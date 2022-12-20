D.C. Medical Marijuana Bill To Eliminate License Caps, Provide Tax Relief And More Heads To Mayor’s Desk

Read full article on original website
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Lawmakers Approve Bill To Automatically Expunge Marijuana Records, Sending It To Mayor
Washington, D.C. lawmakers have approved a criminal justice reform bill that contains a newly added amendment to automatically expunge marijuana possession records for offenses that took place before the District enacted a limited cannabis legalization law in 2014. The D.C. Council unanimously passed the Second Chance Amendment Act, including the...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces New Regulatory Transparency Plans
RICHMOND, VA – The Office of the Governor just released a first of its kind “Uniform Regulatory Plan” that lists all of the regulatory actions expected by the State government by July 2023 along with a new Regulatory Economic Analysis Manual that guides Virginia agencies on how to review the economic impact of the regulations they issue. Together the Plan and the Manual will provide unprecedented transparency for all Virginians in the regulatory process. Both are available to the public through www.townhall.virginia.gov “Our new Office of Regulatory Management is transforming how Virginians can access regulatory materials,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Our goal is to provide more transparency to the citizens of Virginia. By publishing a comprehensive list of all upcoming regulations, and the tools we are going to use to evaluate the economic impacts, private citizens, companies and interest groups will be able to participate in the regulatory process in a more meaningful way.” “The new Regulatory Management Office has made the review of regulations more efficient,” said Director of Regulatory Management Andrew Wheeler. “Historically it took over 200 days for a regulation to be reviewed by the Governor’s office, we now have that review period down to less than two weeks.” On June 30, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued Executive Order 19 which created the Office of Regulatory Management and directed the creation of the Uniform Regulatory Plan. This initial Plan lists over 300 regulatory actions expected between now and July 1, 2023. This plan will be updated annually with the next update scheduled for after the start of the next fiscal year this summer. The E.O. also directed Virginia agencies to consider the effects of their regulations on economic growth and on regulatory stakeholders. The Manual released today gives agencies the tools they need to conduct that analysis. It provides detailed instructions on how to calculate the benefits and costs that regulations create. And it provides guidance on analyzing regulations’ impacts on local governments, families, and small businesses.
marijuanamoment.net
Maryland Lawmakers’ Marijuana Workgroup Examines Employment And Driving Concerns Following Voter-Approved Legalization
Maryland lawmakers who are part of a marijuana legalization workgroup convened on Tuesday, hearing testimony on workplace and impaired driving policy issues related to the reform. Members of the Cannabis Referendum and Legalization Workgroup—which was formed last year by House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D)—took testimony from representatives of the non-profit...
DC groups assist unhoused people in downtown
WASHINGTON — As strong winds whipped across Washington D.C., Friday night, some local groups tried to keep tents warm. Dozens of tents for unhoused people are set up on McPherson Square in downtown D.C. On Friday, representatives of the D.C. Department of Human Services came to the downtown federal...
Maryland voter turnout was at a record low this year. Why?
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Voter turnout in Maryland this year was the lowest it has been in 40 years, with the exception of 2014. Some say it was because Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox was not seen as competitive against now Governor-elect, Democrat Wes Moore. But a newly-elected member of the House of […]
stjohnsource.com
Grant Prompts Look at Public Safety in Light of Racism
How has racism impacted the safety of Black communities, even when they are the majority, not minority communities?. A joint program by two Virgin Islands groups hopes to answer that question. The Caribbean Exploratory Research Center (which is part of the University of the Virgin Islands) and the ARCH Institute...
Residents of Former NoMa Public Housing Complex Return to a Long-Awaited New Building
When the city demolished the Temple Courts complex, providing housing vouchers to residents, officials promised residents that a fully rebuilt development would welcome them back. The post Residents of Former NoMa Public Housing Complex Return to a Long-Awaited New Building appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Washington City Paper
Fresh Off a Leading Role in the DCHA Debate, Robert White Wins Housing Committee Chair Over Anita Bonds
At-Large Councilmember Robert White spent the past few weeks out front on public housing issues, taking an unusually vocal stand in support of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s plan to overhaul the D.C. Housing Authority. It’s starting to look like an audition for a much bigger job. White is now...
Bay Net
Chris & Mark “Get Real” With Commissioner Gilbert (B.J.) Bowling On Federal Civil Rights Complaint In Charles County Government
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The BayNet’s Podcast, “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” centers around tough conversations about life in Southern Maryland. With the insight into recent news, Chris Hill and Mark Frisco, the podcast hosts, invited Charles County Commissioner Gilbert (B.J.) Bowling[D] on the show to talk about the censure of his fellow commissioner.
DC Council passes bills on policing, cannabis, road safety
WASHINGTON — The DC Council voted on numerous big proposals during its last legislative meeting of the year. The council gave its final approval to an idea that will ultimately make all Metrobuses in D.C. free for anyone to use as early as next July. The year after that, D.C. residents will also get an $100 monthly balance to use on their registered SmartTrip cards.
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Governor Signals Willingness To Compromise With Republicans On Medical Marijuana
Wisconsin’s Democratic governor said he thinks Republicans who control the state legislature may be willing to work with him to legalize medical marijuana in 2023. In an interview with Wisconsin Public Radio on Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers (D) said there is “no question” that he will again include recreational cannabis legalization in the biennial budget request he submits to the legislature early next year, but indicated his willingness to proceed with a more limited medical marijuana program if GOP leaders remain unwilling to end prohibition altogether.
Returning Citizens Rally for Affordable Housing and Jobs
Returning citizens, advocates and public officials took to the podium in front of the John A. Wilson Building in Northwest during the Emergency Rally for Returning Citizens. The post Returning Citizens Rally for Affordable Housing and Jobs appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WMDT.com
Anton’s Law faces first legal challenge in lawsuit filed by Montgomery County FOP, with the potential to impact the law’s scope state wide
MARYLAND- The Maryland Coalition for Justice and Police Accountability (MCJPA) has filed a motion to intervene in a Fraternal Order of Police of Montgomery County case with the potential to limit the scope of state’s law to unseal police records, known as Anton’s Law and is asking the Montgomery court to unseal proceedings and to reject the FOP lawsuit, which they could lead to the law being weakened across the state.
thermtide.com
MoCo tightens public gun possession restrictions
On Nov. 15, the Montgomery County Council passed Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms In or Near Places of Public Assembly. The bill, sponsored by Council President Gabe Albornoz and co-sponsored by the full Council, consists of three main clauses: the prohibition of carrying firearms in or near places of public assembly, invalidation of exemption handgun permits that currently allow them to be carried within a 100-yard radius of public assembly and an open clause that allows the Council to “generally amend the law regarding restrictions against firearms in the County.”
‘We’ve paid the price’: Virginia Department of Veterans Services needs 450 pre-applications for special license plates
Women veterans in Virginia may soon have a new recognition for their service after the Virginia Department of Veterans Services announced a campaign to honor women veterans with a special license plate.
Augusta Free Press
Warner demands answers from Youngkin administration on deployment of Ashanti Alerts
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) has questions for the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin in how Virginia is using the Ashanti Alert, a service set up to quickly send information to law enforcement, media and the public, about adults who have been reported missing. In cases of suspected abduction, suspect information is also included.
With over 26,000 ballots cast in 4th District primary, more tellers called in
On Wednesday, the party announced that the five original tellers counting ballots could be relieved and replaced by others.
marijuanamoment.net
North Carolina Governor Says There’s ‘Opportunity’ To Legalize Medical Marijuana In 2023, Also Reiterating Support For Broader Decriminalization
The governor of North Carolina says he thinks a medical marijuana legalization bill “has an opportunity to pass” in the upcoming legislative session, and he also reiterated his support for broader decriminalization of cannabis possession, noting racial disparities in enforcement. Gov. Roy Cooper (D) briefly spoke about the...
WTOP
Path to lieutenant gov.’s office: Maryland’s Aruna Miller on her past and plans for next 4 years
Aruna Miller, Maryland’s next lieutenant governor, will be the first woman of color and the first immigrant to hold the job. Miller is a resident of Montgomery County where she’s lived for 32 years. She’s a civil engineer who worked for the Montgomery County Department of Transportation before running for office to serve as a Maryland State Delegate and finally winning the 2022 race for lieutenant governor.
For role in Jan. 6 insurrection, Mass. man Vincent Gillespie found guilty
A Massachusetts man was found guilty of assault in federal court Friday For his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection after evidence showed him attacking police with a shield and pulling an officer toward the violent mob that laid siege to the U.S. Capitol Building, according to authorities. Following...
