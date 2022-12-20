Read full article on original website
The nuclear bomb that was dropped and lost at seaCristoval VictorialSavannah, GA
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
multifamilybiz.com
Aventon Companies Continues Expansion Across Georgia Markets with 280-Unit Luxury Apartment Development Project in Savannah
SAVANNAH, GA - Aventon Companies, a prominent, vertically integrated multifamily developer with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces its newest project, Aventon Victory in Savannah, Georgia. The community will be a 280-unit, four-story, Class-A development, located near the intersection of Victory Drive and Harry Truman Parkway, just two miles from historic Downtown Savannah and just two blocks from Daffin Park.
Savannah mayor: LOST done deal, city to open heating center as temperature drops
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson capped off his final press conference of 2022 by discussing the finalization of the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) and the looming frigid weather. On Tuesday, the Savannah City Council unanimously approved an offer from Chatham County on LOST. “As far as we’re concerned this is done,” Johnson […]
villages-news.com
Savannah Recreation Center and sports pool will be closed
The Savannah Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for quarterly cleaning on Friday, Dec. 23. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Savannah Recreation Center at (352) 750-6084.
hotelnewsresource.com
Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District Opens in Georgia
Cambria Hotels, a brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues its expansion with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District – the brand's newest downtown location and the first Cambria to open in Georgia. Located at 321 Montgomery Street in Savannah, Georgia, the...
wtoc.com
Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Store closing signs now hang in front of The Uniform Source that’s been around for about 17 years. “People come in now to tell us about all their kids and raising their kids here. It’s really heartwarming. It’s nice because we’ve been in business a long time,” David Eichelbaum said.
WJCL
In order to accommodate larger cargo ships, GDOT considers raising Talmadge Bridge by up to 10 feet
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah currently has the fastest-growing port in the country, and state leaders are taking steps to ensure it stays that way. The Georgia Department of Transportation is considering making some changes to the nearby Talmadge Bridge to ensure port traffic keeps flowing smoothly. While the 31-year-old...
wtoc.com
What’s replacing the Wild Wing Café in City Market?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes happening in Savannah’s City Market. According to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the recently closed Wild Wing Café is set to be replaced by “Wexfords Irish Pub.”. The pub is set to take over the space this January. The...
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 60th house
Even though Habitat for Humanity Bulloch year started off slow, they have now broken ground on the fourth house this year and their 60th house overall. Habitat for Humanity Bulloch is a non-profit, ecumenical Christian ministry that is dedicated to helping low-income families become stronger, more stable and self-reliant through home ownership.
hotelbusiness.com
First Cambria opens in Georgia
Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International has opened the Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District—the brand’s newest downtown location and the first Cambria to open in Georgia. The new six-story, 101-room Cambria hotel is in the city’s National Historic Landmark District. It is within...
wtoc.com
Finding your balance with Fyzical Therapy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - They call it the MRI for your balance system and it is changing the way they help their patients rehab. Becky Sattero stopped by the Fyzical Therapy and Balance Center to get a closer look.
wtoc.com
Prepping pipes for cold weather
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The temperatures are only going to get colder as we head into the holiday weekend and we want to make sure you’re prepared. Pam Flasch, from the Beautfort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority, joined Afternoon Break to share some tips.
wtoc.com
Old Savannah City Mission experiencing high turnout due to below freezing temperatures
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The temperatures are staying below freezing this Christmas Eve and several area shelters are opening their doors to help those that need it. Jermaine Ray, who’s the program director here at Old Savannah City Mission says that usually, on a cold day they’d see roughly 60 people but this Christmas Eve, they had 85 people needing to get out of the cold.
wtoc.com
Soda Pop Shoppe closing after more than three decades
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Locals are saying goodbye to yet another Savannah staple - Soda Pop Shoppe is closing its doors for the final time Friday evening. It’s been in business for more than three decades. Since 1989, Soda Pop Shoppe has been serving food at Broughton and Bull...
wtoc.com
Church on Savannah’s southside providing a place to stay during cold holiday weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When people without a home walk through the doors at St. George’s Episcopal Church this holiday weekend, they’ll be greeted with several items to keep them warm in below freezing temperatures. Father David Lemburg says providing a warm place to stay and hot meals...
WJCL
City of Savannah employees make big food donation to Second Harvest
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The holidays represent a big time of need to help feed the hungry. And, now thanks to the city of Savannah, one group will be able to do just that. “Good public service starts with great public servants and Team Savannah is full of great public servants," said Jay Melder, Savannah city manager.
wtoc.com
Residents at Rose of Sharon apartments without hot water as temperatures drop
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With temperatures dropping, people rely on hot water and a warm place to sleep that much more. But at the Rose of Sharon apartments in Savannah, some people say they haven’t had that for close to a week. “What’s going on right now...the boilers went...
wtoc.com
Christmas Eve fire destroys home in Bryan Co.
BRYAN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - An early morning fire destroyed a home in Bryan County Saturday morning. According to Bryan County Fire Chief, Freddy Howell, a neighbor on the 300 block of Bluff Road in the Keller section reported a fire at a home in the area around 7 a.m.
wtoc.com
GSP trooper continues annual toy donation event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An annual tradition of spreading holiday joy in Darien continues. Georgia State Patrol Trooper Maj. Thornell King held his annual “TK Toy Giveaway” on Friday. Each year, he collects toys from different people donating and hands them out to children all over McIntosh and...
wtoc.com
‘Making Marks’ exhibit now open at the Jepson Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new Telfair art exhibit titled “Making Marks” at the Jepson Center is finally up. Each piece was created by members of our community, Joanne Robinson James is one of them. “I love creating, so anything that’s creative I do,” said James.
wtoc.com
German recycling company building new plant in Bulloch Co.
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Revalyu Resources, a recycling company based in Germany, will set up a $50 million plant in Bulloch County in the Gateway Industrial Park right across the road from Great Dane. The company collects and treats plastics to reuse them in a host of products. Benjy...
