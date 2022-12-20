Read full article on original website
Sentara Community Impact: Our Community Place
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “Whether they need food, hot meals showers, groceries to go home internet access job applications, and in recent years, we have tried to focus on trying to provide longer-term support for folks,” Sam Nickels explained. Nickels is the executive director for Our Community Place.
Ready the reusable bags: City and county will start taxing plastic bags Jan. 1
People who shop in Charlottesville and Albemarle County might want to make a New Year’s resolution to remember to bring reusable shopping bags to the store. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, both localities will impose a five cent tax on single-use plastic bags at grocery stores, pharmacies and convenience stores. Convenience stores include places like 7-11 and Wawa. The tax will not apply to strictly retail outlets, such as clothing stores, but any bag used at the checkout of a large retailer that contains a grocery store or a pharmacy — like the Walmart Supercenter or the Target on Route 29 — will also cost five cents.
Central High School FCCLA prepares Christmas Eve meals for community families
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter at Central High School put their skills to the test Saturday morning. “A few of our members came together to prepare a meal for our community to help out,” Keriana Stottlemyer, president of FCCLA at Central High School said.
Catch a scenic train ride in 2023
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
Family Celebrates Christmas in New Home
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A family of three received a life-changing gift in August and now they have started new beginnings. This holiday season Lolita Johnson and her family are counting their blessings in their new home given to them by habitat for humanity. “I’m a single mother, we...
VDOT warns against non-essential travel for Friday
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has put out a statement of the road conditions in the Shenandoah Valley. VDOT says multiple weather threats are creating hazardous driving conditions in the Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Early morning rain and wintry precipitation gave way to powerful, gusty winds and a steep dive in temperatures, according to VDOT. In addition, numerous secondary roads in the northern valley are blocked by high water.
History comes to life at the Silver Lake Mill
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Silver Lake Mill has been around for a very long time, and has seen a lot over its 200 year history. Cheryl Lyon, owner of the Mill, has made it her mission to tell the story of the Mill in the most accessible way possible for people.
Customers think new gas meters increase costs — Columbia Gas clarifies
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -Prices are up, and that includes natural gas prices. Columbia Gas says they replace gas meters as part of its standard replacement program but also if necessary. Team representative Norida Torriente says the meter has no impact on gas usage. “The only thing that gas meters do...
The SVEC gives update on power outages
SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) is working working to restore service from Friday’s high winds, with about 2,500 members out of service as of Friday evening. The SVEC says the goal is to get most members back on by 9 p.m. Saturday they...
SVEC and Dominion crews work to restore power around the Valley
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - There were a significant number of power outages reported across the Valley on Friday, and with temperatures hitting extreme lows crews were working around the clock to restore power as quickly as possible. With high-speed wind gusts throughout the day and a number of fallen...
Line crews work in frigid conditions to restore power in the Valley
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Crews with Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative have been working all day Friday to restore power to homes before the Christmas holiday. “This will last into Saturday,” Preston Knight, communications manager for SVEC said. “We hope to get most people back on by Saturday night, Christmas Eve. Hopefully, we can beat that, but conditions are tough the outages ... the number of incidents are pretty high. We’re doing the best we can to get to as many places as possible.”
Christmas Eve fire leaves one family displaced
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A fire on Christmas Eve left one family in Harrisonburg displaced, according to Harrisonburg Fire Department Chief Matt Tobia. Tobia said they received a call around 11:30 a.m. about the fire on the 0-100 block of North High Street. When crews arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from the back of the dwelling.
Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 22, 2022
Culpeper Juvenile & Dometic Relations Court: Delayed opening 9am. Germanna Community College: Delayed opening 10am. Nelson County Govt Offices: Closed Thursday. Nelson Memorial Library; Delayed opening noon. RWSA: Delayed opening Ivy MUC and McIntire Recycling Center and Paper Sort 10am. Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital: Alert Thursday, details at 434-654-5997 or...
Harrisonburg Fire Department gives heating safety tips ahead frigid weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With some people in the valley possibly losing power in the cold on Thursday and Friday it’s important to be cautious when using a portable gas generator or a kerosene heater. The Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) stresses the importance of having a working carbon monoxide detector.
VDOT’s safety service patrol ready to aid travelers for the holidays
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With so many people planning to travel for the holidays, VDOT’s primary mission is to keep traffic moving, no matter the highway. Lane closures for maintenance and road projects are lifted throughout the interstates in the valley to make sure everyone can share the road.— including I-81, I-64, and I-66.
WestRock’s Covington Mill announces position changes
COVINGTON, VIRGINIA (VR) – WestRock’s Alleghany Highlands Operations announces position changes that were internally announced in May and June 2022. Tim Elmore has accepted the position of reliability engineer in the E&I department. In this role he will be the technical lead supporting production, maintenance, and engineering on projects related to continuing process improvement and reliability. Elmore earned an A.A.S. in Electrical Engineering Technology from DSLCC in 1989, and his B.S. in Electronic Engineering Technology from West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1991. He joined Gala Industries in 1991 and spent time as an electrical engineer and a field service technician. In...
Harrisonburg Police take steps to ensure safety in winter weather
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -With inclement weather on Thursday the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) was on alert and took steps to keep both their officers and the public safe in the cold. “It’s a balance between us staying off the roadways and people staying off the roadways but also understanding that...
Former elementary school to become new site for animal shelter
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The old Verona Elementary School is getting remodeled for a new purpose. The space will help the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. The school property has been on the market for years, but a former Augusta County employee pitched tha idea and that’s what inspired the move.
Stanley boy raises money for Officer Nick Winum Playground
STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - A four-year-old boy from Stanley held a bake sale at The Total Look Salon throughout the week to raise money to help build a playground in honor of fallen Stanley Police Officer Nick Winum. Griffin Lanier raised over $1,500 throughout the week to help the Griffinwhereangelsplay...
Winter weather advisory starts 2am promising a slippery morning commute
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A winter weather advisory is out for our area from 2 Thursday morning through noon for snow and sleet accumulations less than an inch, and little or no ice accumulation. But Accuweather’s Bill Degger says it looks mostly like freezing rain for us that will still make for a slippery morning commute… starting probably an hour or so past that advisory time. If you don’t have to go out, Degger says it’s advisable to not travel until things warm up. He says that will be around 10 or 11am.
