New Canaan Chooses New Police Chief, Deputy Chief

Deputy Chief John DiFederico. Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

A town in Fairfield County has chosen a new police chief in the wake of the retirement of the man who currently holds the position.

The New Canaan Police Commission voted unanimously on Monday, Dec. 19 to promote Deputy Chief John DiFederico as the department's new chief. Additionally, Captain Andrew Walsh will be the town's new deputy chief, according to the New Canaan Police Commission.

Both promotions will take effect on Sunday, Jan. 1, and a three-month probationary period will be in place, police said.

The vote comes after current chief Leon Krolikowski Jr. announced his upcoming retirement on Thursday, Dec. 15, in order to become Director of Security in the Darien Public School District.

Krolikowski will serve as chief until the end of the year.

With the department since 1992, DiFederico has held multiple positions including Captain of Staff Services, Training Sergeant, Firearms Instructor, Investigator, and Accident Reconstructionist, the department said.

As for Walsh, he has been with the department since 2000 and has held the rank of Captain, Lieutenant, and Sergeant, also serving on the department's DEA Task Force, the Special Response Team, and Investigative Section.

"The Commission is excited for the future of the department and has full confidence in DiFederico’s and Walsh’s ability to lead the department," the commission said in an announcement.

