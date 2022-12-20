Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Person who cut Volusia County's temporary sea walls wasn't just passing by: Officials
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Emergency Management is working to repair tiger dams it had installed along Volusia County’s coastline. Those barriers are protecting homes along the coast from ocean waves since hurricanes degraded the shore. At least, they were, until the FDEM says someone took a knife to them.
Vandals cause $1M in damage to dam built to protect Volusia County’s dunes, homes
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Someone caused more than a million dollars in damage to the new system designed to protect dunes and homes on the Volusia County coast after Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. State officials installed a dam as a temporary fix...
flaglernewsweekly.com
City of Palm Coast Announces Holiday Hours
Palm Coast – City of Palm Coast offices will be closed Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26. Normal office hours will resume December 27 through 29, but offices will close again on Friday, December 30 and Monday, January 2. For both holidays, Waste Pro service will not be...
WESH
Florida purple street lights to be replaced, officials say
They may look pretty and may even be helping to put you in the holiday season — purple street lights. WESH 2 News first told you last January that hundreds of bulbs in street lights along I-4, I-95 and other streets and highways were turning from white to purple or dark blue.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help locating five individuals who remain at large
With the new year right around the corner, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help to locate five individuals who remain at large after being featured on the “2022 Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook. In this week’s “Wanted by Woods Wednesday”...
WESH
Police: Man reported missing in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a man reported missing. Around 2 a.m. on Friday, Alexander Kern, 27, was last seen in the area of the 800 block of Main Street, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information to...
villages-news.com
Second person dies as result of crash at intersection in The Villages
A second person has died as a result of a crash at an intersection this past week in The Villages. The Florida Highway Patrol announced on Christmas Eve that a 22-year-old Wildwood woman died Thursday at an area hospital as the result of a crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.
WCJB
Residents are frustrated after a third development is proposed on HWY 318 in Marion County
IRVINE, Fla. (WCJB) - New Times Development, LLC is seeking a zoning change for the Irvine Commerce Center. The roughly 41-acre stretch of land is off HWY 318 near the I-75 interchange. “This one caught us completely by surprise because they put a little tiny sign up to give people...
palmcoastobserver.com
Buddy Taylor Middle School Teacher of the Year: Laura Hibbard
Laura Hibbard teaches as if her own three children were in her classroom, she wrote in a statement for her 2022 teacher of the year application. "Laura’s classroom environment is one that encourages learning from mistakes, approaching problems in unique ways, and reminds each child they can be successful.”
WESH
'Catastrophic loss': Tiger dams on Daytona Beach Shores beach vandalized
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A state-run effort to help prevent more beach erosion in parts of Volusia County where back-to-back storms hit hard has been sabotaged. Officials found a million dollars worth of materials vandalized. “This is truly, if you will, a catastrophic loss on these tiger dams,” director...
villages-news.com
Report sheds light on fatal crash at busy intersection in The Villages
The release of an accident report is shedding light on a fatal crash Monday night at a busy intersection in The Villages. A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. The man...
villages-news.com
Residents urged to protect their homes during hard freeze in The Villages
Residents are urged to protect their homes during the anticipated hard freeze in The Villages. Temperatures are expected to dip as low as 25 degrees on Saturday and Sunday morning and 29 degrees on Monday morning. Don’t forget to:. • Turn off, pick up and put away outside hoses...
leesburg-news.com
Man accused of stealing vehicle claims finders keepers
A Leesburg man accused of stealing a vehicle said he found it on the side of the road and assumed it was OK to take it. Meanwhile, the owners never reported the car as stolen because they assumed it was repossessed. Sean Berkery, 41, of 34626 Treasure Cove Road, was...
villages-news.com
Residents fear new grocery store will add to traffic at site of fatal crash
Residents fear a new grocery store will add to already-heavy traffic at the site of a fatal crash this week in The Villages. A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. Monday at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. The crash involved three vehicles and inflicted serious injuries on three other people.
Man arrested after trying to rob Publix in Deltona, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. — A man is behind bars after Volusia County deputies said he tried to rob a Publix supermarket in Deltona. The incident happened at the Publix store on Saxon Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said Steven Williams gave a note to an employee asking for...
palmcoastobserver.com
Belle Terre Elementary student Kaitlyn Whitfield wins scholarship
A local Belle Terre Elementary School student has been awarded a scholarship that covers school supplies and event fees. BTES student Kaitlyn Whitfield is this year's recipient of the Mozella and Kaleigh Williams Memorial Scholarship. Kaitlyn applied for the scholarship by creating a TikTok video essay to answer the required...
fox35orlando.com
Investigators search for armed man accused of robbing Volusia County gas station
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a man accused of armed robbery of a gas station in the Ormond Beach area Monday night. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the masked suspect walked into the Chevron station on Ocean Shore Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m., pulled out a gun and demanded money from the store clerk.
Florida pastor and his son used Covid-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney world mansion
Both the Pastor and his son have been arrested for allegedly scamming $8 millionPhoto byPopCrush. Federal prosecutors claim that a father and son defrauded the government of millions of dollars and attempted to use the money to purchase a Disney World house.
WCJB
Roadways blocked as Ocala Police investigate death
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers blocked some roadways in Ocala on Thursday morning as they investigate a death in the area. Officers say someone died in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street. Officers responded to the scene to investigate the death. Due to the investigation,...
fox35orlando.com
Florida firefighter crushed by trailer due to 'lack of training'
The City of Apopka is considering safety changes following the death of a firefighter. Austin Duran, 25, was killed earlier this year when he was crushed by a trailer on which he had no training, according to investigators.
