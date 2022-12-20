Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Atwood Police suspends search for missing woman
Update at 3:11 p.m. ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Atwood Police have announced that they are suspending the search for a woman who went missing from that town Thursday night. Chief Rob Bross said that despite checking several leads Friday morning, authorities have not located Karen Fennessy yet. Plans are being made to resume the search […]
Champaign Police Officer Jeffrey Creel retires after 22 years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police Officer Jeffrey Creel retired this week after 22 years. In 1993, Creel began his law enforcement career in Des Moines, Iowa with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. He then worked for the Chicago Police Department in 1995 before being hired by the Champaign Police Department in 2000. “I feel […]
wglt.org
Man convicted in McLean County harassment case without the victim at trial
A McLean County jury has convicted a Decatur man on weapons and harassment charges after prosecutors say he repeatedly tried to intimidate the victim to change her story. The Normal Police Department said Aundera Gardner harassed the mother of his two children through text messages. McLean County State’s Attorney Erika...
Danville man arrested, accused of break-in at convenience store
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is under arrest after police said he broke into and stole from a Casey’s General Store early Wednesday morning. Police said they found Joshua C. Hale, 38, four blocks away from a Casey’s located at 2101 East Main Street that was broken into around 2:30 a.m. Officers responded […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DPD: Arrest Made in Main St Casey’s Robbery; Pedestrian Stable after Struck on N. Vermilion
THE FOLLOWING ARE DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASES. On 12/21/22 at around 2:30 am the Danville Police Department responded to Casey’s General Store at 2101 E. Main Street for a burglar alarm. Officers arrived on the scene to findthat forced entryhad been made into the business. Officers checked the business and also found evidence of items taken from inside the store.
Man sentenced to 38 years for shooting at Champaign Co. Sheriff’s deputy
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Potomac man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for shooting at a Champaign County Sheriff’s deputy nearly two years ago. John Bennett pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a crime that carries a maximum of 45 years in prison. Champaign County State’s Attorney […]
WAND TV
DPD: Person in house struck by gunshot fired from outside
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A person inside a house was struck by a shot from outside early Tuesday morning, Decatur Police said. It happened in the 600 block of East Garfield around 3 a.m. The person was struck one time in the arm. Police have no suspects at this time.
newschannel20.com
Man steals from Walmart then batters worker
SAVOY, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in solving a retail theft and a battery to a store employee at the Walmart in Savoy. We're told on December 15, a suspect entered Walmart, placed a hoverboard and scooter into a cart, and started walking toward the exit.
2 Champaign juveniles arrested for murder, unlawful use of weapon
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department and US Marshalls Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested two Champaign juveniles, ages 14 and 16, on Tuesday for the offenses of murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The arrests come as a result of the ongoing investigation in connection to the shooting death of 34-year-old DeCarlo […]
WAND TV
Crash reported on I-57 near Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police were called out for a property crash involving a commercial vehicle on Interstate 57 northbound near milepost 248 just south of Rantoul Thursday morning. Both north and southbound lanes may be slowed. Drivers are told to expect delays and seek an alternate route...
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
I-57 crash leads to traffic delays south of Rantoul
Update at 2:01 p.m. Illinois State Police officials said the crash on I-57 Thursday morning involved one semi-truck and no other vehicles. No one was hurt and the roadway has been cleared. RANTOUL Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is asking drivers to find an alternate route when driving on Interstate 57. Troopers said […]
‘I love helping people out’: how one waste collection driver goes the extra mile for Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – “Sometimes it’s a little rough, but I love my job. I love what I do. I love helping people out,” Jasen Hawn said. Hawn is one of many essential workers in Central Illinois who are braving harsh winter weather conditions to get the job done. Plus, he’s working extra hard to […]
25newsnow.com
State police investigate 2-vehicle crash on I-55 near Bloomington
McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are currently investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial motor vehicle with lane blockage. The crash happened at around 11:13 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at mile marker 160 near Bloomington. This story will be updated.
IL Drug Dealer Hoping For Get Out Of Jail Free Card For Christmas
This little Santa helper in Illinois got busted for bringing "special" treats to naughty adult boys and girls. It's Illegal To Sell Drugs In Illinois Even During The Holidays. Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois but there are some rules. Residents can't just randomly sell weed as a side hustle. It has to be an official dispensary. If you break the law, there's a good chance you'll go to jail. Even during the holidays.
Crews battle the elements at two house fires in Hoopeston
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are on the scene of two house fires tonight. Crews are working in frigid temperatures and fighting strong winds as they work to put out the flames. One of the fires is at a home on South 5th Street, close to Route 9. The house was fully engulfed when our crews arrived […]
WAND TV
Coroner identifies man involved in fatal overnight crash in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Johnathon C. Gilbert of Danville died after striking a tree near the 800 block of Seminary St. early Monday morning. According to the Danville Police Department, a DPD officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Mercedes that was driving erratically around Main St and Fairweight St. a little after midnight. While the officer was making a u-turn, the Mercedes turned onto Griffin St and crashed the vehicle into the front porch of a house in the 300 block of N. Griffin St.
newschannel20.com
Man sentenced for murder of teens in Vermilion County
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — The second of four individuals has been sentenced for the murders of two teens in Vermilion County. Camarion Halthon, 19 of Danville, was sentenced on Friday to 15 years in prison for the murders, of Wyatt Bailey, 19, from Oakwood, Illinois, and Clayvonte Sloan, 16, from Danville, Illinois.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Firefighters Investigating Incident in 700 Block of Chandler Street
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. At 5:43 PM last night December 19, 2022 Danville Firefighters were dispatchedto the 700 Block of Chandler Street for a report of smoke and flames from a garage. First arriving firefighters seen smoke from behind 707 Chandler Street. Upon investigation they found...
Coroner: Homeless man dies of hypothermia in Paris
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Edgar County Coroner’s Office said a Paris man who was homeless died from hypothermia on Wednesday. Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett said 911 dispatchers were informed at 6:35 a.m. that the man, identified as 61-year-old George W. Heath, had been found unresponsive at a home on North Austin Street. The […]
Comments / 0