IGN
Dust & Neon - Official Nintendo Switch Gameplay Walkthrough
Matt Casamassina and Craig Harris, CEO and Sr. Design Manager of Rogue Games as they share a never-before-seen game walkthrough of Dust & Neon, a top-down, rogue-lite twin-stick shooter set in a futuristic Wild West. Coming to Nintendo Switch and PC in early 2023.
IGN
The Punchuin - Official Nintendo Switch Trailer
The Punchuin is an action-adventure game where you're tasked with solving the mystery of the treasure of Punch Mountain. Punch your way down, collect money and diamonds, improve your punching skills and make some new friends along the way. The Punchuin is available now on Nintendo Switch.
IGN
Broforce Forever - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the animated teaser trailer for Broforce's upcoming update, featuring new bros, new missions, and new freedoms. The Broforce Forever update will be available in early 2023.
IGN
How Ubisoft’s Editorial Teams Are Quietly Shifting Games Like Assassin’s Creed, Roller Champions
You’ve probably familiar with video game development jobs like programmer, artist, or designer. But one of the most influential roles at Ubisoft is one that doesn’t always immediately parse for most people: the role of its editorial team. This advisory group’s job is, on a large scale, to...
IGN
Epic Games Fined $520 Million, Henry Cavill’s Warhammer 40K Adaptation, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from the past two weeks? From Epic Games being fined over half a billion dollars for their microtransactions, to Henry Cavill joining the Warhammer 40K adaptation team, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!
IGN
Death Stranding 2: 7 Gameplay Changes We'd Love to See
There’s no denying Death Stranding is one of the most unique games ever made. It may not be for everyone, but Hideo Kojima’s blend of cinema-inspired storytelling alongside a unique “Strand” world has definitely left its mark on the gaming community. But as polished as Death Stranding is, nothing is perfect, and there are a list of things we'd love to see the sequal to a bit differently, or improve upon.
IGN
Smile For Me - Official Console Announcement Trailer
Originally released on Steam in 2019, Smile For Me’s 2023 release will be accompanied by new features including a remastered soundtrack, controller support, motion controls on Switch and PlayStation consoles, easter eggs, UI updates, and new languages. Smile For Me’s Steam release has now been updated to include the above features save for new languages, which will launch in tandem with the console release. Smile For Me will launch in Spring 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.
IGN
Primal Hunt - Official VR Dinosaur Hunting Game Trailer
Primal Hunt is a new VR Dinosaur Hunting Game that puts you face to face with the ferocity of a pack of Raptors, the power of an eight-ton Triceratops, or the terror of a 30-ft Tyrannosaurus Rex. As you progress, the dinosaurs become even more deadly with cybernetic implants, armor, and weapons such as machine guns, rocket launchers, and the lethal ion cannon. Primal Hunt launches on January 19, 2023 for the Meta Quest 2 and PICO.
IGN
Avatar: The Way of Water – Disney Stock Takes a Tumble Despite $600 Million Opening Week
The massive box office opening for James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water wasn't enough from Disney's stock taking a tumble after it failed to live up to projections. According to The Wrap, the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster was projected to earn around $525 million in its opening weekend. However, the film only managed to earn around $441 million in the opening weekend at the global box office.
IGN
Chained Echoes - Official Accolades Trailer
Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES-Style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Check out the Accolades trailer to see what outlets have been saying about Chained Echoes. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, PC, Linux, and Mac.
IGN
Chapter 7 Chests and Items (Junon)
Story Chapters are filled with Chests and other items to find and collect. However since the game lacks a Chapter Select feature, they are all permanently missable, meaning you can miss out on some good loot! On this page of IGN's Crisis Core guide, we detail and log every Chest and Item location in Chapter 7: Protect Your Honor.
IGN
Gran Turismo - Official 25th Anniversary Trailer
Check out the latest Gran Turismo trailer that encompasses and celebrates 25 years of the franchise. From its inception in 1997 on the PlayStation 1 from Polyphony Digital, Gran Turismo has been an integral part of PlayStation consoles up through the latest release of Gran Turismo 7 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 available now.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok is Getting New Game Plus in 2023
Sony Santa Monica announced that a New Game Plus mode will come to God of War Ragnarok in Spring 2023. “We know many of you have been asking, so we’re happy to confirm that New Game Plus will be coming to #GodofWarRagnarok in Spring 2023,” Sony Santa Monica’s official Twitter account revealed. “We’ll share more details once we get closer to the release!”
IGN
Dr. Giblets Bounty
In this bounty, you'll be tasked with killing the brightest mind in the G3 Cartel, Dr. Giblets. A hermit known for developing the warp base technology used by the G3, Dr. Jon Giblets lives so far off the grid that even Gene has no leads on his location. Because of this, you'll need to do some detective work before heading out on this hit.
IGN
IGN UK Podcast #676: Alternative Game Awards 2022
Dale, Alex and Emma are here with the only game awards that matter. The alternative list of stuff they've made up as an excuse to talk about what they've enjoyed playing in 2022, and other things that have driven them crazy. Got a game for us to play or some...
IGN
How to Unlock Limit Breaks
An iconic component of battle in the world of Final Fantasy VII is the existence of Limit Breaks. This feature carries over into both the original PSP version of Crisis Core and into the new remaster. On this page of IGN's Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion guide, we'll show you how to unlock Limit Breaks.
IGN
IGN Plays Mortal Shell (Ft. Brian Altano)
In this IGN Plays, Brian Altano is taking on the brutal world of Mortal Shell, one of his playlist picks for the Best Horror Games available right now on the Extra and Premium PlayStation Plus Memberships!. PlayStation Plus comes in 3 memberships, giving you tons of options to play your...
IGN
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 12-19-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 12/19/22!. 00:00 - Call of the Wild: The Angler - Official Norway Reserve DLC Launch Trailer. 01:29 - God of Rock - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer. 04:45 - Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions - Official Trailer. 06:49 - Like a...
IGN
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin - Official Different Future Teaser Trailer
Watch the teaser trailer for Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin's third and final expansion, Different Future. In Different Future, guided by the spirit of a moogle, Jack and company reach a city in an alternate time and space to face one last challenge. Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin's...
