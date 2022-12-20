Read full article on original website
20 arrested in 3 days during Anderson retail enforcement operation
ANDERSON, Calif. — The Anderson Police Department made 20 arrests in three days while patrolling retail shopping center parking lots. Between Monday Dec. 19 and Thursday Dec. 22, the APD used both marked and unmarked patrol cars and partnered with loss prevention officers and local businesses to conduct the operation.
Complaints of illegal burns, shootings and squatters at Anderson home leads to 10 arrests
ANDERSON, Calif. — Fourteen people were contacted—10 arrested—during an investigation into reports of shootings, illegal burnings and squatters at a property in Anderson. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said they began receiving complaints from residents near the 6000 block of Saddle Trail Rd. Residents...
Possible downed aircraft in Cottonwood, Cal Fire units responding
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — Friday afternoon, The Northstate's News received reports of a possible downed aircraft in the Cottonwood area. The Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn unit confirmed that there were units responding to the scene, but did not confirm if there was a downed aircraft. This is a developing story. Check...
Scammers impersonating police calling locals in Red Bluff, police warn
RED BLUFF, Calif. — The local police department in Red Bluff is warnings residents of a new phone scam going around. In a post on their Facebook page, the Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said some residents are receiving calls from someone pretending to be one of their officers regarding an outstanding civil matter. Their goal: to solicit funds from victims.
Supervisors approve budget cuts to Butte County libraries
OROVILLE, Calif. — At the Supervisors Meeting on Dec. 13, 2022, the board approved staff recommendations to implement necessary countywide budget cuts to libraries in Butte County. Butte County Library Director Narinder Sufi said the libraries around the county will continue to provide service to locals despite budget cuts.
Have you seen me? 14-year-old Red Bluff teen missing for over a week
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Have you seen me?. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who was last contacted on Dec. 12. Police said 14-year-old Marley Cruz made additional contact through her social media on Dec. 19 to say she was okay and had no intention of returning home. The RBPD also said she is possibly en route to an unknown destination in Redding.
Chico man arrested after police say he stole inflatable Christmas decorations
CHICO, Calif. — A man was arrested on Tuesday after officers with the Chico Police Department (CPD) say they found him with stolen inflatable Christmas decorations. The CPD first got calls about a suspect stealing the decorations from a north Chico motel just before 11:30 p.m., and later found 38-year-old Wayland Rudd.
