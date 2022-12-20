ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, PA

Man had homemade dynamite in car when he crashed into estranged wife’s house, authorities say

By Daniel Patrick Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago

A Northampton man was carrying sticks of homemade dynamite when he crashed his car into his estranged wife’s home in the borough Tuesday and threatened her, authorities charge.

Joseph Avate, 59, was charged with seven counts of possessing weapons of mass destruction, as well as risking catastrophe, simple assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, bomb threats, and drunken driving. He was committed to Northampton County Jail on $100,000 bail.

The Bethlehem bomb squad was called to the 4 p.m. crash on the 100 block of East Fourth Street to handle the explosives. No one was injured.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Man ID’ed who was found dead when firefighters enter Easton home to put out flames, authorities say (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek on Saturday night identified the 91-year-old man who was found dead Saturday morning in a house fire in Easton. The cause and manner of the death of Joseph A. Franco, who lived in the home in the 100 block of Lachenour Avenue, remain under investigation as the coroner’s office completes its work, Lysek said.
EASTON, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot to Death During Berks County Home Invasion on Christmas Eve

A man was shot to death during a Christmas Eve morning home invasion in Berks County, Pennsylvania. The deadly shooting took place during a robbery inside a Lorraine Road home before 7 a.m. Saturday, Reading police said. "Through the investigation the male was shot during a reported home invasion robbery...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
glensidelocal.com

Glenside man facing felony charges for DUI

Brian McGoldrick, 42, of Glenside is facing felony charges for driving intoxicated, crashing head-on into another car and killing an Allentown woman on September 2. McGoldrick’s charges include homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, and several other offenses, the Lehigh County district attorney’s office said Thursday.
GLENSIDE, PA
Daily Voice

Mystery Car Stalked And Shot At Chesco Driver On Rt. 422, Police Say

Authorities in Chester County are searching for the driver who they say followed and then shot at another traveler late at night on Route 422. According to police investigators, the victim was headed west from King of Prussia at about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 when another driver — "possibly a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee" — got behind them and began flashing their high beams.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Northampton man drives into wife’s home while carrying homemade dynamite, police say

A Northampton man allegedly drove into the home of his estranged wife while holding several sticks of homemade dynamite, according to police. Joseph Avate threatened to kill himself and his wife with the explosives during the incident 7:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Fourth Street, police said. Avate stumbled out of the car and appeared to have been drinking, police said.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Phillipsburg man charged after 3-week probe turns up drugs, handgun, prosecutor says

Authorities arrested a Phillipsburg man on drug and weapon charges following a three-week investigation into the distribution of heroin and cocaine in town, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said Thursday. The prosecutor’s office Narcotics Task Force, the Phillipsburg Police Department and New Jersey State Police conducted the probe, Pfeiffer said...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Newswatch 16

Carbon County man killed in crash

PALMERTON, Pa. — A man from Carbon County was killed in a crash in the Lehigh Valley. Officials say two cars collided just after 9 p.m. Thursday night along the 1100 block of Riverview Drive in Northampton County. 63-year-old Gregory Mertz, of Palmerton, was killed. The cause of the...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Man arrested after three-week long drug investigation in Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – A three-week long investigation into the alleged distribution of of heroin and crack cocaine in Phillipsburg has led to the arrest of a Warren County man, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, Phillipsburg Police...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Newswatch 16

Wayne County restaurant destroyed by fire

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Flames broke out at Kay's restaurant in Lake Ariel around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials haven't released much information, but crews from both Wayne and Lackawanna counties were called to help out. No word yet on what started the fire in Wayne County. See news...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly fire in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One person was found dead after a fire in Monroe County. The fire started after 11 a.m. Friday in a home on Beehler Road in Pocono Township, near Bartonsville. Firefighters from Pocono and Stroud Townships, along with other first responders, showed up. The Monroe County...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Bucks County man charged for operating legal business without law license, taking money from clients

LEVITTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County man is facing charges for pretending to be an attorney and stealing money from unsuspecting clients. According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, 57-year-old Michael Jerome McAndrew of Morrisville is facing an array of charges, including theft by deception, deceptive business practices, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, identity theft, insurance fraud and related charges.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Home destroyed, one displaced after Christmas Eve fire

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire broke out Saturday morning in Luzerne County. Smoke was seen surrounding the neighborhood as firefighters fought the fire and the cold to put it out. A structure fire broke out Saturday morning on the first block of Welsch Street in Jenkins Township. The house was fully involved […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy