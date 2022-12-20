A water firm is reminding customers to help avoid a foul festive season and fight off fatbergs by not putting cooking fats, oils and grease down the sink.South West Water said a single medium-sized turkey produces up to three-quarters of a pint of fat which, if poured down pipes, could potentially block them when it cools.With almost one million households served by South West Water across Devon and Cornwall, if each one poured their turkey fat down their sinks it would mean 422,786 litres – the equivalent of more than 2,800 full bathtubs – entering the sewers.Guy Doble, South West...

