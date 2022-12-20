ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

New Canaan Chooses New Police Chief, Deputy Chief

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J7H8o_0jpOsIi500
Deputy Chief John DiFederico. Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

A town in Fairfield County has chosen a new police chief in the wake of the retirement of the man who currently holds the position.

The New Canaan Police Commission voted unanimously on Monday, Dec. 19 to promote Deputy Chief John DiFederico as the department's new chief. Additionally, Captain Andrew Walsh will be the town's new deputy chief, according to the New Canaan Police Commission.

Both promotions will take effect on Sunday, Jan. 1, and a three-month probationary period will be in place, police said.

The vote comes after current chief Leon Krolikowski Jr. announced his upcoming retirement on Thursday, Dec. 15, in order to become Director of Security in the Darien Public School District.

Krolikowski will serve as chief until the end of the year.

With the department since 1992, DiFederico has held multiple positions including Captain of Staff Services, Training Sergeant, Firearms Instructor, Investigator, and Accident Reconstructionist, the department said.

As for Walsh, he has been with the department since 2000 and has held the rank of Captain, Lieutenant, and Sergeant, also serving on the department's DEA Task Force, the Special Response Team, and Investigative Section.

"The Commission is excited for the future of the department and has full confidence in DiFederico’s and Walsh’s ability to lead the department," the commission said in an announcement.

to follow Daily Voice New Canaan and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nancy on Norwalk

Walsh appointed Interim Norwalk Police Chief

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police Deputy Chief James Walsh is leading the department now that Thomas Kulhawik has retired after 10 years as police chief. Mayor Harry Rilling appointed Walsh to serve as Interim Police Chief on Wednesday, a news release said. The Police Commission will appoint a permanent chief.
NORWALK, CT
FOX 61

Arrest made in New Haven 2021 double homicide: Police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man accused of shooting and killing two people in an apartment nearly a year ago has been arrested, according to New Haven police. These are one of the many investigation updates police provided in a press conference Friday. Octavius Kindred, 38, of New Haven,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Shots Fired at Guilford Home

On Dec. 22, the Guilford Police Department responded to Fernwood Drive for the report of a house being struck by gunfire overnight. The preliminary investigation revealed that the exterior of the residence was struck by several rounds at approximately 11 p.m. At press time, police believe that this was an isolated incident.
GUILFORD, CT
WTNH

Man dies after crashing into guardrail in Norwalk: State Police

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)- A 44-year-old man died following a one-car crash into a guardrail Friday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Moneham Pierre of Norwalk. While traveling southbound in the left lane of two lanes on Route 7 north of Exit #3, the vehicle veered off the roadway into the right shoulder. This led the […]
NORWALK, CT
zip06.com

Old Saybrook Police Make Arrest in Fraud Case

The Old Saybrook Police Department (OSPD) has announced that it has arrested a suspect who stole almost $165,000 from an elderly Old Saybrook resident earlier this year. On Dec. 13, OSPD announced in a press release that New Jersey resident Ashlee Crawford had been arrested for fraudulently writing and cashing checks she had taken from an Old Saybrook resident’s account. Crawford has been charged with two counts of forgery in the second degree and larceny in the first degree. Crawford was due in court on Dec. 14. A plea has not been entered, and Crawford is scheduled to reappear on Jan. 24, 2023.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Daily Voice

Paramus Police Bust Burglary Crew

Paramus police interrupted a noontime home break-in and nabbed a burglary crew on Friday. Initial details were scant. Four burglars apparently bailed out of two sedans following the Dec. 23 break-in on Haywood Drive, witnesses said. Various real estate listings value the home near North Farview Avenue, a short distance...
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Local Man Killed After SUV Crashes On Route 7 In Norwalk

A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy roadway in Fairfield County. It happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 in Norwalk. That's when the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Highlander, was traveling southbound on Route 7 on the left of two lanes near Exit 3, when, for an unknown reason, it veered off the roadway into the right shoulder, then struck the metal beam guardrail and spun out on the grassy shoulder, Connecticut State Police said.
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: I-95 Shutdown

2022-12-24@1:52pm–#Norwalk CT– A crash has shutdown I-95 northbound near exit 16. Use an alternative route if you can. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Teacher Put On Home Assignment For Alleged Inappropriate Conduct With Student In Bronxville

A teacher in Westchester County is facing consequences for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct with a student. The teacher, who works at a school in the Bronxville Union Free School District, was placed on home assignment after the inappropriate communications with a student were discovered, Bronxville Superintendent Roy Montesano confirmed on Thursday, Dec. 22.
BRONXVILLE, NY
greenwichfreepress.com

Port Chester Man Faces Multiple Charges after Incident in Cos Cob

On Dec 19 Greenwich Police were detailed to a Cos Cob residence on a report of an unwanted person at a dwelling. During the course of their investigation police determined that the arrestee, Mario Ayabacajara, 39, of Port Chester, broke multiple door locks and door frames which allowed him gain access to the residence.
PORT CHESTER, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
435K+
Followers
62K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy