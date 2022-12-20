Patricia “Pat” Martin, age 75, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Pat was born on October 29, 1947, in Rotan, Texas to Fred and Bernice Rutledge. Her family, which included two sisters and one brother, lived a few years in Brock, Texas before moving to, what she considered her hometown, Weatherford, Texas. Here she was well known throughout Parker County for her kindness, glowing personality and fierce work ethic. Pat has been recognized on numerous occasions for her acts of kindness and positive impact on the community.

WEATHERFORD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO