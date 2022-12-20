2022 White Sox in Review: Mark Payton

Payton was a late-season call-up who briefly filled in due to excessive injuries.

Chicagoland area native Mark Payton was acquired by the White Sox to add outfield depth. Payton, a Spring Training invite, earned a minor-league contract and was assigned to Triple-A Charlotte. He spent most of the 2022 campaign in Charlotte until two separate call-ups to Chicago in September. The 30-year-old only appeared in eight games and went 3-21 at the plate.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Mark Payton: A Journeyman

The White Sox outfielder has been on quite a journey. Chicago is his fifth organization in five years after being selected out of the University of Texas by the Yankees in the seventh round of the 2014 MLB Draft. Payton hit .293 with 25 homers and 95 RBIs for the Charlotte Knights before getting the call to the White Sox .

The local product from Orland Park, Illinois, and St. Rita High School delivered two hits and an RBI on Sept. 29 to help the Sox snap an eight-game losing streak. He provided the difference in the eighth inning of that game error with some hustle on the bases following a Twins' error.

What's On Tap Next?

The Chicago White Sox non-tendered Mark Payton on Nov. 18 only to sign him to a minor-league deal three days later. He was brought in once again to add outfield depth at the highest level of the minors. Not much was expected of Payton this past season, and his 2023 will look very similar to 2022 unless Chicago has multiple outfielders on the injured list.