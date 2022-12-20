LAKEVILLE, Minn. – Customers steadily cycled through the lobby of the Lakeville Post Office Christmas Eve, hoping their packages and missing mail would be there. For some, it was. For others, none was there at all."I think it's just kind of a basic right to get your mail, at least once a week. A couple times a week," said Tim O'Mera, who says he hasn't gotten his mail this week. "People aren't getting prescription drugs. People aren't getting packages."A USPS Spokesperson acknowledged the concern Saturday, saying in part in a statement:We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been...

LAKEVILLE, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO