MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cockroach infestation has closed down a Makawao food truck, the state Department of Health said Saturday. Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation. The food truck can’t reopen until the violations are addressed, officials said.
Transportation officials reported earlier this week that the parking lots at the Lihu'e and Daniel K Inouye airports were reaching capacity -- and Maui residents have been complaining over Kahului airport's inundated lot. "It's so hard to find parking, like on Black Friday especially my husband was circling around, we...
A morning house fire in Makawao displaced one resident and destroyed most of the home on Maohu Street, officials said. The fire was reported at 6:25 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. Responding units included: Engine 5, Engine 13, Tanker 10, Rescue 10, Battalion Chief, and a fire inspector. ARTICLE CONTINUES...
According to the Maui Fire Department, crews arrived and found a house in flames.
Maui County hotels led the state in November 2022 with revenue per available room (RevPAR) of $351 and average daily rate (ADR) at $538, but lagged in occupancy at 65.2%, according to the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority. Maui Countyʻs RevPAR is up...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Severe weather has forced the closure of some visitor attractions and resident services. Maui County said the Central Maui Landfill is closed until further notice due to road debris and unsafe weather conditions. Residents can call the Solid Waste Division at (808) 270-7874. Haleakala’s summit district remains closed due to severe weather. […]
The victim's husband told officers he saw 'something red around the shark’s gills' after his wife went missing.
2023-2025 council inauguration slated for Jan. 2 at Kalana O Maui
Maui County Council Chair Alice L. Lee announced that the inauguration of the Maui County Council for the 2023-2025 term, will be held Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. in the Council Chamber on the 8th floor of the Kalana O Maui building. New members are first-term Councilmembers Tom Cook and...
Keiki in the rural areas of Maui County are being given the gift of reading when attending Family Court proceedings thanks to donations from the Hilary Clinton Reading Foundation and Penguin Books. The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges recently sent hundreds of these donated books to the...
