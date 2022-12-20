Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com
Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 23, 2022—Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension for all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s freeze. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
nwnewsradio.com
Freezing temps trigger opening of emergency warming shetlers
The bitter cold can be deadly for people with no place to go for warmth, but there are some shelters from the freeze. The Salvation Army opens its doors in Bremerton to help people get out of the cold and, in addition, Kitsap County Department of Emergency Management’s Dave Rasumussen says they have four churches and community centers which, this week, have served close to 175 people with room for more. Rasmussen says, “We’re really glad that we can provide this life-saving measure so that people can come out of the cold.”
q13fox.com
Ice Storm: If the Seattle traffic anchor can't make it to work, it's probably not safe to drive
An ice storm in the Puget Sound has created a thin layer of ice over the greater Seattle area. Freezing rain has turned roadways and sidewalks into ice rinks. FOX 13's Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke was supposed to drive into work today, but the roads are so treacherous he's reporting from home. This may be a sign that others around Western Washington should do the same.
thejoltnews.com
Keep your water meter box clear, says Olympia
Olympia is asking its residents to find and maintain their water meters in case of a plumbing problem. In a press release, the city requested that residents confirm the location of their respective water meters and clear it of debris. “City staff need access to perform routine maintenance or to...
myedmondsnews.com
South Snohomish County Cold Weather Shelter open Dec. 22-23
The South Snohomish County Cold Weather Shelter will be open Thursday and Friday evening, Dec. 22-23, as temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s overnight. Upon arrival, individuals will be fed dinner, receive a warm mat and blanket and be offered breakfast in the morning before their departure.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: It’s slippery out there — weather-related closures
The City of Edmonds noted the following roads were closed Wednesday morning, although “decisions on road closures can be made at any time due to evolving road conditions.”. – 242nd Street Southwest from 92nd to 88th Avenues West. Edmonds City Hall and the Frances Anderson Center will remain closed...
Seattle Fire responds to hundreds of 911 calls during winter storm
SEATTLE — As road conditions improved and temperatures rose around the Seattle area Friday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted it is no longer advising people delay non-essential travel. But that wasn't before a large number of emergency calls throughout the day. Seattle Fire responded to a...
capitolhillseattle.com
Icy Capitol Hill open thread
A layer of ice has made for tricky going across Capitol Hill and Seattle Friday morning with Metro bus service halted and with most streets too treacherous to safely drive. Meanwhile, the typically busy travel day started with Seattle-Tacoma International Airport shut down due to icy runways. Closer to home,...
Seattle, Washington
City of Seattle Winter Event Update: Dangerously Cold Temperatures and Freezing Rain Ahead; Avoid Travel if Possible
The City of Seattle is tracking this week’s cold weather system and activating our response teams as needed. This blog will be updated with the latest on places to get indoors and out of the cold; critical infrastructure status; changes to City services; and tips to stay warm and safe. Sign up for AlertSeattle, the City’s official emergency alert system, to get updates on service impacts.
myedmondsnews.com
Driving for the holiday? Prepare for more weather challenges
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) notes it’s been a challenging few days for drivers who’ve faced snowy, icy roads in the lowlands north of Seattle and for those crossing the Cascades. WSDOT maintenance crews have been working around the clock, treating, plowing and sanding highways, to help drivers get safely to their destination.
Seattle winter weather creates dangerous driving conditions, video shows car sliding down street
Seattle winter weather caused dangerous driving conditions, with one video showing a car sliding down a street and crashing into multiple vehicles.
q13fox.com
Harborview Medical Center sees at least 70 patients for slips, falls during ice storm
SEATTLE - Officials at Harborview Medical Center say they've seen at least 70 patients on Friday who were injured as a result from falling while walking on icy sidewalks or streets. People were treated for injuries on their wrist, arm, leg, pelvis, shoulder and head. Some patients were treated and...
NB I-5 lanes briefly closed to clear icicles off of Seattle Convention Center tunnel ceiling
SEATTLE — Three lanes of northbound I-5 through Seattle were closed Thursday morning to clear large icicles from the roof of the Convention Center tunnel ceiling. All lanes were reopened around 10:15 a.m., although WSDOT is warning drivers to expect intermittent closures while freezing temperatures persist this week. Drivers...
q13fox.com
Ice storm flash freezes Pierce County, Washington (8:00 a.m.)
An ice storm has covered almost the entire Puget Sound region in a layer of ice. Freezing rain has created treacherous driving conditions in most areas. FOX 13's Chynna Greene takes a closer look at what conditions look like in Pierce County.
Another runway opens at SEA, roads still icy
Temperatures around the Puget Sound region are beginning to warm up. Sea-Tac Airport has been able to open a second runway Friday afternoon, but hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled. . Icy roads are creating problems for drivers across the area. The National Weather Service in Seattle expects...
Volunteers walk nearly an hour in ice storm to care for animals at Renton sanctuary
RENTON, Wash. — Some dedicated volunteers walked for nearly an hour to take care of animals amid Friday's ice storm. Road closures, flight cancellations and power outages complicated the busy holiday week. While many stayed off the roads, two volunteers in Renton decided they simply couldn’t stay home because there were animals in need.
KING-5
Snow and icy conditions impact Lynnwood business
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — It’s the official start of winter and most of western Washington is blanketed with snow and ice and on Wednesday overnight temperatures are expected to plunge, well below freezing, which has made an impact on a Lynnwood staple. Phones were ringing off the hook Wednesday...
q13fox.com
Deputy slips while helping driver in Western Washington's ice storm
A Kitsap County Sheriff's deputy slipped on a sheet of ice as they were helping a driver who was stuck. This ice storm that made its way over the greater Seattle area has created horrendous driving conditions, and cancelled hundreds of flights out of Sea-Tac Airport.
State troopers respond to over 200 crashes across three counties during Friday's ice storm
SEATTLE — Several areas in western Washington are reporting temperatures above freezing which means the ice from Friday's storm will start to melt. For some areas, icy conditions will remain and melting ice and snow could cause some flooding on roads. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Kelsey Harding joined...
myedmondsnews.com
Under the weather: Warmer temperatures and rain coming just in time for Christmas weekend
Happy winter, everyone! We’ve officially passed the winter solstice, also known as the shortest day of the year, signaling the start of astronomical winter. And boy, has it felt like winter around here for the past several days. You can just take a step outside and it shocks you...
Comments / 0