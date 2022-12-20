Families in Need Shop for Toys at Salvation Army of Traverse City

The Salvation Army of Traverse City is working hard to make sure every parent is able to give their child a present this year.

Their toy shop is open to families in need so they could pick out gifts they knew their child would like.

There was everything from bikes, and toys for kids and teens, to blankets to keep everyone warm.

“It’s amazing to walk alongside these families and shop with them and to just experience life together. And the wonderful thing about shopping is they get to pick the toys that their kids want,” Lt. Matthew Winters says.

He says there’s been an increase in needs. He tells us, “the amount of times in the last couple of months that we’ve heard, this is my first time or Christmas is tight this year. That’s been astronomical.”

The Salvation Army of Traverse City says they’re grateful for everyone who came out to volunteer, and to the community for the donations, who make the toy shop possible.