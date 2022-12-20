Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blizzard can’t stop Grand Rapids wedding
The blizzard couldn't stop a couple from getting married Friday afternoon in Grand Rapids.
WOOD
Winter weather can increase dangers in the home
Last month in Kentwood, a 19-year-old woman and a 12 year old girl died after fire broke out at a home on 48th Street. (Dec. 22, 2022) Last month in Kentwood, a 19-year-old woman and a 12 year old girl died after fire broke out at a home on 48th Street. (Dec. 22, 2022)
Powerful winter storm creating mess on West Michigan roads
A major winter storm with blizzard-like conditions in West Michigan is creating a mess on the roads. Multiple crashes and road closures have been reported throughout the day.
DoorDash won’t deliver in 5 W. MI cities during winter storm
If you’re counting on ordering in during the winter storm, count DoorDash out.
WZZM 13
13 Weather 10 PM Update: Roads Impassable In Ottawa County!
Dangerous and impassable roads reported in Ottawa County as blizzard conditions continue. Meteorologist Michael Behrens & Kirk Montgomery have the latest details!
Snow continues to fall in mid-Michigan, making roads dangerous
The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for nearly all counties in Mid-Michigan, which will run from 4 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Saturday.
WOOD
Winter Break fun at Craig’s Cruisers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-While Santa is busy making his list, checking it twice, and delivering gifts, something else that children, teens, and adults alike look forward to this time of year is a trip to Craig’s Cruisers! The fun never ends with over 120,000 square feet of indoor space, a full arcade, laser tag, indoor go-karts, bumper cars and so much more! They also have you covered for lunch and dinner featuring a delicious unlimited buffet that features an unlimited salad bar, pasta, pizza, roasted chicken, dessert, ice cream, and all the Pepsi products you can drink!
WOOD
Weekend Fun Guide 12/23-25
There is a lot happening this weekend as many families in West Michigan celebrate Christmas. Below are this weekend’s top picks!. Frederik Meijer Gardens is hosting Winter walks in the Children’s Garden. Bundle up and explore many different themes as walks go on now through the end of December. This weekend the walks will take place Friday and Saturday, from 11:15am to 11:45am. Each walk has a different theme. You can find more information about the Wintertime Walks happening at Frederick Meijer Gardens here.
Grand Rapids Under Blizzard Warning. Will it be like 1978?
It's going to be tough going for the next couple of days as one of the worst Winter Storms affects most of the country including Grand Rapids and pretty much all of Michigan. Now, the National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for West Michigan from 4 p.m. today until 7 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve. Travel will be extra difficult with widespread blowing snow. We are expecting between 10 to 20 inches of snow along with wind gusts of up to 45 mph.
WWMTCw
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Two feet of snow could pile up in parts of Michigan, just in time for Christmas travel
All of Michigan is under a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday night into Saturday. But Meteorologist Brian Meade, with National Weather Service-Grand Rapids, says some parts of the state will be hit harder than others.
WOOD
Giving local kids Christmas while learning new skills
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Students in the Software and Game Development program at Careerline Tech Center, a service of Ottawa Area Intermediate School District, held a Toys for Tots campaign as a community service project for the program. For over 10 years Software and Game Development students have supported the community with their Toys for Tots Campaign. Toy collection boxes were placed in each of the Tech Center’s classrooms, the front office, and even an OAISD Educational Services building nearby. Students in the program were then responsible for promoting and running the Toy Drive.
abc12.com
6 to 12+ inches of snow likely in Mid-Michigan; Winter Storm Watch issued
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Storm Tracker 12 team is making its first snowfall prediction for the winter storm bearing down on Mid-Michigan as the first weather alerts were issued. Early general estimates show the three-day storm could dump about 6 to 12 inches of snow on Mid-Michigan from Thursday evening...
1051thebounce.com
10 Michigan Restaurants Open on Christmas Day
Christmas is almost here, but what if you’re just not in the mood to cook on the festive day? Thankfully, some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. One of my favorite Christmas memories was actually having Christmas brunch at an IHOP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the ice storm of 2013. As the story goes, the power was out for several days, and it was freezing. My family and I stayed with some family who somehow had power a few days before Christmas. Then, closer to Christmas, we went to Grand Rapids, where the entire city had power. Since a “normal” Christmas wasn’t possible, we went to IHOP on Christmas day, and it was so fun. I don’t eat traditional Christmas food, since I’m a vegetarian, so I was in heaven eating chocolate-chip pancakes for Christmas brunch.
Blizzard Warning officially issued for 13 Michigan counties, more counties to come
COMPLETE UPDATE AS OF 7:30 A.M. THURSDAY- PLEASE READ THIS LINK FOR LATEST SNOWFALL FORECAST. The forecast information below is still very close, but is getting outdated now. The post link above has the latest update. The blizzard warnings are being hoisted for some Michigan counties. The start time tells...
Numerous vehicles in ditches off U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that numerous vehicles were in ditches along U.S. 131 in the southern portion of the county. Vehicles were reported to have gone off the highway near U Avenue in the Schoolcraft area, where deputies have reported...
I-94 closed in multiple locations in Southwest Michigan due to several crashes
2 p.m. update Friday, Dec. 23: Stay off I-94 amid crashes, worsening blizzard conditions, state police say. UPDATE: See video, photos from I-94 pileup involving nine semi trucks. The Michigan State Police is reporting multiple shutdowns in sections of I-94 Friday morning due to a number of crashes as the...
Blizzard Warning: 2 feet of snow expected in parts of Michigan, just in time for Christmas travel
All of Michigan is under a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday night into Saturday. But Meteorologist Brian Meade, with National Weather Service-Grand Rapids, says some parts of the state will be hit harder than others.
WOOD
Mom of Whitmer kidnapping plotter asks for leniency
A man convicted as a leader in a plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer will face sentencing next week in Grand Rapids, but not before a judge heard from his mom. (Dec. 22, 2022) Mom of Whitmer kidnapping plotter asks for leniency. A man convicted as a leader in a plot...
Woman dies from cold in Bath Township
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
