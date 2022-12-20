Read full article on original website
WOLF
Nearly $20K raised in 2nd annual 'Hops & Vines for Hunger'
PA (WOLF) — This past November, 47 breweries and wineries across Pennsylvania joined forces with Feeding Pennsylvania, Breweries in PA, and PA Eats for the 2nd annual ‘Hops & Vines for Hunger’ campaign to raise funds and awareness to address the need for hunger relief and nutrition education.
clsphila.org
Extra SNAP is Ending: What You Need to Know
The extra SNAP payment, officially called Emergency Allotments, will end in February 2023. Starting in March, you will only get your regular SNAP payment loaded to your EBT card in the first half of the month. There will be no second payment later in the month. Without the extra SNAP,...
playpennsylvania.com
Pennsylvania Casinos Deliver Promotional Gifts For The Holiday Season
The holidays are all about giving and Pennsylvania casinos take that to heart. PA casinos are offering customers a variety of promotions to make this holiday season one to remember. Appreciating heroes at Live! Casino Philadelphia. Stop in Live! Casino Philadelphia after a Flyers or Sixers game this month and...
Real estate firm purchases Loyal Plaza, Planet Fitness to locate there
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A New Jersey-based investment firm announced they have purchased the Loyal Plaza in Loyalsock Township. First National Realty Partners, LLC, (FNRP) of Red Bank, N.J., sent a release to media outlets Thursday evening about the sale of the 289,000 square-foot shopping center located at E. Third Street. The shopping center is anchored by Giant, which is 67,000 square feet. The grocery store has been an anchor at the plaza since 1999. ...
Lottery winner in Bensalem
The Pennsylvania Lottery recently announced the winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the two $50,000 prizes that are part of the fifth weekly drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the Jan. 7 drawing.
Plummeting temperatures cause Code Blue activation
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The single digits, combine that with the wind, and it’s a dangerous mixture. A Code Blue is in effect in both Wilkes-Barre and Scranton. Code Blues are initiated when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 20 degrees or below, or when there is an expected snowfall of 12 inches […]
WOLF
Heart healthy eating for the holidays
PA (WOLF) — With all the good food available around the holidays--it's important to remember to be conscious about heart-healthy eating habits. Cardiologists recommend exploring less fatty and fried foods. Not caring for your heart can lead to too many cardiovascular health issues like heart failure in the future.
PennLive.com
Thousands in Pa. still without power on Christmas Eve morning
Friday’s high winds downed trees, wires and more across Pennsylvania, knocking out power to tens of thousands. As of 8 o’clock Saturday morning, the number of those without electricity in the state is down to about 26,000, stretching from west to east. PPL says it has 6,570 customers without power. First Energy’s site says about 20,000 are affected.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery New Year’s raffle drawing ticket sold in Allegheny County
The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the winning raffle numbers drawn for the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle and one of the tickets was sold in Allegheny County. The raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the Jan. 7 drawing. The tickets were sold...
wmmr.com
Remember Ruby Sue? Ellen Latzen is Living in the Lehigh Valley, Started New Mom Blog
Ellen Latzen has been a part of our lives, especially around this time of year, for a long time. The New York native played Ruby Sue in Christmas Vacation. She also stared as Dan and Beth’s daughters, Ellen, in Fatal Attraction along with a handful of other roles. She’s...
WOLF
Hitting the road for Christmas? How to prepare your car for winter temperatures
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Cold weather could disrupt holiday travel plans if drivers don’t take vehicle precautions in advance. There is no convenient time to experience a breakdown, but over a holiday weekend in the extreme cold could be a worst-case scenario, especially if you are traveling with children or seniors,” said Martha Hicks, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Upper Marlboro Fleet Manager. “AAA will respond to Members as quickly and safely as possible, but all motorists are encouraged to prepare now to avoid any problems down the road.”
Get a payment up to $975 from the state
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) Did you know that more than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities started receiving part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program? If you hurry, there's still time to claim payment before the end of the year. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, the maximum standard rebate is $650. But with supplemental rebates available to qualifying homeowners, they can boost that amount up to $975.
$50K winning New Year's Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Mt. Lebanon
One of two New Year’s Millionaire Raffle tickets worth $50,000 each was sold in Mt. Lebanon, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced. The prizes are part of the sixth weekly drawing in the raffle, which features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the major Jan. 7 drawing.
How to keep your your pipes from freezing in cold weather
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With bitter cold temperatures and high-speed winds in the forecast for the holiday weekend, Pennsylvania American Water (P.A.W), advises customers to take the necessary steps now to prevent frozen or damaged pipes. According to P.A.W. property owners are responsible for maintaining the water service line from the curb to their house, […]
Thousands without power in region as grid operator requests less use of electricity (UPDATE)
EVENING UPDATE: Met-Ed’s outage page says the number of the utility’s customers without power in Northampton County increased by 27 from noon to 6:30 p.m. With the sun down on the frigid day, the hardest hit Met-Ed areas in the county were Upper Mount Bethel Township (325 customers), Palmer Township (268 customers) and Easton (105 customers).
pahomepage.com
Closed-door talks fail to settle Pa. House control fight
Closed-door talks fail to settle Pa. House control …. Closed-door talks fail to settle Pa. House control fight. Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids …. Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids in need. PennDOT adjusts battle plan for winter storm. PennDOT adjusts...
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill
Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill. Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M …. Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill. The Night Before Christmas 2022. Night Before Christmas 2022. Winter weather ruins holiday travel plans. Winter weather ruins holiday travel plans. Tunkhannock Fire.
What you can do to keep pipes from freezing as Lehigh Valley braces for extra-cold winter days
Temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits or low teens this weekend in the Lehigh Valley. And frozen water pipes in your home could become a concern. Pennsylvania American Water has offered tips in the past about how to prevent your pipes from freezing and what to do if they freeze. When the temperature is at or below freezing the company advises :
Pennsylvania warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts because power plants are having difficulty operating in the freezing cold. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection issued the emergency call for conservation system-wide across its 13 state footprint, […]
Blood in Pa. home leads to discover of body in freezer: report
Pennsylvania police were alerted to a crime scene on Friday within a rowhouse. Those visiting the residence had spotted blood within, which later led to the discovery of a body in a freezer.
