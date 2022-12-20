Read full article on original website
LEAH E
3d ago
Anyone rotten enough to leave their pet out in freezing temperatures should be jailed and their pet taken away!
Local animal organizations rescue pets left out in freezing temps
For a few days now First News has been warning pet owners to make sure to bring their animals inside when temperatures are dangerously cold.
Santa and Mrs. Claus visit cats and dogs at Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh to spread some holiday cheer to the dogs and cats waiting to find their forever homes.They also delivered toys and treats.With an abundance of animals, the organization is encouraging people to visit its North Side and East Side locations to adopt. Appointments are no longer required. HARP said it's taking in 20% more strays and surrenders compared to the same period last year. The organization said the pandemic drove high demand that's been dropping for adoptions and interrupted spay and neuter services. Families are also facing financial challenges. The North Side and East Side locations are now open for adoptions starting at 1 p.m. and ending by 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on weekends.
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 12/23/22
Sarah was recently brought to us a stray so we do not have any history for her. She is young, and the sweetest little girl, she just wants to be loved on! She has the unmistakable hound bark! She loves her soft blankets and wants to spend all day with her person. Sarah will make anyone the perfect little companion, apply for her today! Visit Sarah at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
wtae.com
Giant Eagle Secret Santa surprises customers with $100 bills
BRADDOCK HILLS, Pa. — A shopping surprise for a local couple at giant eagle Thursday night. A Secret Santa walked out of the store at Ardmore and Yost Boulevard in Braddock Hills and started handing out $100 dollar bills to strangers. After that, he just kept walking. "I have...
Thousands lose power in the Valley during winter storm
Power outages are moving rapidly through the Valley during this major winter storm.
wtae.com
Christmas holiday closings in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Government offices and courts will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas, which falls on a Sunday this year. Banks may have limited hours on Saturday. Check with your local branch. Banks will be closed on Sunday, as normal, and Monday will be a bank holiday.
WPXI Pittsburgh
LIVE UPDATES: Thousands without power, many roads refreezing, warming centers opened across area
PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people are without power and road conditions are deteriorating as snow falls, winds pick up and temperatures plummet. PennDOT announced speed limit reductions on multiple major roadways in Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties. First Energy and Duquesne Light are both reporting thousands of...
wtae.com
Warming centers staying open for frigid Friday and Saturday
PITTSBURGH — As the winter storm knocked out power to several areas across the Pittsburgh area, several warming centers opened for residents to get out of the cold. There was plenty of room and festive tables set inside this warming center in the city's Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center, but not many guests took advantage of the city's emergency warming center there.
Micro-preemie home for Christmas after beating all odds
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's no place like home for the holidays, and one family couldn't feel happier to sleep in their own beds."They would prepare us for an upcoming situation that he was going through and he would prove them wrong and just power through it. I said he's a tough little guy, and it just shows you that will to survive and pull through," said dad Ryan Crowell.Baby boy Silas entered the world four months early. Mom Lauren Crowell didn't even get close to reaching her summer July due date."I had been diagnosed with a subchorionic hematoma," Lauren said....
WPXI Pittsburgh
Tips for staying safe in case of extended power outage during winter storm
PITTSBURGH — Several people were at Ace Hardware Thursday in Wexford, making preparations ahead of Friday’s storm. “We are so busy. People are prepping, getting ready for the holidays and for an ice storm. It’s crazy,” said the Ace Hardware Wexford owner, Laurie Luitgaarden. “I fueled...
wtae.com
One dead in house fire in Derry Township
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that one person has died in a house fire in Derry Township Saturday afternoon. The Westmoreland County coroner was called shortly before 5 p.m. to Pizza Barn Road. Initial reports were for entrapment of an individual on...
butlerradio.com
Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
wtae.com
Impact Day: Record cold Christmas Eve
PITTSBURGH — Our cold lingers brutally for one more day. Temperatures look to warm slightly overnight, but wind chills will remain below 0 through about noon Christmas Day. Our warming trend begins in earnest on Monday and will take us all the way into 2023. Highs return above freezing Wednesday with highs in the 50s by Friday. Our next significant chance of precipitation is New Year's Eve with rain showers. Today set the record for coldest Christmas Eve with a high of 6. The previous record was 13 in 1983. The record cold for Christmas Day is 0, so that one is safe. Tonight: Santa-like. Low of 7 with wind chills down to -20. Christmas: Santa leaves his weather. High of 16. Winds gust to 20 mph. Monday: Mostly cloudy. High of 22. Low of 9.
wtae.com
Sixteen caught by state police for underage drinking at Seven Springs ski resort
CHAMPION, Pa. — State police cited over a dozen people after they were caught with alcohol in the parking lot areas of Seven Springs Mountain Resort. WTAJ reports troopers cited 16 people with underage possession or consumption of alcohol. The outlet reports the citations were handed out between Dec. 14 and Dec. 17.
Elderly woman dies in Derry Township house fire
By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A family in Derry Township is mourning the loss of a loved one after a deadly fire on Christmas Eve.Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine said they got the call right before 5 p.m. Saturday for a house fire off Pizza Barn Road.Several departments out of Indiana and Westmoreland Counties raced over after reports someone was trapped inside.When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire."Coming out of the porch railings and out of the back of the structure," Piantine said.Inside, they found an elderly woman in the living room on the first floor, but by...
wccsradio.com
SEVERE WINTER WEATHER BRINGS MEDICAL CONCERNS
Indiana County over the next 3 days is expected to see some very strong winter weather. The county is under a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service until noon today. Wet snow is expected between now and noon, with accumulations up to an inch of snow and up...
Cruising toward Christmas: Latrobe woman gifted car during holiday season
A 70-year-old Latrobe woman who went five years without a car after a failed inspection now has one after her longtime friend, Joseph Lanatovich, gifted her a 2000 Lincoln Town Car. For years, Angie Bush had to rely on public transit, car services and the kindness of her friends to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Frigid winter storm arrives in region — speed limits reduced, schools closed
PennDOT reduced speed limits on several roadways in Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday morning as a weather front approached from the west, bringing a rapid drop in temperatures, which are expected to turn slick surfaces icy as rain transitions to snow. As of 6 a.m., speeds were reduced to 45 mph...
uncoveringpa.com
7 Filming Locations for Netflix’s “The Pale Blue Eye” in Pennsylvania that You Can Visit
Disclosure: This article may contain affiliate links. We will make a small commission from these links if you order something at no additional cost to you. The Netflix film, “The Pale Blue Eye”, starring actor Christian Bale was shot primarily in the Pittsburgh area, including some very recognizable spots if you’re familiar with the region.
Homeowner charged after 16 animals seized from West Aliquippa home
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — On Allegheny Avenue in West Aliquippa, you can smell the home before you see it. “It was a very pungent smell. You can smell ammonia and feces throughout the whole residence. When we walked up the stairs, there were litter boxes and feces covering the floor. And as you got to the top, every inch of the house was covered. It didn’t matter where you were at — behind dressers, in closets,” said Christy Vogt, a Beaver County humane officer.
