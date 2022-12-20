ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

lynnwoodtimes.com

Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 23, 2022—Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension for all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s freeze. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Freezing temps trigger opening of emergency warming shetlers

The bitter cold can be deadly for people with no place to go for warmth, but there are some shelters from the freeze. The Salvation Army opens its doors in Bremerton to help people get out of the cold and, in addition, Kitsap County Department of Emergency Management’s Dave Rasumussen says they have four churches and community centers which, this week, have served close to 175 people with room for more. Rasmussen says, “We’re really glad that we can provide this life-saving measure so that people can come out of the cold.”
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Ice Storm: If the Seattle traffic anchor can't make it to work, it's probably not safe to drive

An ice storm in the Puget Sound has created a thin layer of ice over the greater Seattle area. Freezing rain has turned roadways and sidewalks into ice rinks. FOX 13's Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke was supposed to drive into work today, but the roads are so treacherous he's reporting from home. This may be a sign that others around Western Washington should do the same.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Keep your water meter box clear, says Olympia

Olympia is asking its residents to find and maintain their water meters in case of a plumbing problem. In a press release, the city requested that residents confirm the location of their respective water meters and clear it of debris. “City staff need access to perform routine maintenance or to...
OLYMPIA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

South Snohomish County Cold Weather Shelter open Dec. 22-23

The South Snohomish County Cold Weather Shelter will be open Thursday and Friday evening, Dec. 22-23, as temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s overnight. Upon arrival, individuals will be fed dinner, receive a warm mat and blanket and be offered breakfast in the morning before their departure.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: It’s slippery out there — weather-related closures

The City of Edmonds noted the following roads were closed Wednesday morning, although “decisions on road closures can be made at any time due to evolving road conditions.”. – 242nd Street Southwest from 92nd to 88th Avenues West. Edmonds City Hall and the Frances Anderson Center will remain closed...
EDMONDS, WA
KING 5

Seattle Fire responds to hundreds of 911 calls during winter storm

SEATTLE — As road conditions improved and temperatures rose around the Seattle area Friday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted it is no longer advising people delay non-essential travel. But that wasn't before a large number of emergency calls throughout the day. Seattle Fire responded to a...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Icy Capitol Hill open thread

A layer of ice has made for tricky going across Capitol Hill and Seattle Friday morning with Metro bus service halted and with most streets too treacherous to safely drive. Meanwhile, the typically busy travel day started with Seattle-Tacoma International Airport shut down due to icy runways. Closer to home,...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Winter Event Update: Dangerously Cold Temperatures and Freezing Rain Ahead; Avoid Travel if Possible

The City of Seattle is tracking this week’s cold weather system and activating our response teams as needed. This blog will be updated with the latest on places to get indoors and out of the cold; critical infrastructure status; changes to City services; and tips to stay warm and safe. Sign up for AlertSeattle, the City’s official emergency alert system, to get updates on service impacts.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Driving for the holiday? Prepare for more weather challenges

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) notes it’s been a challenging few days for drivers who’ve faced snowy, icy roads in the lowlands north of Seattle and for those crossing the Cascades. WSDOT maintenance crews have been working around the clock, treating, plowing and sanding highways, to help drivers get safely to their destination.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Another runway opens at SEA, roads still icy

Temperatures around the Puget Sound region are beginning to warm up. Sea-Tac Airport has been able to open a second runway Friday afternoon, but hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled. . Icy roads are creating problems for drivers across the area. The National Weather Service in Seattle expects...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Snow and icy conditions impact Lynnwood business

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — It’s the official start of winter and most of western Washington is blanketed with snow and ice and on Wednesday overnight temperatures are expected to plunge, well below freezing, which has made an impact on a Lynnwood staple. Phones were ringing off the hook Wednesday...
LYNNWOOD, WA

