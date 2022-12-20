BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re still searching for New Year’s Eve plans, look no further than the fun activities planned all day and night long at Lake Walk in Bryan. Start your New Year’s Eve off as a family with Rockin’ Noon Year’s Eve at the Lake Walk Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy free admission to The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley with a fireworks making pop-up. Then, head on out to the Pavilion for additional entertainment including food trucks, music, and an extra-special confetti ball toss at noon.

BRYAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO