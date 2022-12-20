Four injured in morning fire at Outer Sunset apartment building

Firefighters rescued one adult from inside the burning building and managed to contain the blaze by about 9:50 a.m. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Four people were injured, one seriously, in a fire at an Outer Sunset apartment building on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at about 9:05 a.m. at the apartment building located at 4308 Judah St., according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Firefighters rescued one adult from inside the burning building and managed to contain the blaze by about 9:50 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition, though the nature of the injuries were not specified. Three others suffered minor injuries in the fire and received treatment.

The four injured people were also displaced from their residence due to the damage caused by the fire, according to the SFFD.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.