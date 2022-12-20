money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) Did you know that more than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities started receiving part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program? If you hurry, there's still time to claim payment before the end of the year. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, the maximum standard rebate is $650. But with supplemental rebates available to qualifying homeowners, they can boost that amount up to $975.

