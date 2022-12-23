Royal Family’s Most Moving Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II Since Her Death: Photo Memories, Tree Planting and More

Never far from their hearts. The royal family has found subtle and heartwarming ways to honor Queen Elizabeth II after her death .

King Charles III , who ascended the throne after his late mother’s passing in September 2022, mentioned Elizabeth in his royal address that same month .

“It is my most sorrowful duty to announce you to the death of my beloved mother, the queen. I know how deeply you, the entire nation — and I think I may say the whole world — sympathize with me in the irreparable loss we have all suffered,” he said at the time, while speaking to the accession council at St James’ Palace. “It is the greatest consolation to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister [ Princess Anne ] and my brothers [ Prince Andrew and Prince Edward ] and that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss.”

The sovereign added: “My mother’s reign was unequaled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion.”

The late queen’s many loved ones — including grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry — were in attendance during her public and private funerals . While the family has moved forward with their respective duties, they haven’t stopped remembering Elizabeth along the way.

Princess Kate revealed in September 2022 that shortly after the late monarch’s passing her relatives witnessed multiple rainbows over Balmoral Castle in Scotland, which is where she died at age 96 .

“In Scotland, how many rainbows turned up?” the Prince of Wales reportedly asked his wife when the pair met with volunteers and operational staff who assisted in the queen’s funeral preparations at Windsor Guildhall. “You hardly ever see rainbows up there, but there were five.”

The Princess of Wales — who shares Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with her husband — replied: “Her Majesty was looking down on us.”

Two months later, Kate vowed to honor Elizabeth when she put on her second annual holiday concert in December 2022.

Buckingham Palace and ITV News revealed via a press release in November 2022 that the late monarch’s biggest strengths, “ including empathy, compassion and support for others ,” would be highlighted during the program.

When the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas event came to fruition in December 2022, Kate made good on her promise. A film showing Elizabeth’s ability to share the Christmas spirit during her reign played for the concertgoers .

There was also a message of dedication to the U.K.’s longest reigning monarch in the program, reminding attendees of her “compassion and faith” were driving forces in putting together the service .

Scroll down to see more of the royal family’s sweet tributes to Queen Elizabeth II: