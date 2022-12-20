I know of what he speaks. I was forced to spend 26 days in Salt Lake City in the 80s. It was like living in the Jim crow era south .
I have to give these NBA guys credit. They can use the race card faster than any of the older and classier players. I guess it's from being arrested for assaulting women so much
I’m so disgusted with the atmosphere in Utah because of this. I have grown up here for most of my life and as a Hispanic female there were constant harassing words and actions. My parents are among the few Mexicans that have college degrees, my mom has her masters in Special Education and taught in Special Ed for over 30 years and has also won the Utah Teacher of the Year award and my father is an upper level rocket scientist (seriously). We lived in an all white, all Mormon, nice neighborhood, growing up. We had our home egged multiple times and my parents were told regularly that they don’t belong here and that they need to move to somewhere like Rose Park or Kearns where we belong. As an adult, I have been a victim of regular sexual harassment with comments like, “I bet your spicy in bed, too (referring to Mexican food)” and “Lemme get at your taco, mamí.” Salt Lake has gotten a little better but it’s still extremely common in certain areas, such as Southeast in the valley.
