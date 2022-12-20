ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Civil disobedience? Enforcement of proposed Illinois gun ban questioned

By Greg Bishop
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yrzeS_0jpOkYjR00
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart holds up a expanded magazine during a House hearing Tuesday  BlueRoomStream

(The Center Square) – The final hearing of Illinois’ proposed gun and magazine ban for the year is in the books, but more hearings are expected in the new year.

Tuesday’s hearing featured groups advocating for the proposed ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines over 10 rounds. Various members of the law enforcement community also advocated for the bill’s passage.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart and officials from the city of Chicago testified in favor of the proposed ban. Dart even brought examples of what House Bill 5855 defines as “large ammunition feeding devices.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07BkX0_0jpOkYjR00

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly also testified. He said there would need to be some additional resources to set up the gun registry state police would manage and more sworn officers to enforce the law, but didn’t have an exact cost.

“My feeling is as the Illinois State Police, you give us enough resources, we can put a man on the moon, if that’s what the General Assembly wants us to do,” Kelly said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rtwy9_0jpOkYjR00

Opposing the measure, saying they’re not willing to negotiate on a gun ban, Illinois State Rifle Assoication’s Ed Sullivan said the number of guns and magazines that would be outlawed overnight is staggering, and will disproportionately impact minority communities.

“I can take my firearms, my mags, I can go across the border. I have the means. What about the people who don’t,” Sullivan said. “You just going to criminalize them?”

Others questioned how the measure would be enforced statewide, especially with more than 70 counties in Illinois being what gun-rights advocate Todd Vandremyde said are “Second Amendment sanctuary counties.”

“You will have civil disobedience to where people aren’t going to register things, not going to surrender things, so I ask you what is the enforcement mechanism,” Vandremyde asked. “Are you going to send state police house to house?”

Before ending a nearly five-hour House hearing Tuesday, state Rep. Justin Slaughter, D-Chicago, said more hearings are expected.

“Obviously this plane has not landed. With that said, this is our last hearing this year, this calendar year,” Slaughter said.

State Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, who sponsors the bill, said he hopes to get it approved before Jan. 10.

Tuesday’s hearing found nearly three times the amount of opposition filing witness slips than those who support the measure.

Comments / 110

D B
4d ago

"Civil disobedience" is an understatement. Chit-cago is the biggest problem. Get rid of Crook county and watch 99% of Illinois' problems vanish.

Reply(16)
50
Ralph Chasteen
4d ago

Y’all just need to concentrate on keeping guns out of criminals hands and let law abiding citizens keep their rights so sit down shut up and work for us like you were elected to do

Reply(1)
27
From Illinois too
4d ago

"Tuesday’s hearing found nearly three times the amount of opposition filing witness slips than those who support the measure." 👍

Reply(4)
40
Related
starvedrock.media

Southern Illinois officials prepare to implement SAFE-T Act

Across Illinois, judges, state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials are preparing to implement the SAFE-T Act. According to Illinois Policy, the SAFE-T Act implements reformed policing, corrections and pretrial detention. Police reforms include: Several restrictions to what constitutes a police officer’s justified use of force, including banning chokeholds, clarifications...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Ten new laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — At the start of the new year, 195 laws go into effect, changing everything from reforming the criminal justice system to who can be a substitute teacher. Here are some of these laws. Minimum Wage Increase The standard minimum wage for an Illinois worker is $13 per hour, starting Jan. 2023. The […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Madison County Board opposes state assault weapons ban

The Madison County Board voted 22-4 Wednesday night to denounce House Bill 5855, which is up for consideration in the Illinois General Assembly. It’s known as the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” The bill would essentially ban the sale, possession, or manufacture of a variety of semi-automatic weapons.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Center Square

Virginia bill seeks to lower cigar tax rate

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers could consider a bill aiming to reduce the tax rate on cigars after the General Assembly convenes in January. House Bill 1417, introduced and pre-filed earlier this month by Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, would adjust the statutory tax rate for selling or distributing cigars to 10% of the manufacturer’s sales price or 30 cents per cigar, whichever is lower. The bill is still pending a committee referral.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Law enforcement, gun rights advocates debate assault weapon ban

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) – State lawmakers held the third and final hearing of the year to discuss the assault weapons ban proposal. Committee chairman Rep. Justin Slaughter (D-Chicago) described as a “pressing, polarizing, and passionate topic.” That was most evident in the testimony from gun right’s groups. “I’m here to tell you that if House […]
CHICAGO, IL
wglc.net

Judge weighing challenge to law ending cash bail

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois judge plans to rule by the end of this month on a lawsuit challenging the state’s landmark SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul that includes eliminating the setting of cash bail for those accused of crimes to be released from jail. A Kankakee County judge heard arguments Tuesday in lawsuits brought by several prosecutors and sheriffs against the measure pushed by Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly. The elimination of cash bail is set to take effect Jan. 1, which would end a practice that critics say penalizes the poor. A lawyer for opponents argued the law violated a state constitutional provision that says “all persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties.”
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Pritzker Signs Law Requiring Illinois Pensions To Divest From Russia

Governor JB Pritzker has signed legislation to divest Illinois pension funds from financial holdings with Russian banks. Pritzker says that as the great-grandson of Ukrainian Jewish refugees, he stands with the people of Ukraine against what he calls Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. Less than one...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Abortion ban changes split Wisconsin GOP under veto threat

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republicans who control the Legislature are divided over whether to push for rape and incest abortion exceptions in the face of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' pledge to veto any bill that keeps the state's 173-year-old ban in place.Evers and Democrats are suing to overturn the 1849 law, which went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortions legal. The state law is a near-total abortion ban, with no exceptions for rape or incest and unclear language about protections for the health of the mother.Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos...
WISCONSIN STATE
WGN News

Assault weapons ban proposal for Illinois: Day 3 of hearing

CHICAGO — Lawmakers will hear more testimony Tuesday during day three of the public hearing on House Bill 5855, also known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act. Law enforcement, gun control advocacy groups, rifle associations and gun rights organizations, and victims of gun violence are all expected to be represented during the testimony. The bill […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Ohio students closer to getting religious accomodations

(The Center Square) – Ohio colleges and universities could soon be required to develop a policy that would provide religious accommodations for students following the General Assembly's passage of bipartisan legislation. The Testing Your Faith Act, which now heads to Gov. Mike DeWine, also prohibits institutions of higher learning...
OHIO STATE
oakpark.com

Support the assault weapon ban, HB 5855

I began volunteering with Moms Demand Action after becoming a mother for the first time in 2016, and have been active in the gun violence prevention movement ever since. I am hopeful because, here in Illinois, we have a rare opportunity to pass meaningful legislation that will help keep our families safer from gun violence with the Protect Communities Act (House Bill 5855.)
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Kenworthy makes first female majority on Indiana Court of Appeals

(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Judge Dana Kenworth as the next member of the Indiana Court of Appeals, creating the first female majority on the 15-member judicial body. Kenworthy replaces Derek R. Molter, who was appointed by Holcomb to the state’s Supreme Court in June. Kenworthy had been a finalist in that selection process. “Judge Kenworthy is one of the sharpest legal minds in our state...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy