Crystal, MN

CBS Minnesota

Mail issues plague some Lakeville residents ahead of Christmas

LAKEVILLE, Minn. – Customers steadily cycled through the lobby of the Lakeville Post Office Christmas Eve, hoping their packages and missing mail would be there. For some, it was. For others, none was there at all."I think it's just kind of a basic right to get your mail, at least once a week. A couple times a week," said Tim O'Mera, who says he hasn't gotten his mail this week. "People aren't getting prescription drugs. People aren't getting packages."A USPS Spokesperson acknowledged the concern Saturday, saying in part in a statement:We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been...
LAKEVILLE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Two Prior Lake homes light up the town for the holidays with festive light shows

Two Prior Lake homes have been shining bright this holiday season with their elaborate display of synchronized lights and holiday music for the community to enjoy. The Pexa family’s Lights at the Cove, located at 3490 Cove Point Cir NW, return with their perfectly synced Christmas lights for the seventh year in a row, dazzling residents and visitors with their festive light show which runs nightly from 5 to 9 p.m. until Jan. 1, 2023. There will be no shows on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day due to parking to allow neighbors to spend time with their families.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
willmarradio.com

SW MN overnight travel update: No Travel Advisories remain in 4 counties

(Willmar, MN) – At 5:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022, MnDOT shared they have reopened all state highways throughout District 8 in southwest Minnesota. However, all roads in three counties remain in a No Travel Advised status due to blowing and drifting snow: McLeod, Redwood, and Renville. A portion of Meeker County that includes Highway 15 south of Dassel, and Hwy 12 from Dassel to Cokato, are also included in the No Travel Advisory.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

MnDot updates travel advisory, many roads in SW MN closed

(Willmar MN-) State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions. Excluding roads north and east of Willmar, a No Travel Advisory status remains on state highways in the following twelve southwest Minnesota counties due to reduced visibility and extreme temperatures: Chippewa, (portions of) Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, (portions of) Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top

8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
MINNESOTA STATE
stcroix360.com

Polar explorer Ann Bancroft protects St. Croix Valley property

Partnership with county and nonprofit permanently preserves 118 acres. The Minnesota Land Trust, Washington County, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and two landowners, including polar explorer Ann Bancroft, have successfully closed on a land conservation partnership project that permanently protects approximately 118 acres over two properties in the Carnelian-Marine-St. Croix Watershed District in May Township. Bancroft, now the properties’ sole titleholder, will steward the land to maintain its ecological health and natural beauty.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
knuj.net

ROADS CLOSED, TRAVEL ADVISORIES

MnDOT has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota including I-90 due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties in the no-travel advisory include Brown, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Watonwan, Nicollet, Sibley, Le Sueur, Martin, Nobles, Rock, Faribault and Jackson. MnDOT is reminding motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs. Most state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota closed at 7 Thursday evening. Additional road closures are likely as conditions are expected to further deteriorate with prolonged high winds, blowing and drifting snow, dramatically reduced visibility and extremely dangerous wind chills. The latest road reports are available at 511 mn dot org.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
MINNESOTA STATE

