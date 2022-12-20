Read full article on original website
Fentanyl Crisis: How 10 Northern California counties are addressing the opioid epidemic
Here's a breakdown of the fentanyl crisis in El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Solano, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties. "It could really happen to anybody" Hear how fentanyl impacted a Yolo County family. "It really could happen to anybody." This is the message Kristy Lee, a mother...
krcrtv.com
Supervisors approve budget cuts to Butte County libraries
OROVILLE, Calif. — At the Supervisors Meeting on Dec. 13, 2022, the board approved staff recommendations to implement necessary countywide budget cuts to libraries in Butte County. Butte County Library Director Narinder Sufi said the libraries around the county will continue to provide service to locals despite budget cuts.
actionnewsnow.com
Truck rolls over at Highway 70 and Pentz Road
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 5:31 PM UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit reports that the two occupants in the vehicle that rolled over had minor injuries. We reached out to the California Highway Patrol and are waiting for them to get back with more information regarding the crash. Firefighters are...
actionnewsnow.com
Man found dead in Little Chico Creek
CHICO, Calif. - A man was found dead in Little Chico Creek near Windchime Park Thursday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. Police, firefighters and EMS responded to Windchime Park at about 9:30 a.m. Police said foul play is not suspected. The Chico Police Department is investigating the death.
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County breaks ground on first 24-hour homeless shelter, neighbors mad at location
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County broke ground on its first ever 24-hour homeless shelter at 550 Lay Ave. in Red Bluff. The plot of land is 15 acres and construction crews just began work on the lot recently. The county says if construction goes as planned, the shelter will be completed in 300 days. The new shelter will be called the PATH (Poor and the Homeless Tehama County) Navigation Center and it is part of PATH plaza.
krcrtv.com
Man arrested in Chico with stolen packages, fentanyl
CHICO, Calif. — Officers with the Chico Police Department arrested a man Thursday morning after someone reported he stole a package from their front porch. It happened in the West Avenues area just before 8:15 a.m. The caller was able to give officers a description of the suspect, the car and the direction the suspect was heading.
krcrtv.com
Have you seen me? 14-year-old Red Bluff teen missing for over a week
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Have you seen me?. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who was last contacted on Dec. 12. Police said 14-year-old Marley Cruz made additional contact through her social media on Dec. 19 to say she was okay and had no intention of returning home. The RBPD also said she is possibly en route to an unknown destination in Redding.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested on multiple charges including stealing packages in Chico on Friday
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police say that a man was arrested after a call was received from a person in the West Avenues area regarding someone stealing a package off of their front porch on Friday at 8:12 a.m. The person who called police was able to give an accurate...
krcrtv.com
Scammers impersonating police calling locals in Red Bluff, police warn
RED BLUFF, Calif. — The local police department in Red Bluff is warnings residents of a new phone scam going around. In a post on their Facebook page, the Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said some residents are receiving calls from someone pretending to be one of their officers regarding an outstanding civil matter. Their goal: to solicit funds from victims.
actionnewsnow.com
Felon arrested after a peaceful armed standoff in Oroville Thursday evening
OROVILLE, Calif. - Butte Sheriff’s Office says that a felon on Post Release Community Supervision was arrested on a no bail arrest warrant in Oroville after a SWAT Team peacefully resolved an armed standoff on Thursday at 5:25 p.m. Deputies received a 911 call from a homeowner, who had...
kubaradio.com
Mail Theft Arrest in Sutter County
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a 23 year-old Yuba City man for alleged mail theft among other charges. According to a social media post from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Shorey observed the driver of a 2005 Lexus taking mail from mailboxes along Richland Rd in Yuba City.
goldcountrymedia.com
Woman followed on Highway 65 post goes viral
In a recent viral Facebook post, Emma Elkins shared her experience of getting harassed and followed down Highway 65 toward Roseville by two men in a truck. The post was made by Elkins on Nov. 30 and received more than 3,000 shares and 600 reactions online. In the post, Elkins...
rosevilletoday.com
Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin sold along with additional dealerships
Von Housen Automotive Sells 3 Mercedes-Benz Dealerships to Envision Motors. Sacramento, Calif. – Von Housen Automotive Group announces the sale of Mercedes-Benz of Sacramento, Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin and Mercedes-Benz of El Dorado Hills to Envision Motors. George Grinzewitsch, Jr., owner of the Von Housen Automotive Group, began working in...
KCRA.com
Man steals SUV from Rocklin home just to return it one hour later
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Normally, one would steal a car to keep it, but as surveillance video from a Rocklin neighborhood shows, a man stole a car from someone's driveway only to bring it back shortly afterward. The Rocklin Police Department said the bizarre theft happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday...
Paradise Post
All-Northern Section football teams announced, led by Grant Foster as Offensive MVP
The 2022 football season was filled with strong performances from many teams across the Northern Section, most notably the Orland High School football team being just one of two CIF teams to go undefeated. The Trojans went 15-0 en route to a Division 5-A state championship, and as a result head coach Nick Velazquez has been named the All-Northern Section Coach of the Year.
