Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
WOOTEN UP FOR 5A QUARTERBACK OF THE YEAR
The website, TexasHSFootball.com, is doing a fan vote for the 5A Quarterback of the Year, and Brenham's Rylan Wooten is among the nominees. This past season as a senior, Wooten helped lead the Brenham Cub Football Team to an 8-5 record, and they made it to the Region Semifinals of the playoffs.
kwhi.com
AREA PLAYERS TAKE PART IN SIGNING DAY
Nine local high school players and five members of the Blinn Buccaneers took part in the early signing day. From La Grange High School, DL Jaren Woods is going to Baylor, while CB Bravion Rogers heads to Texas A&M. For A&M Consolidated High School, WR Wesley Watson signed with Kansas...
kwhi.com
FOUR LOCAL PLAYERS NAMED TO LEGACY VOLLEYBALL TEAMS
Four players from three area high schools have been announced as members of the Legacy All Star Volleyball Teams. For the 5A-6A team, Brooke Bentke of the Brenham Cubettes was chosen. The Cubettes were 37-13 this past season, won the District Championship, and made it to the Region Finals in the playoffs. Bentke, who has signed with Texas State, broke the school record for career kills.
No Mass Exodus: Texas A&M Football’s No. 1 class is just fine
Texas A&M football had no mass exodus from the Transfer Portal this offseason. That No. 1 class from last year is looking just fine. When Texas A&M Football bottomed out with a 5-7 record and no bowl appearance, rumors of a devastating demise via the Transfer Portal were everyone. The No. 1 class that the Aggies had “bought” surely wouldn’t stick around following one of college football’s most disappointing seasons in recent history, right?
myaggienation.com
Missing Texas A&M student’s vehicle found in Austin
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been heard from since Friday, had his vehicle located in an Austin parking lot Thursday afternoon. The vehicle — a 2009 silver Lexus ES350 four-door sedan with a Texas license plate numbered BS2C737 — was found unoccupied with no sign of Hoang. State and local law enforcement officials are investigating and will be processing the car.
KBTX.com
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin
ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - This story has been updated with new information about the vehicle being found in Austin. Click here for details. There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on...
kwhi.com
HEMPSTEAD NAMES MORGAN INTERIM HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL
A former Brenham High School assistant principal has been named as the new interim principal for Hempstead High School. LaKesha Morgan, who has been the assistant principal at Hempstead High School, was chosen by the Hempstead School Board to take charge of the campus until a permanent successor is chosen.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA MAN KILLED IN A MIDLAND TRAFFIC CRASH
A Navasota man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday night in Midland. 61-year-old Michael Kennedy was a passenger in a 2002 Ford Expedition driven by 36-year-old Michael Galvin of Cypress. 46-year-old Tyler Clark of Montgomery was also a passenger in the vehicle. According to DPS reports,...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley recording artist gives out toys to area kids
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Savaun “Lil Say” Young always makes sure he gives back to the community on his mother’s birthday. He continues his tradition with his 4th annual “Stephanie’s Son Toy Drive.”. Young started handing out toys Friday morning at The Boys & Girls...
KBTX.com
Kemp-Carver Elementary gets festive with annual door decorating contest
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kemp-Carver Elementary students and teachers got creative with gingerbread architecture for their annual door decorating contest. The festive creations were in celebration of Bryan ISD’s Build project. The district partnered with Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity to build a new home for the Quintero-Mendez family.
Big Chappell Hill ranch with rolling hills and sweeping vistas steps onto market for $7.75M
Anyone in the market for wide open spaces — where the views go on for days and the hill stretch all the way to the sky — should consider in Big Step Ranch. Located in Chappell Hill (900 South Meyersville Rd.), the 186-acre property is on the market for $7.75 million, represented by Tonya Currie of Compass Realty. The ranch offers killer views that span all the way to College Station, a modern farmhouse, a metal pergola wine arbor, and a sense that there are still places in the world where the only development is the wind blowing through the...
kwhi.com
KWHI, KTEX-106 TO AIR HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING SATURDAY, SUNDAY
10:00 a.m. – Somerville ISD Band sponsored by Citizens State Bank. 10:30 a.m. – Giddings ISD Band sponsored by BVR Material. 12:30 p.m. – Bellville ISD Band sponsored by First National Bank of Bellville. 1:00 p.m. – Blinn Band and Choir sponsored by We Manage Properties.
KBTX.com
Ghosts of Christmas Past: Putting this year’s cold snap into perspective
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Arctic air rolled out the red carpet for the Jolly Ol’ Elf this year as we are fully into the coldest air to reach the Brazos Valley since February 2021. For some, this is a welcomed festive chill for the holiday season, while others were saying “ho, ho...oh, no!” as temperatures tumbled behind Thursday’s cold front. Now that we are in the freezer, grab your hot chocolate as we put this cold air into perspective and compare it to Christmases of past.
KBTX.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 21 near Caldwell
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety responded Tuesday night to a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Burleson County. It happened just before 8 p.m. on Highway 21 between County Road 103 and County Road 104, according to Sgt. Justin Ruiz. No other details...
KBTX.com
Winter Warnings issued ahead of Thursday’s arctic blast
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning as well as a Wind Chill Warning for the majority of the Brazos Valley ahead of arctic air arriving Thursday. The Hard Freeze Warning and Wind Chill Warning include Lee, Burleson, Brazos, Madison, Houston, Washington, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, Austin, Waller, Montgomery, and San Jacinto counties. Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties are still under a wind chill watch, but that will most likely be upgraded shortly.
kwhi.com
DEES LEAVING GIDDINGS ISD FOR A NEW JOB
Giddings ISD Superintendent Roger Dees announced his resignation from the district after accepting a new position. Dees has been named as the Deputy Director for the Region 13 Education Service Center in Austin. Dees has been in public education for 30 years as a teacher, coach, and an administrator at...
KBTX.com
Highway 290 in Waller County reopens following crash
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Update: The highway is now back open. A major crash Thursday morning has forced lane closures on the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 near the Waller County line. Hazmat crews and law enforcement say the cleanup could take several hours and ask people to avoid...
KBTX.com
Concerns with leaving cars running as cold weather approaches
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As temperatures begin to drop, many people will begin to warm their cars up before leaving the house. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says not only can this be illegal if left alone, but it also leaves you vulnerable to theft. This can be avoided...
One dead in Highway 80 crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas DPS says one man is dead and three more are in the hospital after a deadly crash on Highway 80. Investigators say that the crash happened just one mile west of Midland on Highway 80 on Wednesday, December 21, at 6:40 pm. They say that a vehicle trying to enter from a service road […]
kwhi.com
BRENHAM, WASHINGTON CO. OFFICES BEGIN CHRISTMAS CLOSURES FRIDAY
City of Brenham and Washington County offices are closed starting today (Friday) for Christmas. Offices for the city and county are all closed today and on Monday. That includes Brenham City Hall, municipal court, pet adoption and animal services, and the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library. The Blue Bell Aquatic...
Comments / 0