in and around Lewis and Clark County, Montana? Jump into Big Sky, the ABC crime thriller that has everyone talking. Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick have brought us an intriguing twist on the buddy cop drama as they work to solve a variety of strange cases across a small Montana town. The third season, subtitled Deadly Trails, is set to wind up in January 2023, so that begs the question: What's next? Can we expect to see another season extending the Big Sky storyline? Here's everything we know so far.
Pregnant Hilary Swank shows off baby bump in Christmas pic with her fur babies
As Hilary Swank awaits the arrival of her twins with husband Philip Schneider, the actress did some holiday decorating with her other babies, the furry kind. Taking to Instagram on Dec. 17, Hilary shared a festive photo of herself putting the finishing touches on her Christmas tree in her Colorado home as two of her four beloved rescue dogs lay beside her.
Jean Smart opens up about being ‘very lonely’ after husband’s unexpected death
Jean Smart has opened up about grief a year and a half after the death of her husband.The Hacks star was in the middle of shooting the Emmy-nominated comedy’s debut season in March 2021 when her husband, Richard Gilliland, died unexpectedly of a heart condition, aged 71.“He made me laugh all the time. That’s going to be hard to live without,” she said at the time, adding that she never would’ve “dreamed” it would’ve happened “so soon”. Now, more than a year after his passing, Smart, 71, spoke with Rolling Stone about the loneliness of her “new life”.“I find...
Jennifer Garner Shares Her Favorite Holiday Side Dish: ‘Everything Good’s in There’
Do you have a favorite side dish that you eat around the holidays? Well so does Jennifer Garner. Here's what dish the star enjoys courtesy of her grandmother.
Forget 'Elf' and 'It's a Wonderful Life,' 'A Christmas Story' is the best holiday movie of all time
With its heartwarming message about the magic of childhood and hilarious, quotable lines, the 1983 film is the only holiday movie that matters.
thedigitalfix.com
Miracle on 34th Street remake had to change one thing from original
When you think of classic Christmas movies, the 1947 film Miracle on 34th Street is always in the conversation. The film is a festive staple; however, it may shock you to know that its remake in 1994 had to make one major change from the beloved OG script – its setting in The New York department store, Macy’s.
Rebel Wilson shares pics of '1st family Christmas' with Ramona Agruma and baby Royce
Rebel Wilson is celebrating her first Christmas as a mom. The "Pitch Perfect" franchise star posted two photos Dec. 23 on Instagram that show her and girlfriend Ramona Agruma posing in front of a gigantic Christmas tree with Wilson’s newborn daughter, Royce. The pics find Wilson and Agruma bundled...
All of the Cameos You Missed in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The sequel to 'Knives Out' has many familiar faces among announced cast members, but a number of surprise guests also appear throughout
iheart.com
'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star Tori Spelling Hospitalized
Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling recently revealed she's been hospitalized. Spelling shared the update in an Instagram Story post yesterday (December 21), which has since been taken down. She told her followers, "Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night. To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am."
Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Arrive With Daughter Briar, 8, In Canada For Christmas
Home for the holidays. Rachel Bilson reunited with her ex Hayden Christensen to take their daughter, Briar Rose, 8, back to Hayden’s home country of Canada for Christmas! In pics you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail, the Take Two actress, 41, and Star Wars alum, also 41, were seen at Toronto Pearson International Airport with their daughter looking bundled up and ready for a trip “over the river and through the woods” for the upcoming holiday. Rachel rocked an orange beanie cap, maroon jacket, and brown sherpa-lined boots as she pulled along her luggage.
Baby Dubbed 'Leslie Jordan Reincarnated' Leaving Hospital Post-Health Scare
The newborn has spent all of his young life in the NICU after being born two months prematurely and only weighing 3 pounds.
Elvis Presley’s Last Movie Was a Forgettable Flop Starring a TV Darling
Elvis Presley's last movie was a tremendous failure despite starring the King of Rock and Roll and one of America's TV sweethearts.
tvinsider.com
‘Downton Abbey’ at Christmas: ‘Today’ Gets Tour of Stunning Holiday Decorations (VIDEO)
Viewers have seen the aristocratic Crawley family celebrate many a Christmas on the hit historical drama Downtown Abbey; now, fans are getting a behind-the-scenes glimpse of how the show’s real-life castle looks during the holiday season. On Friday’s (December 23) edition of the Today show, NBC News London Correspondent,...
Behind the History and the Meaning of the Name (and Song): “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer! Had a very shiny nose!. They are lyrics we know well. Lyrics we’ve sung and look forward to singing each year. Indeed, Rudolph is the subject of much attention this time of year—especially in his namesake song—but all of this focus on the reindeer with the red nose begs the question: who was he and where did the name come from and what’s the meaning behind his name?
Watch: Lizzo and Austin Butler Sing Sweet Christmas Carol Together
This year’s pop queen, Lizzo, and this year’s Elvis, Austin Butler, are wishing fans a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. The pair recorded a little carol behind-the-scenes of their joint Saturday Night Live appearance, a video Lizzo has been “gatekeeping” since it was recorded. Sharing the clip on her TikTok, it shows the two singing the classic carol, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” in unison and ending the video in a sweet, excited embrace.
Comments / 1