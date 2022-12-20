Read full article on original website
Retired colonel predicts how Putin will respond to Zelensky's White House visit
Col. Cedric Leighton (Ret.) says that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's planned meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House will send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin about how united the West is against the invasion.
Biden decries Putin's actions in Ukraine as 'sick,' but says he'd speak with the Russian leader under certain conditions
Biden said he'd only talk to Putin if he expresses a desire to end the war in Ukraine and in consultation with NATO allies.
Southern Minnesota News
Ukraine President Back In Kyiv, Russia Keeps Up Attacks
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sounded another defiant note on his return to his nation’s capital following his wartime visit to the United States. He said Friday that Ukrainian forces are “working toward victory” even as Russia launched new strikes across the country.
A Russian couple who opposed Putin and the Ukraine war sought asylum in the US. They were detained for six months.
The Russian couple, both vocal critics of the Ukraine war, told The New York Times they were kept in US immigration centers under harsh conditions
Biden willing to discuss end to Ukraine war with Putin but says Russian victory is ‘beyond comprehension’
President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would be willing to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin to learn whether he’s willing to end his nearly year-long invasion of Ukraine, but not unilaterally and only after discussions with America’s Nato allies first.Speaking at a news conference alongside French president Emmanuel Macron after a three-hour bilateral meeting between the two leaders and their respective advisers, Mr Biden said he’d take a meeting with Mr Putin “if he’s willing to talk to find out what he’s willing to do”. “But I’ll only do it in consultation with my Nato allies. I’m...
msn.com
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin warns anyone attacking Moscow will be ‘wiped out’
LIVE – Updated at 00:26. Vladimir Putin has warned that any country that attacks Russia would be “wiped off the face of the Earth”. The Russia president issued his latest threat to the West at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Mr Putin...
This country's relationship with Russia is causing concern in Ukraine
Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton breaks down the potential Russian strategy in regards to the city of Bakhmut, Ukraine.
CNN asks Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict
CNN is on the ground in Moscow asking Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict.
Russia rejects pullout from Ukraine as condition for talks
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia said Friday that Western demands it should pull out completely from Ukraine as part of any future talks to end the war effectively rule out any such negotiations, as Russian strikes continued and a Ukrainian official set his country’s battle losses at up to 13,000 troops.
Ohio members of Congress react to Zelensky’s call for aid for Ukraine
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night prompted several Ohio members of Congress to call for continued aid to the embattled nation’s fight against Russian invaders, though the support was not unanimous. “President Zelensky’s visit to Washington illustrates...
U.S. sees 'conflicting' views in Russia on fresh Ukraine offensive
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - There are conflicting views in Russia on whether or not to launch a renewed offensive in Ukraine, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday, reiterating Washington would keep backing Kyiv regardless of which scenario plays out.
Russia blames Ukraine for 3rd drone strike on airbase in 2 days
Attacks continued to batter Russian infrastructure on Tuesday, as another drone strike targeted an airfield in the country's Kursk region, Axios reported. This marks the third reported drone strike on a Russian military base in the past two days. "An oil storage tank caught fire near Kursk airfield as a result of a drone attack," Kursk regional Governor Roman Starovoit said, per Politico. "There were no casualties. The fire is being localized. All special services are working at the site." The airfield is reportedly about 60 miles from the Ukrainian border. The drone strike comes just one day after a pair of Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted a pair...
Zelenskiy says U.S. Patriot system will be crucial part of Ukraine's defenses
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said a U.S. promise to provide the Patriot surface-to-air missile defense system was an important step in creating an effective air shield.
Navy Times
White House announces Patriots for Ukraine amid Zelenskyy visit
WASHINGTON — The State Department on Wednesday announced the United States will provide Ukraine a Patriot missile defense system as part of the latest $1.85 billion tranche of military aid for Kyiv to defend against Russia’s invasion. The announcement came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has sought...
Kremlin: Russia plans to 'liberate' parts of Ukraine that Moscow annexed
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that its forces are still set on seizing parts of eastern and southern Ukraine that Moscow has claimed as its own. However, the Kremlin has not fully defined the goals of its military campaign, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov appeared to set a limit on the Ukrainian territory that Russia now sought to incorporate as its own.
Fatigue-Clad Zelensky Pleads With U.S. Lawmakers Not to Give Up On Ukraine
During a historic joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky argued that more aid for his war-torn country wasn’t just about helping Ukraine, but also about protecting democracy across the globe and curbing Russian aggression. Zelensky’s rousing address may have been difficult for lawmakers to understand...
US says Russia's Wagner Group bought North Korean weapons for Ukraine war
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, took delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, a sign of the group's expanding role in that conflict, the White House said on Thursday.
Moscow protests to France over comments about attack on Russian official in Africa
MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry in a statement on Wednesday said it had summoned the French ambassador and lodged "a strong protest" over comments about an assassination attempt on a Russian official in the Central African Republic.
U.S. ‘willingness’ to provide weapons to Ukraine has ‘gone up’: Fmr. U.S. ambassador to Ukraine
President Zelenskyy and President Biden met at the White House on Wednesday, as Russians “are watching carefully to see how Americans will react.” Former Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss.Dec. 21, 2022.
US News and World Report
Putin Tells Russian Defence Industry to up Its Game for Ukraine War
(Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Friday told Russia's defence industry chiefs to up their game to ensure that the Russian army quickly got all the weapons, equipment and military hardware it needed to fight in Ukraine. Putin, who has cast Russia's war in Ukraine as part of an historic...
