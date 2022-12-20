Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Visit the Largest Outdoor Christmas Festival in TexasTravel MavenCollege Station, TX
Related
KBTX.com
Holiday break needed for Aggie basketball teams
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M basketball teams are in different places. On the men’s side this is the fourth season under Buzz Williams, and on the women’s it’s Joni Taylor’s debut season. However, both teams need this holiday break to step away and reset before...
KBTX.com
Meet Sam Salz, the Sabbath Observant Kippah wearing walk-on for Texas A&M
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M gained a new member on the football team for the later half of the season. Sam Salz journey to college football is unconventional. He’s never played organized football nor did he have any college offers out of high school, but that hasn’t stopped him from earning a spot on Texas A&M’s football roster.
KBTX.com
Fisher not worried about high transfer portal numbers as Denver Harris announces LSU commitment
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday while announcing the the beginnings of Texas A&M’s 2023 football recruiting class, head coach Jimbo Fisher was ask about having over 20 players off last seasons team enter the transfer portal. He said that having a high number of transfers seemed to be a good omen a year ago for teams.
KBTX.com
Classroom Champion: Kannyn Goehring from Round Top-Carmine High School
CARMINE, Texas (KBTX) - Kannyn Goehring is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. News Three Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Kannyn Goehring. The Round Top-Carmine senior has a 4-point-14 grade point average and ranks number one in his class. Kannyn is the editor of the yearbook, president of the Student Council, FFA, and Beta Club, and is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Model U-N, Youth Advisory Committee, and Patriotic Pen.
KBTX.com
Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
KBTX.com
Drought conditions almost eliminated across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NOAA and the Office of the Texas State Climatologist have released an updated drought monitor across the Brazos Valley. After consistent rainfall over the past several months and cooler weather, the Brazos Valley drought conditions look much better. Brazos County is no longer placed under any...
KBTX.com
Kemp-Carver Elementary gets festive with annual door decorating contest
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kemp-Carver Elementary students and teachers got creative with gingerbread architecture for their annual door decorating contest. The festive creations were in celebration of Bryan ISD’s Build project. The district partnered with Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity to build a new home for the Quintero-Mendez family.
KBTX.com
Scattered power outages reported as temps fall to dangerous lows
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Power was restored Thursday night to Entergy customers in Madison County and the City of Madisonville after being left in the dark for approximately four hours. Most of the 2,000 Entergy customers affected by the outages were on the northwest side of Madisonville and along Highway...
KBTX.com
Preparing homes, roads for freezing temperatures
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As cold weather impacts the Brazos Valley, keeping pipes and roads from freezing is at the top of a lot of residents’ minds. Experts from College Station Water Services say to be cautious with the water demand. 2021 saw a record for water consumption and...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley recording artist gives out toys to area kids
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Savaun “Lil Say” Young always makes sure he gives back to the community on his mother’s birthday. He continues his tradition with his 4th annual “Stephanie’s Son Toy Drive.”. Young started handing out toys Friday morning at The Boys & Girls...
KBTX.com
Over 80 meals distributed during I Heart Bryan’s Turkey 911
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Law enforcement agencies in the Bryan area got a chance to spend some time with community members and distribute some delicious food for I Heart Bryan’s Turkey 9-1-1. Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and other volunteers handed out over 80 Christmas meals to families in Bryan and College Station.
KBTX.com
Santa Visits St. Joseph NICU
Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival in Downtown Bryan. Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival in Downtown Bryan. Hullabaloo Diner set to hit the big screen next year. Behind-the-scenes photos of filming. Brazos County Medical Examiners presentation by the SmithGroup. Updated: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:41 PM UTC. Brazos County Medical Examiners...
KBTX.com
Ring in the new year with activities at Lake Walk
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re still searching for New Year’s Eve plans, look no further than the fun activities planned all day and night long at Lake Walk in Bryan. Start your New Year’s Eve off as a family with Rockin’ Noon Year’s Eve at the Lake Walk Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy free admission to The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley with a fireworks making pop-up. Then, head on out to the Pavilion for additional entertainment including food trucks, music, and an extra-special confetti ball toss at noon.
KBTX.com
From the Ground Up: Appreciating agriculture during the holiday season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s easy for most of us to take agricultural producers for granted. During the holiday season, it’s important to realize how much agriculture has to do with the way we celebrate. Brazos County Rancher Bobby Kurten says our favorite holiday traditions wouldn’t be the...
KBTX.com
Highway 290 in Waller County reopens following crash
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Update: The highway is now back open. A major crash Thursday morning has forced lane closures on the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 near the Waller County line. Hazmat crews and law enforcement say the cleanup could take several hours and ask people to avoid...
KBTX.com
Bryan woman arrested for credit card theft
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old woman spent around $1,400 on a grandmother’s stolen credit card. Court documents say Martasia Watkins stole a friend’s grandmother’s credit card numbers after the friends went on vacation together. Watkins used the card multiple...
KBTX.com
Non-profit provides more free bicycles after initial giveaway
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A bicycle giveaway put on by the non-profit Men Making Moves earlier this month was so popular there weren’t enough bikes for the kids who showed up. The initial giveaway on December 10th saw 300 bicycles given to kids in the community, but another 250 kids went home empty-handed.
KBTX.com
Stores making it easy to shop for last minute Christmas gifts
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Residents continue to hustle to get any last-minute items they will need for Christmas. Grocery stores like H-E-B and retail businesses like Post Oak Mall saw an increase in customers on Friday. Mike Newkham, General Manager at H-E-B Towerpoint says that his team is trying to...
KBTX.com
A&M United Methodist Church holds Christmas Eve services after fire burns sanctuary
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M United Methodist Church held several Christmas services Saturday. Worships began at 3 p.m. with a family service followed by contemporary and traditional services. After an electrical fire took place in the church’s sanctuary they had to move the services to another part of their...
KBTX.com
Additional arrests made in connection to attempted murder of a Milam County Deputy
THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) -Two additional arrests were made in connection to the attempted murder of a Milam County Deputy during a traffic stop earlier this month. On Thursday, the Milam County Sheriff’s office and Thorndale police searched a home they said had a connection to the shooting. Authorities found crystal methamphetamine.
Comments / 0