Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Teen's arson charges amended after Lyon County deputies find more evidence, they say
LYON COUNTY, KY — A Lyon County teen has had his arson charges amended from the third to the second degree after deputies found more evidence indicating a destructive fire was intentionally set, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Friday release, the 16-year-old was charged with...
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway County Sheriff seeks help finding stolen items
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding items that were stolen from a vehicle earlier this week. The Sheriff's Office said sometime in the over night hours of Tuesday December 20th to Wednesday morning items were taken from a vehicle parked at an apartment complex on Bailey Road. Items included a clear plastic box of dental implants.
wpsdlocal6.com
Calloway County Sheriff's Office finds drying operation, seizes estimated $49,000 of pot, psychedelic mushrooms
HAZEL, KY — After Calloway County Sheriff's Office seized an estimated $49,000 of drugs at a Hazel residence, three were arrested on mutliple charges, including felony trafficking charges of pot and trafficking charges of a hallucinogen, the sheriff's office posted on Friday. A residence in Hazel, Kentucky was searched...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two Paducah men charged after delivering counterfeit pills to undercover detectives, deputies say
PADUCAH — Drug Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested two Paducah men following a weeks-long drug investigation. According to a Thursday release, 22-year old Seth Humphry and 21-year-old Brennen Johnson are facing charges relating to trafficking in counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl. Deputies say Humphry...
thunderboltradio.com
Cruelty to Animal Charge Issued in Union City
A Union City woman was issued a cruelty to animals charge following a complaint to animal control officers. Police reports said 41 year old Brandi Leeann Foutch was charged, after officers were called to 2112 Nailing Drive. At the scene, officers observed a small, four-to-five month old puppy outside in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with fleeing scene of injury collision arrested in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A man accused of fleeing the scene of a three-vehicle wreck in Graves County has been arrested, the sheriff's office says. The crash happened along Kentucky 339 Tuesday afternoon, just north of Fancy Farm. Matthew Dale Hunt of Cunningham, Kentucky, is accused of leaving the scene of the crash without stopping to help another driver who was seriously injured and trapped inside a car.
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office search for man in Fancy Farm area
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Law enforcement is searching for a man in the Fancy Farm area who fled while being arrested, the Graves County Sheriff's Office says. James Ethan Blake has active felony warrants for his arrest. He may be along the railroad tracks. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray jacket. He is around 6' tall, according to a photo the sheriff's office posted.
kbsi23.com
Traffic stop turns to drug arrest of Wickliffe woman
WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KBSI) – A traffic stop turned into a drug arrest for a Wickliffe woman on Wednesday. Deputies with the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white Nissan Sentra in Wickliffe for traffic violations about 10:04 p.m. on December 21. Deanna Bass, 49, of Wickliffe was driving...
wpsdlocal6.com
Jury hands down maximum sentence in Graves County drug possession case
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County jury has sentenced a man to the maximum penalty after finding him guilty of drug possession charges and of being a felon in possession of a handgun. Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp says a jury on Tuesday sentenced Antonio Love to...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Man Falls Victim to Phone Scam
A Union City man was the victim of a phone scam. Police reports said 76 year old Robert McCoy came to the Police Department, to report being scammed out of $2,900. Mr. McCoy told officers that he received a call at home from a subject that said it was his grandson.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two-vehicle crash cleared on KY 80 in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A two-vehicle crash involving a semi is blocking the eastbound lanes of KY 80 near the entrance to Kenlake State Resort Park. This is along KY 80 near mile point 1.4, about halfway between the KY 94 intersection and the U.S. 68 intersection at Aurora.
KFVS12
Lyon Co., Ky. Sheriff’s Office responds to slide-offs, crashes
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple slide-offs and crashes during a winter storm. By noon on Friday, December 23, deputies reported nine slide-offs and five minor crashes due to the weather. They said road conditions are not expected to improve until temperatures...
westkentuckystar.com
Trafficking charges for Princeton man
A Princeton man was arrested on drug trafficking charges Thursday. Princeton police searched a residence on East Green Street and seized three ounces of methamphetamine, twenty-three Neurontin pills, a quantity of marijuana, $498 in cash, and a loaded firearm. A detective arrested 56-year old Monty J. Lane on charges including...
kbsi23.com
2 vehicle crash on KY 80 near Kenlake State Resort Park
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a two-vehicle crash is blocking the eastbound lanes of KY 80 near the entrance to Kenlake State Resort Park Thursday evening. This is along KY 80 near mile point 1.4 about halfway between the KY 94 intersection and the...
WSMV
Unusual stash of stolen items found in Henry Co.
PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A joint operation between a drug task force and deputies produced drugs, weapons, and cash on Tuesday, but that’s not all. Stolen tractors and other pieces of heavy machinery were also found stashed at a home in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
wpsdlocal6.com
58-year-old Paducah man located, sheriff's office says
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking the for the public's help in locating a Paducah man last seen on Dec. 19. According to the department, 58-year-old James VandenBrook was last seen driving a white 4-door 2022 Subaru Legacy with a Tennessee license plate, in the Paducah area, on Dec. 19.
radionwtn.com
Driver Charged With Leaving Other Driver Trapped
Graves County, Ky.–The suspect who is charged with leaving another driver trapped with serious injuries at the scene of a three-vehicle collision in Graves Co. has been located and arrested. Graves County Sheriff’s deputies said Matthew D. Hunt, age 41 of Cunningham, was located today and arrested. Hunt was...
KFVS12
Man wanted for leaving scene of 3-vehicle crash in Graves Co. taken into custody
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A wanted man was taken into custody on Wednesday, December 21 after police say he left the scene of a three-vehicle crash in western Kentucky. Matthew Dale Hunt, 41 of Cunningham, Ky., was arrested on charges of operating on a suspended operator’s license, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to maintain insurance and leaving the scene of an accident/fail to render with serious physical injury.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police officer shares Christmas Cops story from her childhood
PADUCAH — A participant in Christmas Cops herself during her childhood, a recently hired Paducah police officer got to be on the other side of the program this season. Officer Samantha Wilson was one of the children taken on the shopping event when she was a child. Because her family was very low income, she says she knows how much it means to the children.
westkentuckystar.com
Snowy side roads, plenty of cars in ditches overnight
Most state highways and county roads are snow and ice covered since last night, with not much prospect of a quick melt from sunshine or salt in the bitter conditions today or Saturday. Interstates have more stretches of clear pavement, but be wary of sudden icy patches or snow-covered roadway....
Comments / 1