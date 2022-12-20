The bitter cold can be deadly for people with no place to go for warmth, but there are some shelters from the freeze. The Salvation Army opens its doors in Bremerton to help people get out of the cold and, in addition, Kitsap County Department of Emergency Management’s Dave Rasumussen says they have four churches and community centers which, this week, have served close to 175 people with room for more. Rasmussen says, “We’re really glad that we can provide this life-saving measure so that people can come out of the cold.”

KITSAP COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO