Video: Deion Sanders Responds To Criticism He's Received For Leaving Jackson State

Deion Sanders is accustomed to being in the limelight. The former multi-sport athlete and pop culture icon has retained celebrity status since the early 1990's.

But with that fame comes criticism, and Sanders has taken his share of negative feedback since pivoting from the Jackson State football program to Colorado.

Fellow NFL alum Shannon Sharpe posted a video Tuesday to his Twitter account featuring a discussion he had with Sanders. In it, Deion addressed criticisms he's faced during his transition period and offered his perspective.

"They only see what you didn't do and they don't give you credit for what you did do," Sharpe told Sanders, referring to Deion's detractors.

"People are hurt," Sanders responded. "When people are hurt, often times their first response isn't the response that should be given. They say things out of emotions and anger, but I listen."

What was more noteworthy was Sanders' following point. Deion said that when he joined the Jackson State program, athletic director Ashley Robinson asked him to give the job a chance for two years.

Sanders noted that he instead remained with the school for three years. When Sharpe interjected and hypothetically asked if five years would have been enough to satisfy critics, Sanders said it would not have.

Sanders' macro stance seems to have been that he accomplished what he set out to at Jackson State, and did so within a short timeframe. Because of this short time, critics have accused him of leaving the program prematurely.

The decision to take the Colorado job was ultimately Sanders' to make, and he appears at peace with the move. Now, his challenge will be revitalizing the Buffaloes' program the way he did for Jackson State.