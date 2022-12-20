ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

KITV.com

Inundated parking lot at Kahului airport pushing some to park illegally

Transportation officials reported earlier this week that the parking lots at the Lihu'e and Daniel K Inouye airports were reaching capacity -- and Maui residents have been complaining over Kahului airport's inundated lot. "It's so hard to find parking, like on Black Friday especially my husband was circling around, we...
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

One person displaced from Makawao house fire

A morning house fire in Makawao displaced one resident and destroyed most of the home on Maohu Street, officials said. The fire was reported at 6:25 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. Responding units included: Engine 5, Engine 13, Tanker 10, Rescue 10, Battalion Chief, and a fire inspector. ARTICLE CONTINUES...
MAKAWAO, HI
KHON2

Severe weather closes parks on Maui, Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Severe weather has forced the closure of some visitor attractions and resident services. Maui County said the Central Maui Landfill is closed until further notice due to road debris and unsafe weather conditions. Residents can call the Solid Waste Division at (808) 270-7874. Haleakala’s summit district remains closed due to severe weather. […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Second Circuit Family Court Shares the Joy of Reading

Keiki in the rural areas of Maui County are being given the gift of reading when attending Family Court proceedings thanks to donations from the Hilary Clinton Reading Foundation and Penguin Books. The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges recently sent hundreds of these donated books to the...
MAUI COUNTY, HI

