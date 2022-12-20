ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2022

As the year draws to a close, it’s a good time to take a look back at the celebrities who died over the previous 12 months. These are stars who made us smile, made us think and made us laugh. These are some of the most notable deaths in 2022.
soaphub.com

All My Children Alum And Soap Opera Veteran Robert Gentry Passes Away At 81

Soap Hub has recently learned of the passing of soap hopper Robert Gentry on September 17, 2022, at the age of 81. Robert Gentry: Left His Unique Signature On Daytime. Gentry was best known for portraying Ross Chandler on All My Children from 1983 through 1990. Ross was the nephew of the devious and powerful Adam Chandler (played by the late, great David Canary) and the illegitimate son of his long-time rival Palmer Cortlandt (played by the late James Mitchell). The role garnered him two Daytime Emmy nominations and had him working opposite onscreen daughter Lauren Holly (Julie Chandler) and onscreen wife Kathleen Noone (Ellen Dalton) a great deal.
Popculture

Soap Opera Star Finds New Love 6 Years After Divorcing Co-Star

Congratulations are in order for Brandon Barash! Six years after his divorce from Kristen Storms, the Days of Our Lives star is once again a married man after he said "I do" with fiancée Isabella Devoto in a Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony on Dec. 17, the actor calling himself "the luckiest man on the planet."
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Wide Open Country

'Big Sky' Season 4: Everything Fans Need to Know About the ABC Crime Series

Need your fill of action in and around Lewis and Clark County, Montana? Jump into Big Sky, the ABC crime thriller that has everyone talking. Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick have brought us an intriguing twist on the buddy cop drama as they work to solve a variety of strange cases across a small Montana town. The third season, subtitled Deadly Trails, is set to wind up in January 2023, so that begs the question: What's next? Can we expect to see another season extending the Big Sky storyline? Here's everything we know so far.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Jean Smart opens up about being ‘very lonely’ after husband’s unexpected death

Jean Smart has opened up about grief a year and a half after the death of her husband.The Hacks star was in the middle of shooting the Emmy-nominated comedy’s debut season in March 2021 when her husband, Richard Gilliland, died unexpectedly of a heart condition, aged 71.“He made me laugh all the time. That’s going to be hard to live without,” she said at the time, adding that she never would’ve “dreamed” it would’ve happened “so soon”. Now, more than a year after his passing, Smart, 71, spoke with Rolling Stone about the loneliness of her “new life”.“I find...
thedigitalfix.com

Miracle on 34th Street remake had to change one thing from original

When you think of classic Christmas movies, the 1947 film Miracle on 34th Street is always in the conversation. The film is a festive staple; however, it may shock you to know that its remake in 1994 had to make one major change from the beloved OG script – its setting in The New York department store, Macy’s.
iheart.com

'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star Tori Spelling Hospitalized

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling recently revealed she's been hospitalized. Spelling shared the update in an Instagram Story post yesterday (December 21), which has since been taken down. She told her followers, "Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night. To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am."
HollywoodLife

Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Arrive With Daughter Briar, 8, In Canada For Christmas

Home for the holidays. Rachel Bilson reunited with her ex Hayden Christensen to take their daughter, Briar Rose, 8, back to Hayden’s home country of Canada for Christmas! In pics you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail, the Take Two actress, 41, and Star Wars alum, also 41, were seen at Toronto Pearson International Airport with their daughter looking bundled up and ready for a trip “over the river and through the woods” for the upcoming holiday. Rachel rocked an orange beanie cap, maroon jacket, and brown sherpa-lined boots as she pulled along her luggage.
American Songwriter

Behind the History and the Meaning of the Name (and Song): “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer! Had a very shiny nose!. They are lyrics we know well. Lyrics we’ve sung and look forward to singing each year. Indeed, Rudolph is the subject of much attention this time of year—especially in his namesake song—but all of this focus on the reindeer with the red nose begs the question: who was he and where did the name come from and what’s the meaning behind his name?
American Songwriter

Watch: Lizzo and Austin Butler Sing Sweet Christmas Carol Together

This year’s pop queen, Lizzo, and this year’s Elvis, Austin Butler, are wishing fans a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. The pair recorded a little carol behind-the-scenes of their joint Saturday Night Live appearance, a video Lizzo has been “gatekeeping” since it was recorded. Sharing the clip on her TikTok, it shows the two singing the classic carol, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” in unison and ending the video in a sweet, excited embrace.

