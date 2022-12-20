Former Police Lieutenant Sentenced For Killing His Ex-Wife And Trying to Kill Her New Boyfriend In Presence Of His Kids

Read full article on original website
Recand White ***
4d ago
First degree murder, attempted first degree murder. Why do some people get the death penalty for lesser crimes? Death penalty advocates, are you listening?
Reply(1)
3
DFWM
4d ago
he killed her because his wife finding a better partner was a narcissistic injury for him. he didn't do it to change anything or make anything better it only made him feel better. and I guess it was worth rotting in jail for him.
Reply(1)
2
