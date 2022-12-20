'Tis the season of gift giving. But it's also the season of Grinches stealing packages. What needs to be done to stop porch pirates?

(WWJ) – The holiday gift-giving season is in full swing, which also means “porch piracy” season is underway. Over the past two years nearly half a billion packages were reported stolen from porches across the country.

Just this week Detroit police released photos of two people suspected of swiping packages from the same house in the past few months.

On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark takes a look at what is causing the spike in porch piracy and what people can do to protect themselves as the online shopping industry continues to grow.

Want The Daily J delivered right to you? Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, including on the free Audacy App .