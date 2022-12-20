ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Person who cut Volusia County's temporary sea walls wasn't just passing by: Officials

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Emergency Management is working to repair tiger dams it had installed along Volusia County’s coastline. Those barriers are protecting homes along the coast from ocean waves since hurricanes degraded the shore. At least, they were, until the FDEM says someone took a knife to them.
flaglernewsweekly.com

City of Palm Coast Announces Holiday Hours

Palm Coast – City of Palm Coast offices will be closed Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26. Normal office hours will resume December 27 through 29, but offices will close again on Friday, December 30 and Monday, January 2. For both holidays, Waste Pro service will not be...
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Florida purple street lights to be replaced, officials say

They may look pretty and may even be helping to put you in the holiday season — purple street lights. WESH 2 News first told you last January that hundreds of bulbs in street lights along I-4, I-95 and other streets and highways were turning from white to purple or dark blue.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Police: Man reported missing in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a man reported missing. Around 2 a.m. on Friday, Alexander Kern, 27, was last seen in the area of the 800 block of Main Street, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information to...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Second person dies as result of crash at intersection in The Villages

A second person has died as a result of a crash at an intersection this past week in The Villages. The Florida Highway Patrol announced on Christmas Eve that a 22-year-old Wildwood woman died Thursday at an area hospital as the result of a crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.
THE VILLAGES, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Buddy Taylor Middle School Teacher of the Year: Laura Hibbard

Laura Hibbard teaches as if her own three children were in her classroom, she wrote in a statement for her 2022 teacher of the year application. "Laura’s classroom environment is one that encourages learning from mistakes, approaching problems in unique ways, and reminds each child they can be successful.”
PALM COAST, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man accused of stealing vehicle claims finders keepers

A Leesburg man accused of stealing a vehicle said he found it on the side of the road and assumed it was OK to take it. Meanwhile, the owners never reported the car as stolen because they assumed it was repossessed. Sean Berkery, 41, of 34626 Treasure Cove Road, was...
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Residents fear new grocery store will add to traffic at site of fatal crash

Residents fear a new grocery store will add to already-heavy traffic at the site of a fatal crash this week in The Villages. A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. Monday at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. The crash involved three vehicles and inflicted serious injuries on three other people.
THE VILLAGES, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Belle Terre Elementary student Kaitlyn Whitfield wins scholarship

A local Belle Terre Elementary School student has been awarded a scholarship that covers school supplies and event fees. BTES student Kaitlyn Whitfield is this year's recipient of the Mozella and Kaleigh Williams Memorial Scholarship. Kaitlyn applied for the scholarship by creating a TikTok video essay to answer the required...
WCJB

Roadways blocked as Ocala Police investigate death

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers blocked some roadways in Ocala on Thursday morning as they investigate a death in the area. Officers say someone died in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street. Officers responded to the scene to investigate the death. Due to the investigation,...
OCALA, FL

