Man had homemade dynamite in car when he crashed into estranged wife’s house, authorities say

A Northampton man was carrying sticks of homemade dynamite when he crashed his car into his estranged wife’s home in the borough Tuesday and threatened her, authorities charge.

Joseph Avate, 59, was charged with seven counts of possessing weapons of mass destruction, as well as risking catastrophe, simple assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, bomb threats, and drunken driving. He was committed to Northampton County Jail on $100,000 bail.

The Bethlehem bomb squad was called to the 4 p.m. crash on the 100 block of East Fourth Street to handle the explosives. No one was injured.