Bengals DB calls out Mac Jones for 'dirty play'
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple won't be sending New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a Christmas card. Apple called out Jones for what he considered a "dirty play" during Saturday's game at Gillette Stadium. Jones tripped Apple while Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt returned what he thought was a fumble by Jones into the end zone. The play was blown dead, but Jones still inexplicably took Apple down by the legs away from the play.
Patrick Mahomes is six away from breaking NFL record for consecutive completions
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a chance to break an NFL record tomorrow against the Seahawks. Mahomes completed his final 20 pass attempts in the Chiefs’ win over the Texans on Sunday, meaning that if he completes his first six passes tomorrow, he will have completed 26 in a row, a new NFL record.
Justin Jefferson: Randy Moss has the golden jacket, so I’m still chasing him
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been one of the most productive offensive players in the league since his rookie year and he set a pair of franchise records in Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Giants. Jefferson’s second catch of the day went for 25 yards and pushed him...
Tom Brady: NFL “smartened up” and got rid of Pro Bowl
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has qualified for 15 Pro Bowls during his career. He rarely participated in the game. During a Thursday press conference, held the day after they announced the 2022 Pro Bowl teams for a game that won’t actually be played, Brady was asked about his habit of not playing in the game, and his overall attitude toward the Pro Bowl.
Purdy still paying his dues after taking over as 49ers' QB
Although Brock Purdy has become a household name ever since taking over as the 49ers' starting quarterback, the rookie knows he still has to pay his dues. In speaking to reporters Wednesday, Purdy was asked about his command of the 49ers' locker room as a rookie and explained he still is working to earn his NFL stripes, despite acting and playing like a seasoned veteran.
Juice explains why 49ers' hope never faded with Purdy at QB
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers never had time to panic after learning the severity of Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury in Week 13. That’s because rookie Brock Purdy gave the team -- and fans -- no reason to panic. Purdy began to win the respect of his veteran...
Carson Wentz replaces Taylor Heinicke and throws TD pass, Commanders trail 49ers 30-20
Carson Wentz is back behind center. After a pair of Taylor Heinicke turnovers in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against the 49ers, head coach Ron Rivera has benched Heinicke in favor of Wentz. Per JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, Heinicke was “visibly pissed” after talking with Rivera on the...
Robert Saleh on what’s next at QB: We’ll figure it all out on Monday
After Thursday night’s 19-3 loss to the Jaguars, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the team’s offensive struggles are “a collective thing” that includes the run game, offensive line and coaching staff. Saleh’s right about the wholesale problems on offense, but most of the attention was...
Eagles overreactions: One big failure wrecked winnable game
The Eagles utterly fell apart on Saturday in Dallas, losing a perfectly winnable game despite missing the leading MVP candidate. If you'd told any Eagles fans that they'd torment the Cowboys for 58 minutes before losing a close one, they probably would've taken that result. But this game was right...
Purdy jokingly says Kittle 'stole' 34-yard TD from McCloud
Brock Purdy could have said he meant for the 34-yard touchdown pass to go to George Kittle, but the 49ers' quarterback didn't. After San Francisco's 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium, the 22-year-old jokingly revealed that the first of Kittle's two touchdown receptions wasn't intended for the All-Pro tight end.
What we learned as 49ers beat Commanders, win eighth straight
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers extended their hot streak Saturday on a day in which unbearably cold weather was the story around most of the rest of the NFL. Quarterback Brock Purdy continued his steady play with a pair of touchdown passes to tight end George Kittle in the 49ers’ 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium.
Bosa believes Aldon's 49ers single-season sack record reachable
Nick Bosa set a new career high in sacks in the 49ers’ 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium, but he’s nowhere near finished. While the 49ers look to ride their current eight-game winning streak for as long as possible as they head into the NFL playoffs, Bosa has a new goal in mind.
Our Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions for Week 16 of the NFL season
Reuben Frank (12-2) This is such a fascinating game. Can’t wait till 4:25 p.m. Saturday. Mathematically, it’s not even that important for the Eagles. If they win, they lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. If they lose, their chances of securing the top seed go from 97 percent to 96 percent, according to the 538. But whatever the numbers say, it’s the Cowboys. And it’s Christmas Eve. And the Eagles haven’t swept the Cowboys since 2011. And I’m sure that 51-26 Cowboys win over the Eagles’ backups last January didn’t sit real well with a few people in the organization. The Eagles are going to be the top seed one way or another, but they would love to lock it up this weekend and rest as many people as they can against the Saints and Giants. While the Eagles have been rolling along – five straight wins since their only loss – the Cowboys barely beat the one-win Texans two weeks ago and then blew a 17-point lead in Jacksonville last weekend. I keep coming back to this: Jalen Hurts is a great quarterback, and the Eagles will miss him, but to me it’s about the team, and the Eagles have a better team, a better organization, a better culture than the Cowboys. It’s why the Eagles have won 14 playoff games since the mid-1990s and the Cowboys have won three and haven’t gotten to an NFC Championship Game since the days of Emmitt, Troy and Michael. The Cowboys are definitely talented on both sides of the ball. But if it’s Star Power vs. Dawg Mentality, I’m going with Dawg Mentality every time.
Ask Papa: Purdy is 'complete package' as 49ers' long-term QB
Is Brock Purdy the 49ers' long-term answer at the quarterback position? Greg Papa certainly believes so. On the latest "Ask Papa" segment, the 49ers broadcaster was asked by NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco what he has seen from the rookie that leads him to believe Purdy has a chance to be San Francisco's long-term answer at the position.
Steelers get late touchdown to pull out 13-10 victory over Raiders
There was no Immaculate Reception, but there was a comeback for the Steelers. George Pickens caught a 14-yard pass from Kenny Pickett with 46 seconds left, delivering the Steelers an unexpected 13-10 victory. The Steelers moved to 7-8 to remain alive in the playoff race. In blowing another fourth quarter...
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in big win over Commanders
SANTA CLARA — Kyle Shanahan admitted he was frustrated that the 49ers were tied at halftime with the Washington Commanders on Saturday. But the 49ers scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to begin to take control of a 37-20 victory at Levi’s Stadium. The Commanders stayed around...
What Boras texted Mets owner after Giants postponed Correa presser
The Giants shocked the baseball world Tuesday by postponing Carlos Correa's introductory press conference, reportedly over a disagreement about the star shortstop's physical the previous day. That opened the door for New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, who was disappointed he initially swung and missed at acquiring Correa. Scott Boras,...
Justin Jefferson increases record pace to 1,990 yards
With 133 receiving yards on Saturday, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson now has a real shot at history. He has 1,756 yards through 15 games. At that rate (117 yard per game), Jefferson will finish the year with 1,990 receiving yards. He previously was on pace for 1,970, which would have...
Commanders ready for 'unpredictable' Brock Purdy
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders enter Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season in control of their own playoff destiny, even after a crushing loss on Sunday Night Football to the New York Giants this past weekend. The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Burgundy and Gold, though....
Giants' Correa concerns made Twins pause in re-pursuing star
Apparently, Carlos Correa’s physical examination didn’t only cause concern for the Giants. After San Francisco decided last minute to pull the plug on working out a deal with the star shortstop due to a disagreement over his physical, the Minnesota Twins also chose to hit pause on re-pursuing Correa, The Athletic’s Dan Hayes reported Friday.
