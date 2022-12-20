Former Police Lieutenant Sentenced For Killing His Ex-Wife And Trying to Kill Her New Boyfriend In Presence Of His Kids

A woman who watched her boyfriend murder six members of his own family in February 2016 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Chicago-Sun Times reports. 25-year-old Jafeth Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in connection with the 2016 killings, which were committed by her former boyfriend Diego Uribe. She admitted that she accompanied Urbe to his aunt Maria Martinez’s home in 2016, where he fatally shot her after demanding money. Uribe also beat her brother Noe Martinez Jr. to death, fatally stabbed their mother Rosaura Martinez, killed their 10-year-old and 13-year-old children, and killed Noe Martinez Sr. when he returned home. Ramos and Uribe were arrested in May 2016.

