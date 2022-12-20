Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFGate
Houston 19, Tennessee 14
Ten_Henry 48 run (Bullock kick), 8:48. Drive: 5 plays, 60 yards, 3:09. Key Plays: Willis 9 pass to Westbrook-Ikhine on 3rd-and-9; Willis 3 run on 4th-and-1. Tennessee 7, Houston 0. Hou_Burkhead 0 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:34. Drive: 12 plays, 74 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: Mills 4 run on 3rd-and-3; Driskel...
SFGate
Middle Tennessee 25, San Diego St. 23
SDSU_Redman 9 pass from Mayden (Browning kick), 7:18. SDSU_Christon 73 pass from Mayden (Browning kick), 4:42. MTU_Ferguson 8 pass from Cunningham (Rankin kick), 3:14. SDSU_FG Browning 39, 1:26. Fourth Quarter. MTU_Lane 16 pass from Cunningham (run failed), 13:25. SDSU_FG Browning 36, 10:15. SDSU_FG Browning 52, 5:43. MTU_FG Rankin 37, 2:05.
SFGate
Texans snap 9-game skid by beating skidding Titans 19-14
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brandin...
Comments / 0