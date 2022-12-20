ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Video: Deion Sanders Responds To Criticism He's Received For Leaving Jackson State

By Milo Taibi
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2dgq_0jpOp2hv00

Deion Sanders is accustomed to being in the limelight. The former multi-sport athlete and pop culture icon has retained celebrity status since the early 1990's.

But with that fame comes criticism, and Sanders has taken his share of negative feedback since pivoting from the Jackson State football program to Colorado.

Fellow NFL alum Shannon Sharpe posted a video Tuesday to his Twitter account featuring a discussion he had with Sanders. In it, Deion addressed criticisms he's faced during his transition period and offered his perspective.

"They only see what you didn't do and they don't give you credit for what you did do," Sharpe told Sanders, referring to Deion's detractors.

"People are hurt," Sanders responded. "When people are hurt, often times their first response isn't the response that should be given. They say things out of emotions and anger, but I listen."

What was more noteworthy was Sanders' following point. Deion said that when he joined the Jackson State program, athletic director Ashley Robinson asked him to give the job a chance for two years.

Sanders noted that he instead remained with the school for three years. When Sharpe interjected and hypothetically asked if five years would have been enough to satisfy critics, Sanders said it would not have.

Sanders' macro stance seems to have been that he accomplished what he set out to at Jackson State, and did so within a short timeframe. Because of this short time, critics have accused him of leaving the program prematurely.

The decision to take the Colorado job was ultimately Sanders' to make, and he appears at peace with the move. Now, his challenge will be revitalizing the Buffaloes' program the way he did for Jackson State.

Comments / 25

Roll Tide!!!!
4d ago

So why does he not have the right to better coaching jobs? That's what it's all about isn't it,to improve and move up as high as you can. Get off his back,he is doing what anybody else would do in his position. hypocrits

Reply(1)
11
Timothy Armstrong
4d ago

if he had stayed five years and decided to leave, it would have been criticism. had the offer been matched, and he decided to leave it, but it still would have been an issue. the program was turned around. it's up to the next staff to keep what was started.people have to eventually move on to the next phase, obviously coach prime has a plan, and he is on his way. people want to ride your coat tail till there is nothing left to ride. so I applauded his choice. Go and get your coach.

Reply
8
Valley Dawg
4d ago

From Nick Saban to Jimmy Johnson, white coaches move around from conferences to the NFL, and nothing is said, coach Sanders put in his time and money, built a winning program, and was offered the chance to do it again at a larger school, and people want to say he bailed on Jackson State. Wrong people, 3 seasons, each one better than the last, he did his job and has the right to move forward in coaching...

Reply
4
 

