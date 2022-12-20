PITTSBURGH — Our cold lingers brutally for one more day. Temperatures look to warm slightly overnight, but wind chills will remain below 0 through about noon Christmas Day. Our warming trend begins in earnest on Monday and will take us all the way into 2023. Highs return above freezing Wednesday with highs in the 50s by Friday. Our next significant chance of precipitation is New Year's Eve with rain showers. Today set the record for coldest Christmas Eve with a high of 6. The previous record was 13 in 1983. The record cold for Christmas Day is 0, so that one is safe. Tonight: Santa-like. Low of 7 with wind chills down to -20. Christmas: Santa leaves his weather. High of 16. Winds gust to 20 mph. Monday: Mostly cloudy. High of 22. Low of 9.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO