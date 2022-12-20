ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Child tax credit expansion left out of congressional omnibus package

By Ashley Murray
Kentucky Lantern
Kentucky Lantern
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XeTqS_0jpOlH9N00

Roughly 19 million children will no longer be eligible for the full credit in 2022, according to the Tax Policy Center. (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Any last hopes of resurrecting the expanded child tax credit as part of Congress’ massive spending package were dashed early Tuesday when the 4,155-page bill was released without a mention of the tax benefit.

The temporary expanded child tax credit, part of a COVID-19 relief deal in 2021, allowed more low-income families, including those with no income at all, to claim up to $3,600 for each child up to age 6, and up to $3,000 per child ages 6 to 17. For the first time, families received the funds in monthly installments.

The expanded tax credit benefited nearly 1 million Kentucky kids and lifted 69,000 of them out of poverty, according to the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy .

Democrats had hoped to partially restore the anti-poverty measure by including it in the $1.7 trillion bill that will fund the government for the remainder of the fiscal year.

One idea floated, but never solidified: Democrats wanted to enhance the child tax credit in exchange for reviving a research and development corporate tax deduction that had been reduced under the Trump administration’s 2017 tax overhaul.

In recent weeks, the White House quietly signaled it also would be open to attaching a work requirement to the child tax credit.

“But over the last few weeks, Republican leaders in Washington refused to even discuss a deal that would benefit America’s kids and businesses,” Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., said in a statement Tuesday.

However, observers of recent tax debates point out that Democrats were already in favor of restoring the R&D tax break —- separate and apart from a child tax credit expansion.

Still, Bennet maintained that the GOP “decided to send a lump of coal to America’s children this year.”

Last month, GOP members warned against permanently restoring the child tax credit to 2021 levels, saying the increase could cost taxpayers roughly $1.4 trillion over the next decade, according to a Joint Committee on Taxation report.

Poverty markers found to decrease

Proponents of permanently expanding the benefit point to U.S. Census Bureau data and analyses by the D.C.-based Tax Policy Center that food insecurity and other poverty markers decreased for low-income families who received the monthly payments in 2021.

Bennet, along with Democratic Sens. Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Cory Booker of New Jersey, and Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., and Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., made up the core group of lawmakers pushing for the low-income tax benefit.

“I am extremely disappointed that we were not able to extend the Child Tax Credit in this year’s government funding bill. I remain committed to the position I took earlier this year: there can be no R&D without the CTC,” House Appropriations Chair DeLauro, a Connecticut Democrat, said in a statement. “I hoped our Republican colleagues would understand how important the Child Tax Credit is to the financial stability of American families, but that has not come to pass.”

Democrats tried last year to extend the enhanced benefits into 2022 when they made the policy a centerpiece of the Build Back Better reconciliation package. Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., declined to support the proposal, citing concerns about inflation.

Families who meet certain income levels in 2022 will see a return to previous child tax credit levels — roughly $2,000 per child. Those who made $2,500 or less this past year will receive a partial refund or no benefit at all.

Roughly 19 million children will no longer be eligible for the full credit in 2022, according to the Tax Policy Center, a collaboration of the Urban Institute and the Brookings Institution.

The child tax credit has been around since 1998, and has been expanded numerous times.

The post Child tax credit expansion left out of congressional omnibus package appeared first on Kentucky Lantern .

Comments / 14

Poole
2d ago

It’s not good I work and have kids it’s still hard why not send the money they using it for everything else but for the people and in my state they haven’t sent a single penny mean while other states are sending they people to help out it’s hard and also for the people who can’t work living on one check a month most of the money going on bills with barely enough to pay for food then what if a emergency happens and you don’t have the money speak for yourself not everyone is wealthy it’s hard for some and easy for others so have some kind of heart before commenting God Bless Everyone cause I’m trying my best and it’s hard

Reply(1)
5
Margaret Lette
2d ago

of course it is that leaves more money for congress and the president to line there pockets

Reply
5
Related
The Hill

On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal

Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress.   Welcome to On…
C. Heslop

Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]

63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
Washington Examiner

Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'

While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
Sharee B.

Holiday Stimulus Checks up to $3,200 Coming to These 5 States

The end of the year is fast approaching and many families are feeling the pinch as they deal with mass layoffs, high-interest rates, and ever-increasing bills. As the Christmas holiday is just weeks away, and tax season has yet to begin, many states have created a fiscal stimulus that will put a little extra padding in your budget.
COLORADO STATE
R.A. Heim

One-time payment of $850 coming from the state

man holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you live and file taxes in Maine, here's some great news. Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850. The Governor’s proposal was then supported by the Legislature – and $850 checks are being sent to an estimated 858,000 Mainers.
MAINE STATE
C. Heslop

$4,000+ National Stimulus Rebate Program For All Americans

States have rebate programs to help citizens make their homes more energy efficient. But if your state does not have one such initiative, that is okay. There is one at the federal level. This project will give rebates for all energy-efficient purchases. So, it is best to keep your receipt and labor invoices.
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky Lantern

Frankfort, KY
164
Followers
40
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kentucky Lantern is an independent, nonpartisan, free news service. We’re based in Frankfort a short walk from the Capitol, but all of Kentucky is our beat. We focus on how decisions made in the marble halls of power ripple through the lives of Kentuckians. We bring attention to injustices and hold institutions and officials accountable. We tell the stories of Kentuckians who are making a difference and shine a light on what’s working. Our journalism is aimed at building a fairer, healthier Kentucky for all. The Lantern is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit, coast-to-coast network of journalists that works to fill gaps in state government reporting caused by the declining numbers of state and local journalists.

 https://kentuckylantern.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy