BBC
Workers over 50 encouraged to end early retirement
The government is considering plans to coax retired middle-aged workers back into jobs to boost the economy. Older people who have given up work could be offered what is being dubbed a "midlife MoT" to entice them back into employment, the Times reports. The paper says the MoT would assess...
Consumers urged not to pour turkey fat down sink
A water firm is reminding customers to help avoid a foul festive season and fight off fatbergs by not putting cooking fats, oils and grease down the sink.South West Water said a single medium-sized turkey produces up to three-quarters of a pint of fat which, if poured down pipes, could potentially block them when it cools.With almost one million households served by South West Water across Devon and Cornwall, if each one poured their turkey fat down their sinks it would mean 422,786 litres – the equivalent of more than 2,800 full bathtubs – entering the sewers.Guy Doble, South West...
BBC
Dumped dog's prayers answered by vicar's adoption
A vicar is going to need another dog collar after she adopted a Yorkshire terrier that had been dumped on the side of a road. The Reverend Eleanor Whalley, vicar of Soham in Cambridgeshire, took in 10-year-old Cyril, who was left on the A47 near King's Lynn in Norfolk in November.
BBC
County Durham office block was used as cannabis farm
The leader of a drug gang who converted an office block into a cannabis farm has been jailed for seven years. Samir Baghdadi was convicted after about 400 plants were found at the building in Peterlee, County Durham. The 55-year-old, from Hertfordshire, appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he was...
BBC
Spain approves divisive transgender bill
Spain has passed a transgender rights bill allowing anyone aged 16 or over to change gender on their ID card. It was approved by 188 votes for and 150 against, and now moves to the Senate for final approval. The change has been pursued by the left-wing Podemos party, part...
BBC
Boy, 4, dies in swimming pool incident at Center Parcs Longleat resort
A four-year-old boy has died after a "serious medical incident" at a Center Parcs holiday resort, police have said. The BBC has been told the incident happened in a swimming pool. Wiltshire Police said officers attended the leisure complex at Longleat Forest in Wiltshire in support of the South Western...
BBC
Forceps left in patient following Alexandra Hospital operation
Metal forceps were left inside a patient in a so-called never event at a Worcestershire hospital. The error occurred during a complex seven-hour abdominal operation at Alexandra Hospital on 23 November. The patient spent the night in intensive care at the site in Redditch when the six-inch (15 cm) object...
BBC
Sepsis: 'My life changed eight years ago on Christmas Eve'
Eight years ago Tracy Ralph felt exhausted but thought she was just suffering from a cold. The mother-of-two, from Hockley, Essex, was too busy to rest during the Christmas period, and tried to power through with painkillers. On Christmas Eve 2014, she was due to take her five-year-old son to...
BBC
Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation
A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
BBC
'Bullying' of animal shelter staff condemned
The head of Guernsey's animal shelter said recent online "bullying" of his staff had been "extremely detrimental" to them. Earlier this week staff at the GSPCA put down a dog after it attacked a member of the public at Havelet Bay. Since then, a page has been set up on...
BBC
No evidence transgender law change has negative impact on others
Scotland has become the first part of the UK to approve a self-identification system for people who want to change their legal gender. The Scottish Parliament backed the controversial proposals by 86 to 39 in the final vote. The reforms were opposed by several SNP MSPs, with one government minister...
BBC
Lab dogs recovered after break-in at Wyton breeding centre returned
Two beagles recovered by police after a break-in at a facility that breeds animals for laboratory research have been returned to the site. Cambridgeshire Police was called to MBR Acres in Wyton on Tuesday. Protest group Animal Rebellion, supported by celebrities including singer Will Young and presenter Chris Packham, called...
