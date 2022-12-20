ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Winter weather can increase dangers in the home

Last month in Kentwood, a 19-year-old woman and a 12 year old girl died after fire broke out at a home on 48th Street. (Dec. 22, 2022) Last month in Kentwood, a 19-year-old woman and a 12 year old girl died after fire broke out at a home on 48th Street. (Dec. 22, 2022)
KENTWOOD, MI
WOOD

Winter Break fun at Craig’s Cruisers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-While Santa is busy making his list, checking it twice, and delivering gifts, something else that children, teens, and adults alike look forward to this time of year is a trip to Craig’s Cruisers! The fun never ends with over 120,000 square feet of indoor space, a full arcade, laser tag, indoor go-karts, bumper cars and so much more! They also have you covered for lunch and dinner featuring a delicious unlimited buffet that features an unlimited salad bar, pasta, pizza, roasted chicken, dessert, ice cream, and all the Pepsi products you can drink!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Weekend Fun Guide 12/23-25

There is a lot happening this weekend as many families in West Michigan celebrate Christmas. Below are this weekend’s top picks!. Frederik Meijer Gardens is hosting Winter walks in the Children’s Garden. Bundle up and explore many different themes as walks go on now through the end of December. This weekend the walks will take place Friday and Saturday, from 11:15am to 11:45am. Each walk has a different theme. You can find more information about the Wintertime Walks happening at Frederick Meijer Gardens here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Grand Rapids Under Blizzard Warning. Will it be like 1978?

It's going to be tough going for the next couple of days as one of the worst Winter Storms affects most of the country including Grand Rapids and pretty much all of Michigan. Now, the National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for West Michigan from 4 p.m. today until 7 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve. Travel will be extra difficult with widespread blowing snow. We are expecting between 10 to 20 inches of snow along with wind gusts of up to 45 mph.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Giving local kids Christmas while learning new skills

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Students in the Software and Game Development program at Careerline Tech Center, a service of Ottawa Area Intermediate School District, held a Toys for Tots campaign as a community service project for the program. For over 10 years Software and Game Development students have supported the community with their Toys for Tots Campaign. Toy collection boxes were placed in each of the Tech Center’s classrooms, the front office, and even an OAISD Educational Services building nearby. Students in the program were then responsible for promoting and running the Toy Drive.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1051thebounce.com

10 Michigan Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Christmas is almost here, but what if you’re just not in the mood to cook on the festive day? Thankfully, some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. One of my favorite Christmas memories was actually having Christmas brunch at an IHOP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the ice storm of 2013. As the story goes, the power was out for several days, and it was freezing. My family and I stayed with some family who somehow had power a few days before Christmas. Then, closer to Christmas, we went to Grand Rapids, where the entire city had power. Since a “normal” Christmas wasn’t possible, we went to IHOP on Christmas day, and it was so fun. I don’t eat traditional Christmas food, since I’m a vegetarian, so I was in heaven eating chocolate-chip pancakes for Christmas brunch.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Mom of Whitmer kidnapping plotter asks for leniency

A man convicted as a leader in a plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer will face sentencing next week in Grand Rapids, but not before a judge heard from his mom. (Dec. 22, 2022) Mom of Whitmer kidnapping plotter asks for leniency. A man convicted as a leader in a plot...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Woman dies from cold in Bath Township

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI

