Thousands without power in region as grid operator requests less use of electricity (UPDATE)
EVENING UPDATE: Met-Ed’s outage page says the number of the utility’s customers without power in Northampton County increased by 27 from noon to 6:30 p.m. With the sun down on the frigid day, the hardest hit Met-Ed areas in the county were Upper Mount Bethel Township (325 customers), Palmer Township (268 customers) and Easton (105 customers).
Bethlehem Landfill rezoning approved, over opposition from angry, full-house crowd
Well over 100 Lower Saucon Township residents left their homes four nights before Christmas to voice their outrage Wednesday night at proposed changes that paves the way for the potential expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill. The township council held a public hearing on zoning changes that include rezoning 275.7 acres...
Thousands in Lehigh Valley, western N.J. lose power as bitter cold arrives, utilities report (UPDATE)
Power companies serving the Lehigh Valley and northwestern New Jersey were reporting thousands of properties without electricity Friday afternoon. Met-Ed and PPL Electric Utilities listed the weather the cause for the outages as a cold front brought gusty winds and dropping temperatures to the region. Around 2 p.m., PPL was...
The IronPigs are here to stay thanks to effort to improve Coca-Cola Park | Turkeys & Trophies
When you survey your employees about a new employee benefit that’s under consideration and fewer than 25% bother to even respond, you should probably find a better benefit to consider. It’s not that we think the subject of the survey – an employee health center – is without merit. Creating such a facility could save county taxpayer money if enough employees use the service instead of going to an outside provider. Usage would be voluntary and require no changes to the county’s existing insurance plan or copays by users. But it doesn’t seem like there’s much of an appetite for this judging by the lack of response. And if few employees use this center, it could very well end up costing taxpayer money, not saving it. Northampton County Council made the right call by voting to exclude spending on the health center from the 2023 budget. There’s no need to rush this thing, the majority seemed to feel. We agree. Yet, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure vetoed the vote on Dec. 1. He’s also arguing that the budget already has the funding in place for the health center. This isn’t a critical project. If it doesn’t happen next year, what’s the harm? We think McClure should hit pause on this one and work on getting more answers to legitimate questions council members are asking. If he doesn’t, council will need six votes to override the veto. There’s a reasonable case to be made for taking that action. It could come to the floor at council’s next meeting set for Jan. 5.
WFMZ-TV Online
Friendly's on Catasauqua Road closes, leaving one Lehigh Valley location remaining
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Following the closure of a longstanding restaurant this week, a once-prevalent chain has just one location remaining in the Lehigh Valley. A full-service outpost of Friendly's, the Massachusetts-based chain known for its SuperMelt sandwiches and towering ice cream sundaes, held its last day of business on Wednesday at 1826 Catasauqua Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
Speed, road restrictions lifted in Pa. as winter storm moves through into N.J. (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation about 3 p.m. Friday said it had lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restriction announced earlier in the day for a region encompassing the Lehigh Valley. PennDOT said it would continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
sauconsource.com
Storm’s Fierce Winds Topple Trees, Cutting Power to Hundreds
In the wake of a powerful storm that moved through eastern Pennsylvania Thursday and Friday, fierce winds gusting in excess of 50 mph have brought down trees and wires, cutting power to hundreds of area households on the eve of Christmas eve. According to PPL’s Outage Center map, as of...
morethanthecurve.com
Numerous power outages across the region including three significant ones locally
PECO’s Outage Map shows numerous power outages, mostly small ones, popping up across the region including in the area MoreThanTheCurve.com focuses on. According to PECO, there are 106 accounts without power in Conshohocken, 161 in Plymouth Township, and 47 in Whitemarsh Township. There are no outages in West Conshohocken.
PA Just Protected 30 Farms From Development, One Is In Chester County
A Chester County farm.Photo byChester County Planning Commission. Pennsylvania protected 2,478 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future residential, or commercial development, investing more than $8.9 million in state, county, local, and nonprofit dollars in protecting prime farmland for the future. One is in Chester County.
Pennsylvania warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts because power plants are having difficulty operating in the freezing cold. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection issued the emergency call for conservation system-wide across its 13 state footprint, […]
There are plenty of 7.8% raises going around in Pa. state government come Jan. 1
A state law mandates nearly 1,100 government officials in Pennsylvania must receive a 7.8% pay raise on Jan. 1. That law also is leading to similar-sized salary hikes for the heads of the two statewide public pension systems.
Incoming legislator announces bill to halt automatic gas tax hike
Incoming legislator, Pennsylvania Rep.-elect Joe D’Orsie (R-Manchester) announced Wednesday he would be introducing legislation to stop an automatic gas tax hike when he is sworn into office next year. In a sponsorship memo to his fellow state House members, D’Orsie said he would be introducing legislation that would amend 2013’s Act 89 to halt the […] The post Incoming legislator announces bill to halt automatic gas tax hike appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
sauconsource.com
Deteriorating Weather Conditions Prompt School, Business Closures
Rapidly deteriorating weather conditions that included a one-hour temperature drop of nearly 10 degrees and accumulating snow in places prompted some area schools and businesses to close early Friday. Although the temperature was in the mid 50s early Friday morning, by noon it had fallen to near freezing, and rain...
Coroner ID's Lehigh Valley Driver Who Fatally Crashed Into House
Authorities have identified the Lehigh Valley driver who died after crashing into a Northampton County home Thursday night but are still working to figure out exactly how it happened. Gregory Allen Mertz, 63, of Palmerton, was declared dead at the scene of the accident on Riverview Drive/State Route 145 in...
'What woke me up was the loud explosion:' East Earl Township home collapses after fire
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials are investigating a fire that led to a Lancaster County home's collapse. First responders were dispatched to the 1400 block of Union Grove Road in East Earl Township just before 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 23. FOX43 spoke to neighbor Ruth Good at the scene.
Speed limits lowered on Pa. roads as winter storm moves into the Lehigh Valley
PennDOT began reducing some speed limits Thursday morning as a winter storm that could bring snow, freezing rain and sleet made its way into the Lehigh Valley. At about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, speeds were reduced to 45 mph on Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties, Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County and Interstate 380 in Monroe County.
Parx Casino Raises $4 Million in Grants That Will Benefit Several Local Communities
Parx Casino collected grant money for the community.Photo byiStock. A Bucks County casino recently raised a large amount of money via grants, which will be used to benefit the surrounding area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the grants for the Levittown, PA Patch.
Millions for Greater Valley Y, New Bethany, Gracedale, others in $1.7 trillion federal spending bill
A $1.7 trillion spending bill financing federal agencies through September and providing more aid to a devastated Ukraine cleared the U.S. House on Friday as lawmakers raced to finish their work for the year and avoid a partial government shutdown. The bill passed mostly along party lines, 225-201. It passed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Stretch of Route 22 eastbound reopens after 6-vehicle crash
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A stretch of Route 22 eastbound in Lehigh County has reopened after a six-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 6 p.m. in South Whitehall Township, between the Quakertown and Cedar Crest Boulevard exits. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said there were multiple...
